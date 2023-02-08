ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sportscasting

What Does TPC Stand For, and What Is a TPC Golf Course?

Avid followers of the PGA Tour — and likely plenty of casual followers as well — have undoubtedly heard the acronym TPC to describe a golf course at some point. After all, the tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, is played at TPC Sawgrass. But that’s certainly not the only PGA Tour event played on a course with the designation. In fact, if you look at the schedule, at least one event is played at such a facility nearly every month.
LOUISIANA STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

Here’s why Rory McIlroy is playing Vokey wedges in 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) One...
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf

Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy