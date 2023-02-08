ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

ophthalmologytimes.com

Grand Jury charges hairstylist and actress for alleged multimillion-dollar caregiver fraud scheme against Malibu-based ophthalmologist

According to the indictment, beginning in June 2017, Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore used false promises and representations to befriend the victim — an ophthalmologist and successful investor worth more than $60 million. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California,...
FRESNO, CA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent unemployment benefit cards

A Pontotoc man was sentenced to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
PONTOTOC, MS
Complex

Dollar General Employees Arrested for Allegedly Lowering Prices, Costing Store Over $6,000

Two Dollar General employees in Indiana are facing criminal charges after allegedly lowering store prices, causing the store to lose over $6,000 in revenue. Per local outlet 14News, 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells are facing charges of theft after the Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue accused them of purposefully lowering prices of store items to purchase at a lower rate.
INDIANA STATE
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
beckersdental.com

Dental practice owners charged with fraud, conspiracy

Multiple dental practice owners and co-conspirators were charged for allegedly taking part in a multifaceted racketeering conspiracy through a multistate network of dental practices and businesses. Twelve individuals were charged Jan. 18 with operating and participating in a series of dental practices and the Savani Group that engaged in visa...
lootpress.com

Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

