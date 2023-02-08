GEE Group's SNI Companies Wins ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

Read full article on original website
athenahealth Wins Four 2023 Best in KLAS Awards
WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report ranked athenahealth solutions No. 1 in four categories: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005855/en/ The Best in KLAS designation is awarded to top-ranking solutions based on customer satisfaction and reflects the feedback from 30,000 interviews each year. This recognition highlights athenahealth’s ability to provide outstanding support to clinicians and their staff, allowing them to increase clinical efficiency, optimize financial performance, and deliver productive patient and provider experiences. This is the 21 st consecutive year that athenahealth has won a Best in KLAS award.
