Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
Woonsocket Call
The Best Place to Learn Blockchain & Web Development Skills is at Codeofcode.org
Today, codeofcode.org is pleased to announce the launch of our new website, offering aspiring coders and web developers the opportunity to learn coding skills from the comfort of their own homes. Codeofcode.org was founded by best-selling author Yasin H. Cakal and offers a wide range of courses and materials to help you become a proficient coder, no matter your skill level.
TechCrunch
Replo gives businesses a low-code option for creating Shopify landing pages
This is where Replo comes in, offering a low-code web platform and marketplace so that businesses can build customizable websites similar to the way a child builds with Legos. The company is currently focused on Shopify users and offers hundreds of built-in templates that Replo shows you how to use or helps you build a page from scratch.
Benzinga
ZeroBounce CEO on Email Validation, Landing in the Inbox and Boosting Email ROI
It’s hard to imagine doing business without email. From sending transactional emails to newsletters and marketing campaigns, email allows you to connect with your audience on a deeper level. However, connecting with your prospects isn’t as easy as pressing Send. Billions of emails bounce or land in spam – every day.
American Express and Microsoft Develop AI-Powered Business Travel Expense Reporting
American Express and Microsoft are working to simplify business travel expense reporting. The companies have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-powered solution that simplifies and automates expense reporting and approvals, according to a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Microsoft will pilot it later this year with its...
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $37K Plus Benefits as a Remote Customer Support Specialist
CoreLogic, a property intelligence company, is hiring an associate customer support specialist. This is a full-time remote position that may be done anywhere in the United States. The pay is expected to fall between $26,100 and $37,440 annually. You will be helping customers via chat, phone, web and email; and...
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
TechCrunch
Google Fi says hackers accessed customers’ information
In an email sent to customers on Monday, obtained by TechCrunch, Google said that the primary network provider for Google Fi recently informed the company that there had been suspicious activity relating to a third-party support system containing a “limited amount” of Google Fi customer data. The timing...
Freethink
5 AI experts predict how ChatGPT and DALL-E will affect the future of work
From steam power and electricity to computers and the internet, technological advancements have always disrupted labor markets, pushing out some jobs while creating others. Artificial intelligence remains something of a misnomer – the smartest computer systems still don’t actually know anything – but the technology has reached an inflection point where it’s poised to affect new classes of jobs: artists and knowledge workers.
nationaljeweler.com
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
American Express Expands Relationship with Microsoft to Drive Innovation in Business Travel
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is expanding its decades-long relationship with Microsoft to develop a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies focused on reducing business travel friction for employees and businesses. The first solution developed through this collaboration will enhance the expense management process by addressing some of the pain points business travelers and expense processors face. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005039/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Tapestry Weaves Physical Stores and Brand Innovation Into Record Omnichannel Results
Luxury showed resilience across the brands of fashion house Tapestry, owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, as a mix of data, artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel sales drove strength in a challenging quarter. Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told investors that the company’s fiscal second quarter for the three...
Apple Insider
Get advanced AI for only $59 w/ ChatGPT lifetime WordPress plugin
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Take the power of ChatGPT's advanced AI to a whole new level with the lifetime WordPress plugin, allowing you to create content, get answers, or do admin tasks foronly $59. ChatGPT is taking the...
Appy Pie Launches New TV Commercial Focused on Helping Businesses of All Sizes
Appy Pie, the leading no-code app development platform with over 10 million registered users, has recently launched a new TV commercial to showcase the benefits of its innovative tools.
7 Career Fields With Growing Remote Work Opportunities in 2023
Although many companies have returned to the office, at least part time, many employees desire jobs that are fully remote. According to a recent FlexJobs survey, 65% of Americans stated that fully...
A New Supply Chain: 3D Printing Allows For The Creation Of A Global, Decentralized Supply Network
3D printing is a revolutionary technology that allows anyone to easily create and manufacture complex products with relative ease. You create the design, and the printers will “print” physical products using sequential layers of material until the object is completed. 3D-printed objects are created through an additive process in which the printer places layer after layer of material until the desired item is “printed.”
TechCrunch
What’s the difference between the solution and product slides in a startup’s pitch deck?
A lot of the time, I advocate including both a solution slide and a product slide as part of a pitch deck. To do that effectively, you need to know the difference between the solution and the product in the context of a VC pitch. To get to that, we...
From Rehab To Digital Marketing Empire: How Two Entrepreneurs Teamed Up To Build An Explosive Agency
GR0 cofounders Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller are experts at adapting. Whether it’s overcoming their addictions, launching a company at the start of COVID, or weathering the recent economic downturn, these two entrepreneurial mavericks prove time and time again that flexibility, FITFO, and a fast pace are the key ingredients to success — especially while building a digital marketing empire. The best-friends-turned-business-partners started off on dramatically different paths. Miller grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida, attended the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, then moved to San Francisco to work for Google. Meanwhile, Zacharias was raised in Los Angeles,...
iheart.com
Are you ready for brain-tracking technology? Because it's ALREADY HERE!
This week, Glenn showed a deeply disturbing video of a presentation during the World Economic Forum Davos Summit promoting brain-tracking technology and how it can be integrated into our daily lives—like the workplace. The presentation begins by showing this dystopian-like video showing how brain-tracking tech can be used in...
