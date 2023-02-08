Read full article on original website
Related
Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'
Teenager Stella Berry died on Saturday after she was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River A teenage girl in Western Australia was killed in a rare shark attack on Saturday, authorities said. Stella Berry, 16, was jet skiing with friends on the Swan River in Perth when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and CNN. "There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins," Police Acting...
A man traveling with 3 friends live-streamed their final moments before their plane crashed in Nepal, leaving 70 dead
A smiling Sonu Jaiswal, 29, streamed himself and his three friends before the crash. They had planned to visit temples and go paragliding that day.
Schoolgirl Bitten by Black Mamba in Class Dies Within Minutes of Attack
Melody Chiputura, described as a "promising student," died before a doctor could treat her wounds.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
msn.com
I slept in a 100-square-foot tiny home in the heart of an overgrown rainforest, and it was the most unusual place I've slept
Slide 1 of 40: On a trip to Australia, I visited Paronella Park, a property with abandoned castles and structures. I also spent a night in one of the property's 100-square-foot tiny homes. Exploring Paronella Park was magical, but when darkness came, the property also felt eerie. Read the original article on Insider.
A group gave 105 homeless people disposable cameras. These are the photos they took.
This article originally appeared on 08.17.16A group of 105 homeless people gathered at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Each of them was given a disposable camera and told to take pictures that represent "my London." The photos were entered in an annual contest run by London-based nonprofit Cafe Art, which gives homeless artists the chance to have their work displayed around the city and, for some of the photographers who participate in the yearly challenge, in a print calendar.
Horror as child, three, found dead in sweltering car during 34C heat as horrified family collapse in grief at scene
A TODDLER has been found dead in a sweltering car after temperatures hit 34C. Grief-stricken family members of the three-year-old child broke down at the scene after the tragic discovery in Sydney, Australia. Police officers pulled the tot from the car after the owner raised the alarm around 3pm on...
tinyhousetalk.com
The IncrediBus Family of 5 On the Road for 3 Years!
While you might be able to fathom having a family with toddlers in a skoolie, you might think it can’t be done with teens and tweens — but this family of 5 has proved otherwise! They have a 14, 11, and 10-year-old and have been on the road now for three years after downsizing from a 270.
mansionglobal.com
Saying Goodbye to Their Ancestral Homes Is a Necessary, Yet ‘Terribly Sad’ Affair
Roderick Thomas has vivid childhood memories of days spent rampaging around Boulston Manor, his grandparents’ late-18th-century country home in Wales, playing chase with his sister and their cousins and exploring its grounds on horseback. Rochelle Westropp has similar recollections of idyllic summers spent at The Warren, the West London...
Mother whose children were sent across Channel without her arrives in UK
Woman tells how people-smugglers launched three children, aged 14, nine and five, on dinghy and left her behind
BBC
CCTV shows drink-drive killer struggling to walk and veering off road
CCTV footage of a drink-driver who killed a man in a crash while three times over the limit has been released by police. Ryan McElroy's Vauxhall Crossland crashed into a Vauxhall Insignia while travelling at 60mph in a 30mph zone in Gorton on 5 December 2022, killing church volunteer and student Louis Dube.
BBC
Reading Station: Views sought on lifting subway cycling ban
Views are being sought on plans to lift a cycling ban through a subway under a railway station. Reading Borough Council is looking to revamp the underpass under Reading Station, including taking down low-hanging ceiling tiles to add headroom. Since the station's revamp 10 years ago, due to its low...
Ex-soldier says making model planes saved him from alcoholism
"I decided to get my mind off the alcohol by buying models." The post Ex-soldier says making model planes saved him from alcoholism appeared first on Talker.
Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent
Dozens of migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel.People wrapped in blankets were among those brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday by Border Force ships Ranger, Defender and Hurricane – amid warmer, sunnier weather conditions.The latest arrivals mark the 11th day of crossings to date in 2023.The latest Government figures show 1,442 people have made the journey so far this year, as of Monday. This is compared to 184 at the same point in 2020, 285 people in 2021, and 1,341 people in 2022.The number of people who arrived in the UK after making the journey on Tuesday will be published by the Home Office on Wednesday. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Hello Lifestyle Australia winners furious with money still owing on prizes and Red Frogs unpaid
A young woman who won her dream car in a charity raffle has spoken out after it was repossessed just months after she picked it up.
BBC
Bird flu: Boating lake closed after outbreak in Oldham park
Bird flu has been found at a park in Greater Manchester. The virus was confirmed at Alexandra Park in Oldham after several birds were found dead in the boating lake. The lake is currently closed to all activities, including fishing, until further notice and Oldham Council said it was monitoring the situation.
Comments / 0