Camino Identifies Diana Zone as New Satellite Drilling Target at the Los Chapitos Project, Peru; Surface Channel Samples of 1.05% Copper over 56 meters

The Uyuni Salt Flats (Salar de Uyuni), also known as the "Mirror in the sky" fill a space of more than 4,050 square miles and sits at an altitude of roughly 11,811 feet above sea level. It is known to be the largest salt flat in the world. Studies have shown it to have once held abundant lakes that have since then evaporated and left behind salt minerals scattered all over the region in polygon shapes. During specific times of the year, normally December through April, neighboring lakes overflow and run onto the flats. This causes a thin layer of water that transforms the salt flats into a marvelous reflection of the sky.

