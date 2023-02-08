Read full article on original website
House Republicans take their first swat at Biden’s Covid response
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans took their first crack at Biden administration officials over their response to the Covid pandemic during a hearing Wednesday as part of a wider push to use their new power in Washington to probe everything from the actions of the FBI to the business dealings of the president's son.
House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
Legislation that would eliminate a requirement that most foreign travelers arriving in the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 passed the House Wednesday. Under the requirement imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all adult visitors who are not citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. are required to show proof of COVID…
Biden urges Congress to "do something" on police reform
President Biden asked Congress to “do something” about police reform during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, once again signaling that Democrats have no clear path forward on this issue even after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis, Tennessee. Why it matters: Congress isn’t going...
America is divided over top priorities for Biden and Congress
Most Americans think health care and the economy should be the top priorities for President Biden and Congress — but they are starkly divided over other issues like climate change and reducing the deficit, according to new polling by the Pew Research Center. Why it matters: Biden has long...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Biden slaps 20-year mining ban on Minnesota land, gives more power to China
Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Peter Stauber, R-Minn., with policy expert Christopher Bedford, argue President Biden's ban on Minnesota mining will put America and its economy "last."
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
GOP infuriates Dems by erasing key investigation panels
House Republicans have angered Democrats by disbanding subcommittees aimed at protecting civil rights and the environment, while focusing others on investigating the Biden administration. Why it matters: Democrats say Republicans are ignoring social and environmental crises in their zeal to target Biden — though it's not unusual for a new...
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
Abbott wants state agencies to ban employees from conducting state business on devices that can download or use TikTok
Governor Abbott's administration has proposed that state agencies prohibit employees from conducting official business on any device that is capable of downloading or using TikTok.
DOJ says end of health emergency will terminate Title 42 policy and moot Supreme Court case
The Tuesday submission comes just a week after the administration formally announced its plan to end the public health emergency.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
foodsafetynews.com
Juice manufacturer warned by FDA over not identifying Hep A and Crypto as hazards
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Don’t ‘Buy American’
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.The free-trade era in America is over. Industrial policy is the new rage. After decades of trade with China and declining manufacturing employment, the U.S. is embracing a new economic theory: Build more, and build it all here.President Joe Biden has signed historic laws to make more bridges, wind turbines, and computer chips in the U.S. In his State of the Union address yesterday, Biden announced a deeper “Buy American” policy...
VP Harris calls GOP heckling at SOTU "theatrical"
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday praised President Biden's "command" during his State of the Union address despite the "theatrical element" from some Republicans who repeatedly interrupted and heckled him. The big picture: During his first SOTU as president with a GOP-led House, Biden went off script Tuesday night and...
Why China doesn’t need balloons to spy on US companies
Going forward we can no longer give up long-term U.S. security interests for the sake of quarterly profits or naïve assumptions of China liberalizing as it develops.
Biden to push for expanded insulin caps, Medicaid coverage in SOTU
President Biden's State of the Union address will include calls for insulin cost caps for privately insured patients and a renewed bid to close the Medicaid coverage gap in Republican-controlled states that haven't accepted the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion. The big picture: Neither proposal has much of a chance,...
Junk fees and Biden's call to tackle them
The White House says hotels make almost 3 billion dollars a year in resort fees. And the President wants to crack down on these kinds of "junk fees," not just at resorts but with credit cards and beyond. How did things get so bad, and what could reform look like?
Biden goes off script to challenge Republicans
President Biden previewed an optimistic re-election platform in his State of the Union speech Tuesday — but veered off script to take on rowdy Republicans in a series of confrontations that captured America's political chasm. Why it matters: Biden used much of his speech to emphasize what Americans can...
