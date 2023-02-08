ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Black Enterprise

With $1500 in Cash Janice Bryant Howroyd Became First Black Woman to Own a Billion-Dollar Company

Janice Bryant Howroyd is an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and author. She is founder and chief executive officer of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the U.S. Howroyd is the first African-American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. Howroyd became the first black woman...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Goddard Systems, LLC Welcomes Matt Zaia as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School franchise system, has appointed Matt Zaia as senior vice president, chief development officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Zaia is responsible for growing the Goddard footprint across the country by leading franchisees through site selection, real estate development, design, construction and obtaining a certificate of occupancy for new schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005530/en/ Matt Zaia, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer of Goddard Systems, LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Corentec Appoints Michael Son as Executive Vice President

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Corentec, a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing solutions for the orthopedic market, has re-hired Michael Son to lead its sales and business development operations in the Americas. Son will be responsible for pricing strategies, negotiations, hiring, and P&L, and will report to Corentec’s three Co-CEO’s, the Sun Brothers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005729/en/ Michael Son, Executive Vice President, Corentec (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Jeff Bezos Follows In Bill Gates' Footsteps With This Endeavor

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the third richest person in the world, has taken a page out of Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ book when it comes to helping others. What Happened: Gates, who is widely regarded as one of the most successful philanthropists of our time, has used his fortune to fund various initiatives aiming to improve healthcare, reduce poverty and tackle climate change.

