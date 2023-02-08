ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
The Washington Informer

BAILEY: Ebony Publisher’s Statement on Black-on-Black Crime Still Relevant 46 Years Later

Between 1965 and 1992, Ebony magazine always focused on one subject in its August issue. The subject for August 1979 was "Black on Black Crime: The Causes, The Consequences, The Cures." Anyone seriously concerned about that subject today should take the time to read that issue. The post BAILEY: Ebony Publisher’s Statement on Black-on-Black Crime Still Relevant 46 Years Later appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NPR

Take a look at the image people voted to award Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A photo of a snow leopard on the icy cliffs of northern India has won the people's choice award for the 58th annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, the Natural History Museum in London announced Thursday. Sascha Fonseca's "World of the snow leopard" won first prize out...
NPR

The Fight Over The Farm Bill

The Farm Bill is a sweeping legislative package that funds an array of programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — formerly known as food stamps. Internal Republican disagreements have some watchers worried the new package might not get over the finish line before funding runs out. This episode...
NPR

The death of another Filipino working overseas has shocked the Philippines

Every year, millions of Filipinos find work overseas, sending billions of dollars back home. But the recent rape and killing of a pregnant Filipino worker in Kuwait has shaken the country to its core. NPR's Ashley Westerman explains. ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: Last week, on a busy street in Las Pinas,...
NPR

When you think of ballet, Black Sabbath probably doesn't come to mind

BLACK SABBATH: (Singing) Finished with my woman... MARTÍNEZ: ...Black Sabbath. A ballet featuring music from the heavy metal band opens later this year in England. The band - they're all in. The guitarist Tony Iommi told the BBC he appreciates the art form, even if he hasn't yet been to a ballet. Hey, there was a "Black Swan" movie, so why not a Black Sabbath ballet? It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Cops shared photo of beaten Tyre Nichols and 'bragged' about encounter, reviews show

As President Biden hosted the parents of Tyre Nichols at the State of the Union, we've been learning new details about the alleged misconduct of the five Memphis police officers accused of killing Nichols. NPR's law enforcement correspondent Martin Kaste has been reviewing some newly released documents. And, Martin, the terrible videos of officers beating Nichols last month have been public for a few weeks now. What new information are we learning?
MEMPHIS, TN
NPR

Emergency services in Mifflin County, Pa., freed a child from a cake pan

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Emergency services in Mifflin County, Pa., are being praised for saving a child from a cake pan. It all started when a 2-year-old named Quinnley was playing with an angel food cake pan with a detachable bottom that had been removed. Quinnley put her head through the pan, and got stuck. Her mother tried but couldn't get her head out, so she called in firefighters, who used tin snips to free the toddler. Don't worry, Quinnley's just fine. It's MORNING EDITION.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NPR

Nicaragua has freed 222 political prisoners and sent them to the U.S.

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has released 222 political prisoners and put them on a flight to Washington, D.C., officials in both countries said Thursday. At Washington's Dulles International Airport, a group of about 20 relatives and friends of the former prisoners waited holding Nicaraguan flags with a...
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Consider This from NPR

So if you're considering buying a new car, you might want to think again. GREG BRANNON: I think if there's any advice right now, is that if you don't have to buy a new car right now, then I would hold off. CHANG: That's right. That is Greg Brannon, director...
MARYLAND STATE

