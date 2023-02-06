A group led by Indigenous women hopes to build a healing village on a plot of vacant land in Point Douglas — but first they need the City of Winnipeg to sell it to them. The city is considering a proposal — brought to its property and development committee Thursday — to sell a Maple Street property to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for $1. The group wants to build a transitional housing and social enterprise facility for women and two-spirit people at risk of violence and sexual exploitation.

6 DAYS AGO