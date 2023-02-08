Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
NBC12
Driver faces multiple charges following wrong-way crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police have issued multiple warrants and arrested a driver after a wrong-way crash in Downtown Richmond Tuesday night. Just after 9 p.m., police say a car driving south on 7th Street - a northbound one-way route - crashed into two vehicles. All three cars involved were heavily damaged, according to Capital Police.
Two men arrested after wrong-way crash in downtown Richmond
A 26-year-old man faces six different charges after driving the wrong way down a one-way street and causing a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to Virginia Capitol Police.
Woman pleads guilty in connection to deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Henrico
A woman has pleaded guilty to a number of charges -- including involuntary manslaughter -- in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Henrico County in April 2022.
Man killed, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
The crime scene is approximately a half mile east of Richmond Police Headquarters and a half mile west of Richmond City Hall.
Richmond woman arrested in Hanover break-and-enter, stabbing
A Richmond woman is in custody after breaking into a Hanover home and stabbing another woman multiple times.
Richmond Police: New evidence could help catch suspect in deadly broad daylight shooting
A man was shot and killed shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Maury Street, and police are asking for the community's help to identify the shooting suspect using a crucial piece of evidence.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation
On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
NBC12
Woman pleads guilty in fatal Henrico hit-and-run
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 61-year-old in Henrico Thursday, according to court documents. Ciera Childress pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, court documents stated. She was arrested on April 26, 2022, after police found a man that had been...
Two people in custody after wrong-way crash
Virginia Capitol Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that damaged three vehicles downtown
Man dead, woman injured after double shooting on East Broad Street in Richmond
The school alert said the shooting was on East Broad Street between 3rd and 4th Streets. People are cautioned to avoid the area. VCU said police are currently on-scene.
Police confirm suspect vehicle description in deadly South Richmond shooting
Richmond Police has now confirmed details about a potential suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a deadly shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond last month.
NBC12
Man injured in shooting near Midlothian Turnpike
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police say a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, police found a man in the 6600 block of Midlothian Tpke with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Major Crime detectives...
Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
There is currently a heavy police presence, including SWAT, at the Happy Trees warehouse in the Chamberlayne area on Thursday night.
Victims identified in deadly shooting incidents, Richmond police investigating
The Richmond Police Department has now identified the two men killed in a shooting in the neighborhood of Gilpin Court last month.
Virginia State Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Dinwiddie County
A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Courthouse and Cox Roads in Dinwiddie County, Virginia State Police said.
NBC12
Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT)- The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a delivery truck, Wednesday evening. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Sliding Hill Road and King’s Charter Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was traveling westbound on Sliding Hill Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Kings Charter, when the car allegedly pulled in front of a FedEx truck. The SUV was struck by the FedEx truck in a T-bone collision.
House repeatedly hit by cars on Bainbridge Street, Richmond leaders taking action
Distracted and drunk drivers are causing havoc on Bainbridge Street as the same property is destroyed repeatedly.
One juvenile sent to the hospital after four-car Powhite Parkway crash
All occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries, except for a juvenile, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
VCU Police: Bodycam video shows suspect reach for officer’s gun in Richmond traffic stop
VCU Police has released a statement and bodycam footage following an incident involving an officer using force after a suspect allegedly tried to grab his gun during a traffic stop in Richmond.
Comments / 0