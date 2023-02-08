ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Driver faces multiple charges following wrong-way crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police have issued multiple warrants and arrested a driver after a wrong-way crash in Downtown Richmond Tuesday night. Just after 9 p.m., police say a car driving south on 7th Street - a northbound one-way route - crashed into two vehicles. All three cars involved were heavily damaged, according to Capital Police.
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation

On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
NBC12

Woman pleads guilty in fatal Henrico hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 61-year-old in Henrico Thursday, according to court documents. Ciera Childress pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, court documents stated. She was arrested on April 26, 2022, after police found a man that had been...
NBC12

Man injured in shooting near Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police say a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, police found a man in the 6600 block of Midlothian Tpke with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Major Crime detectives...
NBC12

Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT)- The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a delivery truck, Wednesday evening. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Sliding Hill Road and King’s Charter Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was traveling westbound on Sliding Hill Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Kings Charter, when the car allegedly pulled in front of a FedEx truck. The SUV was struck by the FedEx truck in a T-bone collision.
