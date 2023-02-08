Camino Identifies Diana Zone as New Satellite Drilling Target at the Los Chapitos Project, Peru; Surface Channel Samples of 1.05% Copper over 56 meters

Read full article on original website
Related
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Warning issued over 1700ft asteroid that’s been hurtling through space for 4.2billion years
EXPERTS have warned over a massive asteroid which could evade Earth's defences if it came too close. The asteroid, known as Itokawa, is more than 1700ft tall, the equivalent of 535metres. The giant space rock is as big as it is old. Experts estimate that the impact that created Itokawa...
A Bear on Mars?: NASA discovers a silhouette on the red planet
Scientists from the University of Arizona in collaboration with NASA have discovered a shape that resembles the silhouette of a bear. On January 23, a photograph captured by the lens of the HiRISE Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter was released, as the silhouette of a bear could be recognized with the naked eye. The image went viral on social networks which generated a series of debates.
Rock That Generates Electricity Discovered in Africa
Viral videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok purport to demonstrate a new mineral that holds a charge, with users proving by rubbing them together and causing sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that appear to power an LED. The rocks were allegedly discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have sparked much curiosity due to the fact that such rock will likely transform batteries and power storage forever.
insideevs.com
Antarctica’s Only Electric Exploration Vehicle Was Upgraded Because Of Climate Change
The world’s first all-electric polar exploration vehicle, the Venturi Antarctica, was deployed to the Princess Elisabeth Antarctica research station in December 2021, a time when temperatures frequently dropped below -50 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, the Monegasque-made tracked EV was designed to run just fine at -58F (-50C), but as...
Huge meteorite discovered in Antarctica contains oldest material in solar system
Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...
scitechdaily.com
James Webb Space Telescope Detects Asteroid the Size of Rome’s Colosseum
The object belongs to the poorly known sub-kilometer category of asteroids in the main belt. An asteroid roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum — between 300 to 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length — has been detected by an international team of European astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. The object, shown in this artist’s conception, is likely the smallest observed to date by Webb.
Updates: SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 and a Spanish communications satellite from Cape Canaveral
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- ...
sciencealert.com
An Experimental Russian Satellite Is Breaking Up in Orbit Leaving a Trail of Debris
A Russian KOSMOS 2499 satellite broke up last month – for a second time – according to the Space Force's 18th Space Defense Squadron. In a recent tweet, the Space Force said they are currently tracking 85 individual pieces of debris at an altitude of 1,169 km (726 miles). The breakup occurred on January 4, 2023, but the reason for the disintegration remains unknown.
More lunar missions means more space junk around the Moon – two astronomers are building a catalog to track the trash
With more than 100 lunar missions planned in coming years, space junk near the Moon could become an issue for humanity. No agency tracks lunar space junk, so two astronomers decided to do it themselves.
Watch: Simulation shows tsunami from dinosaur-killing asteroid that brought 2.5-mile-high waves to Gulf Coast
Some 66 million years ago, a 6-mile-wide asteroid crashed into Earth near what today is Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, wiping out much of the planet's life.
Phys.org
Hobby-Eberly telescope reveals galaxy gold mine in first large survey
Astronomers have barely scratched the surface of mapping the nearly endless stars and galaxies of the heavens. Using supercomputers, researchers with The University of Texas at Austin have now revealed the locations of more than 200,000 new astronomical objects. Their goal is to map even more and use that knowledge to predict the ultimate fate of the universe.
natureworldnews.com
Strange Clouds Off Chilean Coast has Hexagonal Cell Pattern
A few months ago, NASA satellites noticed an unusual cloud cover off the coast of Chile that resembled a hexagonal grid. The image of the day for February 3, 2023, according to NASA Earth Observatory, was a photograph of the lovely cloud formations taken in August of last year. Marine...
Rocket Lab Increases Space Systems Offerings with New Products for Small Satellites
LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( Nasdaq: RKLB ) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today released two new high-performance space systems products designed to increase the availability of essential satellite components to the global small satellite market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005931/en/ Rocket Lab 12Nms reaction wheel in production. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gizmodo
NASA Hatches New Plan for Troubled Water-Hunting Lunar Probe
Lunar Flashlight’s journey to discover water ice on the Moon hasn’t been easy. NASA had to re-evaluate its original orbital plan on account of the probe encountering thruster performance issues and is now planning to move it to a high Earth orbit, from where the probe will only be able to scan the Moon once a month.
Phys.org
Examining an asteroid impact in slow motion
For the first time, researchers have recorded live and in atomic detail what happens to the material in an asteroid impact. The team of Falko Langenhorst from the University of Jena and Hanns-Peter Liermann from DESY simulated an asteroid impact with the mineral quartz in the lab and pursued it in slow motion in a diamond anvil cell, while monitoring it with DESY's X-ray source PETRA III.
The Uyuni Salt Flats a.k.a Mirror in the sky, a beautiful and unique natural phenomenon that occurs in Bolivia
The Uyuni Salt Flats (Salar de Uyuni), also known as the "Mirror in the sky" fill a space of more than 4,050 square miles and sits at an altitude of roughly 11,811 feet above sea level. It is known to be the largest salt flat in the world. Studies have shown it to have once held abundant lakes that have since then evaporated and left behind salt minerals scattered all over the region in polygon shapes. During specific times of the year, normally December through April, neighboring lakes overflow and run onto the flats. This causes a thin layer of water that transforms the salt flats into a marvelous reflection of the sky.
Comments / 0