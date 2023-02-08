ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds

Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

University partners with major employers for talent development

A new partnership between Grand Valley State University and five of West Michigan’s biggest employers aims to help keep talent local, offering graduates work during and after the completion of their degree. Grand Valley State University (GVSU) this week announced it is launching a work-and-learning program with five inaugural...
ALLENDALE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell Health celebrates milestone in U.S. health research program

A regional health system is taking part in a national health study and is asking for West Michigan residents to enroll. Corewell Health has enrolled its 10,000th participant in the All of Us Research Program, a study gathering health data from 1 million people in the U.S. All of Us...
MICHIGAN STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Medical assistance, CHIP recipients urged to update info

Those enrolled in the state Medicaid program, also known as medical assistance, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are urged to check their contact information as a deadline approaches. Recent federal law changes will renew guidelines on April 30, so some in the program may not receive updates...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Community college librarian joins Michigan Library Association

A West Michigan librarian was elected to a statewide leadership role, bringing her love of libraries to the Michigan Library Association. Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) Reference and Collection Development Librarian Sophia Brewer was elected to be one of the Michigan Library Association’s (MLA) three new directors-at-large. Brewer said...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Advance

Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board

A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan bill aims to ease substitute teaching requirements

(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in Lansing aims to make it easier for Michigan schools to hire substitute teachers. Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, introduced House Bill 4038, which aims to allow a district employee to substitute teach under certain conditions, without having 60 college credits. Currently, a substitute teacher needs 60 college credits and state certification. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Governor Wants Senior Employees to Return from Remote Work

Governor Wants Senior Employees to Return from Remote Work. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Josh Shapiro says he wants thousands of state managers to get back to their offices for at least three days a week. His letter to 23-hundred senior managers went out this week. The cabinet secretary of Pennsylvania's Office of Administration will implement the new policy but it's not known how soon it will go into effect. Many people have been working remotely at home for nearly three years. The rule will impact just three percent of the state's nearly 78-thousand employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan

Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

