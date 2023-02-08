Governor Wants Senior Employees to Return from Remote Work. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Josh Shapiro says he wants thousands of state managers to get back to their offices for at least three days a week. His letter to 23-hundred senior managers went out this week. The cabinet secretary of Pennsylvania's Office of Administration will implement the new policy but it's not known how soon it will go into effect. Many people have been working remotely at home for nearly three years. The rule will impact just three percent of the state's nearly 78-thousand employees.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO