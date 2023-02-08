ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team

Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
WFLA

Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble

Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
The Associated Press

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria

NEW YORK (AP) — A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing thousands of people. The quake hit at depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) and was centered in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

The Independent

Families buried in concrete. Villages destroyed. This is the morning ‘doomsday’ came to Turkey and Syria

At 4.17am, Ismail Abdalla says “doomsday” came to his building in Idlib northwest Syria, violently tearing everyone awake.The Syrian first responder grabbed his one-month-old baby. With just seconds to spare, he dived for cover as part of the roof caved in on top of his bed where they had been sleeping.Next door was not so fortunate. The neighbouring apartment block collapsed, killing 15 members of an internally-displaced family who had already fled multiple frontlines. Around Abdalla – buildings in the opposition-held area that have been battered by more than a decade of civil war – crumbled one by one.Follow the...
The Independent

Moment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

At least 500 people have died after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria, leaving scores injured. This footage shows the moment a young child was pulled from the rubble in northern Syria on Monday, 6 February.The death toll was sharply rising in the hours following the powerful earthquake, with fears it will continue to increase.Its epicentre was just north of Gaziantep, which is around 90 kilometers away from the Syrian border.A trail of destruction has been left behind in both countries in the aftermath. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyTurkey earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after hundreds killed‘Key witness’ comes forward as search for missing Nicola Bulley reaches 10th day
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Rescuers dig through rubble as Turkey-Syria quake death toll passes 7,800

ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings. As the scale of the disaster became ever...
AccuWeather

Death toll tops 100 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.
The Independent

Syria orphans from quake taken in by overwhelmed relatives

A Syrian baby girl whose mother gave birth to her while trapped under the rubble of their home during this week’s devastating earthquake now has a name: Aya, Arabic for “a sign from God.” With her parents and all her siblings killed, her great-uncle will take her in. Aya is one of untold numbers of orphans left by Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake, which killed more than 19,000 people in northern Syria and southeastern Turkey. The pre-dawn quake brought down thousands of apartment buildings on residents as they were roused from sleep, so entire families often perished. In most cases, relatives...

