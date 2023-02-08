ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon

Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

Ancient, Long-Fermented Grains Make Micro-Bakery a Success

For Ida Bromfield, what started as a hobby — making bread that her gluten-intolerant daughter could eat — blossomed into a successful business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bromfield’s business, called Breadfermented, used yeast for the breads, but due to supply shortages during the pandemic, it was difficult to...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Atlas Obscura

The Sweet and Sour Origins of Amish Soul Food

In Gastro Obscura’s Q & A Series A Seat at the Table, we speak with people of color who are reclaiming their culinary heritage and shaping today’s food culture. The delicious meals that chef Chris Scott cooks up in his Harlem kitchen may seem like new-fangled American fusion: Pennsylvania Dutch-style chicken and corn soup alongside shrimp grits; lemonade fried chicken with bread-and-butter pickles. But these are actually examples of a cuisine that has been stewing along quietly for generations: Amish soul food.
COATESVILLE, PA
OnlyInYourState

You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price

What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
DALLAS, PA

