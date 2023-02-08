Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
paddleyourownkanoo.com
It’s Either You or Me: Delta Air Flight Attendant Demands Jewish Man Deplanes Flight in Antisemitism Row
Delta Air Lines has confirmed that it is investigating an incident in which a flight attendant allegedly referred to a visibly Orthodox Jewish man and his family as “you people” in what appeared to be an antisemitic slur. The alleged incident took place as passengers were boarding the...
Man helps save woman aboard JetBlue flight after she suffers mid-air medical emergency
A man is being credited with saving a woman's life after she fainted aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Florida. A passenger on the flight said the man was a trained EMT.
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
Why United Offers A Lie-Flat Seat On This 2-Hour Flight
I don’t choose flights based on the type of seat. Even on the longest US domestic flights, I can deal with sitting in Economy Class. I had no troubles on our flights on Icelandair, and I enjoyed our flight on Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Orlando. However, we find...
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
A man became a flight attendant at the age of 63 but he is still much younger than the world's oldest flight attendant
The age limit for becoming a flight attendant may vary from airline to airline. It is often assumed that most airlines require flight attendants to be at least 21 years old while the maximum age limit is set to the late 50s to early 60s.
Flight attendant explains why they won’t lift your bag in the overhead locker for you
With millions hoping for some summer sun this year, one flight attendant has revealed why holidaymakers should reconsider before putting their bags in the overhead lockers. Despite how films and TV shows portray airplanes on-screen, Kat Kamalani has revealed that flight attendants will not be able to help lift luggage due to a surprising reason.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
Terrifying photo emerges from Australia's first Boeing 737 crash: 'Catastrophic damage'
The Boeing 737-3 with two people on board went down over the Fitzgerald River National Park in Western Australia on Monday at around 4.40pm (WST).
Disabled Woman Dies Months After Falling While Deplaning Southwest Flight
A disabled Florida woman said to have been “thrown” from her wheelchair while deplaning a Southwest flight—a fiasco at Fort Lauderdale's airport that allegedly took place because employees refused to help her—died this month from injuries she sustained in the fall, her family wrote on GoFundMe. Gaby Assouline, 25, was paralyzed in the accident and was bedridden for 11 months before she died on Jan. 22. Assouline never spoke again after the accident and she was kept alive by a feeding tube, her mother said. The ordeal led Assouline's family to sue Southwest, placing the blame on the airline for her “catastrophic” injuries. Southwest responded in court saying Assouline refused help from flight attendants moments before her fall. “Gaby's life was tragically interrupted 11 months ago but she put up the greatest fight with grace, friends, laughter and the strong belief that she would leave the hospital and come home very soon,” the family wrote. “Unfortunately, complications robbed Gaby of that ending.”Read it at New York Post
Woman praised for standing up to plane passenger who wanted to swap seats mid-flight
A woman on TikTok has been praised after she stood up to a plane passenger who wanted to swap seats during a flight. TikToker @not.cristinayang explained how she was sitting in a premium economy seat during a flight from Hawaii to Seattle, when a woman approached her row and asked the lady next to her if she would swap so she could sit next to her friend.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Terrifying moment passengers scream as plane is hit by extreme turbulence while flying over China
Air China flight CA8524, travelling from Xi'an to Wenzhou, encountered strong air currents while flying at a high altitude. No injuries have been reported.
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
How 110 Bags Are Stacked in the Belly of a Plane Shocks Internet
Several users on TikTok were surprised by the latest viral video, with some fearing the claustrophobia the poster might feel.
AirTag followed lost wallet to 35 cities on American Airlines
An American Airlines passenger who left his wallet on a plane claims his Apple AirTag appeared to have located the misplaced belonging when the airline said it could not.Ferguson, Missouri-based customer John Lewis tweeted about the episode in an effort to regain possession of his wallet, which he said he left behind because he was scrambling to make a connecting flight after the first leg of his trip was delayed. He said he called American Airlines as soon as he realized he'd left it behind in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Jan. 24. "The crazy part is is that I've called and contacted...
External battery pack catches fire onboard flight, plane returns to airport
An external battery pack caught fire on a flight that had just taken off from San Diego en route to New Jersey, forcing the flight to circle back and sending several people to the hospital.
How to avoid the worst seat on the plane
Flying can be stressful, but Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson's helpful tips to finding the best seat on your flight can help ease some of your air travel worries.
United Airlines Cuts Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita Route Ahead Of Haneda Launch
United Airlines’ promised double-daily service from Los Angeles to Tokyo will not materialize, with Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita flight removed from the schedule ahead of the launch of new service to Tokyo Haneda. As United Airlines Adds New Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda Route, Tokyo Narita Is...
Passengers Left ‘Sobbing’ and ‘Shaking’ After Oven Fire On KLM Flight to South Africa Sends ‘Toxic Fumes’ Into Cabin
Passengers onboard a flight from Amsterdam to Johannesburg were left ‘terrified’ and were ‘sobbing’ and ‘shaking’ after a fire in a galley oven sent ‘toxic’ fumes into cabin, according to witnesses who were onboard the aircraft. Flight attendants onboard the KLM Royal...
BoardingArea
217K+
Followers
32K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0