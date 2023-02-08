Read full article on original website
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud case
A mother-daughter team who previously ran a funeral home and organ donor service convicted of mail fraud plan to appeal their sentences imposed on them at the start of January 2023, according to the Montrose Daily Press.
freightwaves.com
Ex-trucking co-owner sentenced for bank fraud, facing livestock neglect charges
The former co-owner of an Iowa trucking company was sentenced Tuesday for his role in orchestrating an elaborate $250,000 check kiting scheme and is also facing unrelated charges in state court that he allowed more than 800 pigs to starve or freeze to death in his care in December 2021.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Grand Jury charges hairstylist and actress for alleged multimillion-dollar caregiver fraud scheme against Malibu-based ophthalmologist
According to the indictment, beginning in June 2017, Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore used false promises and representations to befriend the victim — an ophthalmologist and successful investor worth more than $60 million. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California,...
Mississippi man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent unemployment benefit cards
A Pontotoc man was sentenced to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
NBC Los Angeles
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Complex
Dollar General Employees Arrested for Allegedly Lowering Prices, Costing Store Over $6,000
Two Dollar General employees in Indiana are facing criminal charges after allegedly lowering store prices, causing the store to lose over $6,000 in revenue. Per local outlet 14News, 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells are facing charges of theft after the Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue accused them of purposefully lowering prices of store items to purchase at a lower rate.
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not Homeless
A New Jersey woman who admitted to assisting her boyfriend in spreading a positive narrative about a homeless Marine veteran that brought in more than $400,000 in donations online was given a three-year jail sentence on state theft charges.
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
The 31-year-old is in custody — accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government’s COVID-19 loan programs intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.
Rare mountain lion hit by truck in Franklin County
It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
beckersdental.com
Dental practice owners charged with fraud, conspiracy
Multiple dental practice owners and co-conspirators were charged for allegedly taking part in a multifaceted racketeering conspiracy through a multistate network of dental practices and businesses. Twelve individuals were charged Jan. 18 with operating and participating in a series of dental practices and the Savani Group that engaged in visa...
lootpress.com
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
5 inmates at large after escaping jail through plumbing
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Federal agents have joined in the search for five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail on Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshals Service said it had joined the search for the five men and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of each inmate.
Bank manager stole money from customer’s accounts, then bought a motorcycle, feds say
The 28-year-old Missouri woman recently pleaded guilty.
A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
Food Beast
High School Cafeteria Worker Arrested For Allegedly Selling Cannabis Edibles To Students
In a statement released by Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley, it was revealed that a temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel M. Sumner High School in Kentwood, Louisiana, was taken into police custody for allegedly selling cannabis edibles to students. The cafeteria worker was later identified as 45-year-old Tymetrica Cohn....
Leonard Taylor, set to be executed Tuesday, helped innocent man win freedom from MO prison
“Without Taylor, Lamont Campbell would still be sitting in prison for the rest of his life,” said Tory Bernsen, an attorney for Campbell.
8-year-old found dead in U-Haul in South Dakota was reportedly zip-tied, beaten with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Court documents allege a 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman zip-tied the woman’s adopted daughter before the young girl died, then drove around with the body for several weeks. Mandie Miller and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota, after they allegedly contacted the local...
