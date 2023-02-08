Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds
Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
University partners with major employers for talent development
A new partnership between Grand Valley State University and five of West Michigan’s biggest employers aims to help keep talent local, offering graduates work during and after the completion of their degree. Grand Valley State University (GVSU) this week announced it is launching a work-and-learning program with five inaugural...
A check-in program connects Pennsylvania seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely with volunteers
The PA Link Check-In Line connects a senior with a volunteer or another senior for a friendly conversation whenever they need one. The program developed by the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources is hoping to help local seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely this winter. Melissa Bottorf...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Corewell Health celebrates milestone in U.S. health research program
A regional health system is taking part in a national health study and is asking for West Michigan residents to enroll. Corewell Health has enrolled its 10,000th participant in the All of Us Research Program, a study gathering health data from 1 million people in the U.S. All of Us...
Allegheny Health Network leases space in former Verizon property
FourPenn Partners is close to filling up a North Hills office building vacated by Verizon that it bought just before the pandemic hit.
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 9: Deaths up, community level lowers
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023, there were 10,936 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Tuesday, Feb. 7. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
WILX-TV
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-three Michigan residents are being charged for more than $61.5 million in alleged kickbacks, bribes and Medicare billing fraud, according to U.S. Department of Justice court documents unsealed this week. According to court documents, Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County, owned...
cranberryeagle.com
Medical assistance, CHIP recipients urged to update info
Those enrolled in the state Medicaid program, also known as medical assistance, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are urged to check their contact information as a deadline approaches. Recent federal law changes will renew guidelines on April 30, so some in the program may not receive updates...
One-time payment of $180 available to Americans - will you get one?
All tax paying residents of Michigan could receive "inflation relief" payments of $180. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement, the program will cost an estimated $800 million. (source)
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community college librarian joins Michigan Library Association
A West Michigan librarian was elected to a statewide leadership role, bringing her love of libraries to the Michigan Library Association. Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) Reference and Collection Development Librarian Sophia Brewer was elected to be one of the Michigan Library Association’s (MLA) three new directors-at-large. Brewer said...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Rural Michigan chef hopes James Beard honor opens eyes to great food in different settings
In the more than 30 years that the James Beard Foundation has been honoring outstanding restaurateurs and chefs, most of the names were associated with big markets. That makes the 2023 semifinalist nod earned by Abra Berens that much more significant. Berens, 40, is the chef at Granor Farm in...
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Experts worry about plan for free early childhood education in Michigan
Research shows early childhood learning, specifically for kids between the age of about 3 - 4.5 years old, can counteract the disadvantage some children experience & improve cognitive development.
Michigan bill aims to ease substitute teaching requirements
(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in Lansing aims to make it easier for Michigan schools to hire substitute teachers. Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, introduced House Bill 4038, which aims to allow a district employee to substitute teach under certain conditions, without having 60 college credits. Currently, a substitute teacher needs 60 college credits and state certification. ...
iheart.com
Governor Wants Senior Employees to Return from Remote Work
Governor Wants Senior Employees to Return from Remote Work. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Josh Shapiro says he wants thousands of state managers to get back to their offices for at least three days a week. His letter to 23-hundred senior managers went out this week. The cabinet secretary of Pennsylvania's Office of Administration will implement the new policy but it's not known how soon it will go into effect. Many people have been working remotely at home for nearly three years. The rule will impact just three percent of the state's nearly 78-thousand employees.
Whitmer unveils proposed $79 billion budget proposal; here's what's in it
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her 2024 budget recommendation on Wednesday, totaling $79 billion.
9 Republican lawmakers lead anti-vaccine rally at Pfizer headquarters
PORTAGE, MI — At the Pfizer headquarters on Monday, Feb. 6, protesters brought a truck with a digital sign, reading: “Dear Pfizer employees - Follow your conscience! We stand with you! Share your stories!”. The truck offered an email address for Pfizer employees to speak on a condition...
tourcounsel.com
Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan
Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
