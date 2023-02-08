Read full article on original website
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamMcadoo, PA
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Lancaster Farming
Green Dragon Auction Under Bird Ban as Avian Flu Returns to Pennsylvania
Green Dragon Small Animal Auction was missing the usual plumage for its Friday night sale. The Ephrata Township business, usually teeming with some combination of hens and roosters, peafowl and parakeets, had only mammals like guinea pigs and goats on the auction block Feb. 3. “We had a considerably shorter...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon
Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
Lancaster Farming
Ancient, Long-Fermented Grains Make Micro-Bakery a Success
For Ida Bromfield, what started as a hobby — making bread that her gluten-intolerant daughter could eat — blossomed into a successful business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bromfield’s business, called Breadfermented, used yeast for the breads, but due to supply shortages during the pandemic, it was difficult to...
Wawa is offering free coffee at Pa., NJ, Del. stores on Super Bowl Sunday until kickoff
Need another reason to look forward to Super Bowl Sunday? Wawa has one: free coffee.
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
Atlas Obscura
The Sweet and Sour Origins of Amish Soul Food
In Gastro Obscura’s Q & A Series A Seat at the Table, we speak with people of color who are reclaiming their culinary heritage and shaping today’s food culture. The delicious meals that chef Chris Scott cooks up in his Harlem kitchen may seem like new-fangled American fusion: Pennsylvania Dutch-style chicken and corn soup alongside shrimp grits; lemonade fried chicken with bread-and-butter pickles. But these are actually examples of a cuisine that has been stewing along quietly for generations: Amish soul food.
OnlyInYourState
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
See Which Popular Movies Were Filmed in Chester County
Pennsylvania has been featured in numerous popular movies over the decades, and some of them may even include very familiar spots as they were partly filmed in Chester County, writes Madison Montag for ABC27News.
Snow geese flock to Lancaster County creek for annual migration
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The snow geese migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County is an annual sight to be seen. Typically the number of birds surpasses 100,000 at its peak, but this year's mild winter is having an impact. "The biggest reason I think we're seeing [the birds]...
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
pennrecord.com
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
