Macon, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Remembering Middle Georgia's biggest snow 50 years later: The storm of 1973

This week marks 50 years since Middle Georgia's biggest snowstorm on record. The historic storm brought snow from Texas into the southeast. Flurries were event reported in Clermont, Florida, just outside Orlando. For Macon, the official two-day snow total was 16.5 inches. Fifty years later, people still talk about the...
MACON, GA
tourcounsel.com

Macon Mall | Shopping mall in Macon, Georgia

Macon Mall is a two level, 1.1 million square foot shopping mall located in Macon, Georgia. It is a dead mall with a 74% and rising vacancy rate with only one anchor store, Burlington. It has three vacant anchors left by Belk, J.C. Penney and Macy's. Sears once occupied the space currently taken by Burlington. The lower level is still empty.
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community

For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Standing room only crowd gathers for first south Bibb County neighborhood watch meeting of 2023

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, people in south Bibb County packed into a room at the South Bibb Recreation Center for the first neighborhood watch meeting of the year. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's the first meeting they've had for the area in a long time, and they expected a big crowd. It was standing room only inside the rec center as people peppered the sheriff's office with questions.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Tips to get organized and declutter your space in 2023

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If your goal is to get more organized and declutter your space in 2023, Simply Ordered Solutions wants to help. Simply Ordered Solutions is a professional organizing and wellness firm based in Warner Robins. Founder and health coach Darra McClendon says her firm is committed to relieving stress for clients by helping them streamline and declutter by saving them time and resources.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?

(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Coca-Cola says 'Clean Streets Matter' with litter pick-up event

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- “It’s truly amazing what our community can do when it works together as a team, including pitching in to make us more beautiful,” says Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director Asha Ellen, referring to Clean Streets Matter, an event that Coca-Cola Bottling Company associates have joined to hit the road picking up trash in hopes to inspire community members to do the same.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Multiple lanes closed on I-75 in Monroe County after Wednesday morning wreck

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Delays continue Wednesday morning on I-75 in Monroe County after a wreck. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a truck pulling a trailer of pine straw has flipped over on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 179. Multiple lanes remain...

