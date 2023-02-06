ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBC News

Clan Mothers want to buy vacant Point Douglas lot for $1, build transitional housing for women

A group led by Indigenous women hopes to build a healing village on a plot of vacant land in Point Douglas — but first they need the City of Winnipeg to sell it to them. The city is considering a proposal — brought to its property and development committee Thursday — to sell a Maple Street property to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for $1. The group wants to build a transitional housing and social enterprise facility for women and two-spirit people at risk of violence and sexual exploitation.
KING 5

'Zack's Law' proposal hopes to save young lives after family's tragedy

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Zack Rager's family hopes to keep others from the tragedy they suffered in 2021 with a House proposal they're advocating for. HB 1004 would require a sign to be placed at the bridge where Rager jumped into the Chehalis River on March 23, 2021. Rager was with friends and had jumped into the river from that bridge numerous times, but he drowned after the Lewis County Coroner determined the teen suffered cold water shock.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

