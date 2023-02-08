ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant Pot Hearty Tortellini Soup

By PureWow Editors
 1 day ago

Instant Pot, we just can’t quit you. How else would we turn out a filling-yet-healthy meal in a mere 30 minutes ? Next on our to-cook list is this recipe for Instant Pot hearty tortellini soup, from Urvashi Pitre’s Instant Pot Miracle Mediterranean Diet Cookbook .

“[It’s] perfect for those nights when you just can’t figure out what you’re having,” she writes. “This throw-together soup is hearty, filling and family-friendly. Add some toasted bread and a few slices of cheese, and dinner is served.”

From Instant Pot Miracle Mediterranean Diet Cookbook by Urvashi Pitre. Copyright © 2022 by Urvashi Pitre. Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

498 calories

24g fat

46g carbs

26g protein

7g sugars

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced canned or fresh tomatoes

3 tablespoons tomato paste

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon kosher salt

One 9-ounce package fresh cheese tortellini

8 ounces fresh or frozen chopped kale

5 cups water

½ pound bulk Italian sausage (mild or hot), casings removed

Grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish (optional)

Chopped fresh basil, for garnish (optional)

1. In the Instant Pot, combine the onion, tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, tortellini, kale and water. Stir well to combine.

2. Pinch off small pieces of the Italian sausage and add these rustic little meatballs to your soup.

3. Secure the lid on the pot. Close the pressure-release valve. Select Pressure Cook / Manual and set the pot at High Pressure for 3 minutes. At the end of the cooking time, allow the pot to sit undisturbed for 5 minutes, then release any remaining pressure.

4. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and chopped basil, if desired.

