GDOT promised better in Macon after cutting it in half it with I-75. Has the state kept its word?
Peter Givens was a teenager in the ‘60s when he watched one of Macon’s oldest Black cemeteries torn apart as the construction of Interstate 75 came through the heart of Pleasant Hill. Home from a military high school out of state, Givens watched from Walnut Street as dirt...
mercer.edu
Mercer to host ninth ‘Go Baby Go’ toy car build for kids with limited mobility
Mercer University’s Engineering Honors Program and Tift College of Education will host their latest Go Baby Go build on Feb. 11 to modify battery-powered toy cars for children with limited mobility. The build will take place 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on University Center Intramural Court No. 3 on the Macon...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
wgxa.tv
Remembering Middle Georgia's biggest snow 50 years later: The storm of 1973
This week marks 50 years since Middle Georgia's biggest snowstorm on record. The historic storm brought snow from Texas into the southeast. Flurries were event reported in Clermont, Florida, just outside Orlando. For Macon, the official two-day snow total was 16.5 inches. Fifty years later, people still talk about the...
tourcounsel.com
Macon Mall | Shopping mall in Macon, Georgia
Macon Mall is a two level, 1.1 million square foot shopping mall located in Macon, Georgia. It is a dead mall with a 74% and rising vacancy rate with only one anchor store, Burlington. It has three vacant anchors left by Belk, J.C. Penney and Macy's. Sears once occupied the space currently taken by Burlington. The lower level is still empty.
mercer.edu
Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community
For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
'Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable': Macon Rescue Mission expands west Bibb campus
MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County. The Rescue Mission is one of Central Georgia's largest recovery programs. Pat Chastain, the CEO and President of Macon's rescue mission, says they now serve...
wgxa.tv
A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
Standing room only crowd gathers for first south Bibb County neighborhood watch meeting of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, people in south Bibb County packed into a room at the South Bibb Recreation Center for the first neighborhood watch meeting of the year. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's the first meeting they've had for the area in a long time, and they expected a big crowd. It was standing room only inside the rec center as people peppered the sheriff's office with questions.
41nbc.com
Tips to get organized and declutter your space in 2023
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If your goal is to get more organized and declutter your space in 2023, Simply Ordered Solutions wants to help. Simply Ordered Solutions is a professional organizing and wellness firm based in Warner Robins. Founder and health coach Darra McClendon says her firm is committed to relieving stress for clients by helping them streamline and declutter by saving them time and resources.
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
41nbc.com
Houston County students develop entrepreneurial skills during mock marketplace
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a world where entrepreneurship and business savvy is becoming increasingly important, the Houston County School District is taking a hands-on approach to teaching their students. More than 1,300 third graders are participating in a mock marketplace event at the Cary W. Martin Center...
'That's gonna flip a car': Residents upset over ditch in Peach County and want it fixed
Water has eroded the dirt road so much, it's about three or four feet deep now, and it's only getting wider. "This ditch is driving me crazy" Dirt roads are a dime a dozen in rural parts of Central Georgia. However, some older ones can erode and give way to time.
wgxa.tv
A Forsyth man drives himself to the hospital while a gunman shoots at him
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man drove himself to the hospital as someone continued to shoot at his car. A 67-year-old man from Forsyth was returning home from work when a white car pulled up behind him and then navigated alongside his car as someone inside the car started shooting.
Jury awards family of Macon man more than $9 million in lawsuit after his death
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury awarded more than $9 million to the family of a man who died after surgery. According to court records, Allen Turner died in April 2017 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He died 18 days after bowel surgery. Lawyers for his family argued...
wgxa.tv
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
wgxa.tv
Coca-Cola says 'Clean Streets Matter' with litter pick-up event
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- “It’s truly amazing what our community can do when it works together as a team, including pitching in to make us more beautiful,” says Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director Asha Ellen, referring to Clean Streets Matter, an event that Coca-Cola Bottling Company associates have joined to hit the road picking up trash in hopes to inspire community members to do the same.
wgxa.tv
Multiple lanes closed on I-75 in Monroe County after Wednesday morning wreck
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Delays continue Wednesday morning on I-75 in Monroe County after a wreck. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a truck pulling a trailer of pine straw has flipped over on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 179. Multiple lanes remain...
