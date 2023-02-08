Enzolytics Announces Preliminary Results of GLP Toxicology Study for its anti-HIV Therapeutic ITV-1 and Production of ITV-1 for Initiation of Registration in Africa

Healthcare IT market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. Health care IT includes the creation, development, design, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, rise in government initiative to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption of cloud technology in healthcare. However, safeguarding the confidential information related to patients or healthcare organizations is the biggest challenge for the companies, thus data security & privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The healthcare IT market in North America is in its maturity phase while the market is likely to create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

