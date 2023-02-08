ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man tells Atlanta police he was shot in parking lot after getting into argument with waitress

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4neZ_0kgG3Pse00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an incident that resulted in one man being shot.

Authorities said officers responded to a person shot call around 10:30 p.m. at the Osha Thai Sushi Galleria on Peachtree Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the hand.

Witnesses told police he had gotten into an argument with a waitress at the restaurant.

It is unclear what they fought about.

When the man left, he told authorities three men followed him into the parking lot and fought him.

The victim said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him in the hand.

After being shot, the victim told authorities he pulled out his gun and fired it toward the three men. They then ran from the scene.

The waitress told police the victim had been stalking her.

The identities of the three men, the victim and the waitress have not been released.

Police said the victim might be facing charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
ATLANTA, GA
Lansing Daily

Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police

A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials have released the body camera footage of a fatal shooting outside the future Atlanta police training facility in January. According to Atlanta police officials, the footage is from police officers who were clearing the area nearby the site of the police training facility. The video shows officers walking through the woods and making commands for an individual to come out of a green tent.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
120K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy