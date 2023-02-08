ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'

Teenager Stella Berry died on Saturday after she was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River A teenage girl in Western Australia was killed in a rare shark attack on Saturday, authorities said. Stella Berry, 16, was jet skiing with friends on the Swan River in Perth when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and CNN. "There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins," Police Acting...
Upworthy

A group gave 105 homeless people disposable cameras. These are the photos they took.

This article originally appeared on 08.17.16A group of 105 homeless people gathered at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Each of them was given a disposable camera and told to take pictures that represent "my London." The photos were entered in an annual contest run by London-based nonprofit Cafe Art, which gives homeless artists the chance to have their work displayed around the city and, for some of the photographers who participate in the yearly challenge, in a print calendar.
tinyhousetalk.com

The IncrediBus Family of 5 On the Road for 3 Years!

While you might be able to fathom having a family with toddlers in a skoolie, you might think it can’t be done with teens and tweens — but this family of 5 has proved otherwise! They have a 14, 11, and 10-year-old and have been on the road now for three years after downsizing from a 270.
mansionglobal.com

Saying Goodbye to Their Ancestral Homes Is a Necessary, Yet ‘Terribly Sad’ Affair

Roderick Thomas has vivid childhood memories of days spent rampaging around Boulston Manor, his grandparents’ late-18th-century country home in Wales, playing chase with his sister and their cousins and exploring its grounds on horseback. Rochelle Westropp has similar recollections of idyllic summers spent at The Warren, the West London...
BBC

CCTV shows drink-drive killer struggling to walk and veering off road

CCTV footage of a drink-driver who killed a man in a crash while three times over the limit has been released by police. Ryan McElroy's Vauxhall Crossland crashed into a Vauxhall Insignia while travelling at 60mph in a 30mph zone in Gorton on 5 December 2022, killing church volunteer and student Louis Dube.
BBC

Reading Station: Views sought on lifting subway cycling ban

Views are being sought on plans to lift a cycling ban through a subway under a railway station. Reading Borough Council is looking to revamp the underpass under Reading Station, including taking down low-hanging ceiling tiles to add headroom. Since the station's revamp 10 years ago, due to its low...
The Independent

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

Dozens of migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel.People wrapped in blankets were among those brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday by Border Force ships Ranger, Defender and Hurricane – amid warmer, sunnier weather conditions.The latest arrivals mark the 11th day of crossings to date in 2023.The latest Government figures show 1,442 people have made the journey so far this year, as of Monday. This is compared to 184 at the same point in 2020, 285 people in 2021, and 1,341 people in 2022.The number of people who arrived in the UK after making the journey on Tuesday will be published by the Home Office on Wednesday. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC

Bird flu: Boating lake closed after outbreak in Oldham park

Bird flu has been found at a park in Greater Manchester. The virus was confirmed at Alexandra Park in Oldham after several birds were found dead in the boating lake. The lake is currently closed to all activities, including fishing, until further notice and Oldham Council said it was monitoring the situation.

