Read full article on original website
Related
Gunshot Victim Found on Street Rushed to Trauma Center
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A man was shot in the buttocks and found on a street in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Plane Tree Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Deputies...
Deputies Investigating Shots Fired In Canyon Country
Deputies are investigating after four shots were fired in a Canyon Country neighborhood Wednesday evening. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 27700 block of Mahogany Row in Canyon Country for a shots fired call, said Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Four shots were reported heard in the area,” ...
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
Search dogs trained in Ventura County deployed to Turkey following massive quake
A devastating earthquake in the Middle East has left thousands feared dead, many buried in rubble with little hope of rescue. But help is on the way in the form of several search and rescue teams trained in Southern California. Seven canine disaster teams have deployed to Turkey to aid in the search for those […]
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
goldrushcam.com
CDCR Authorities Apprehend Participant Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP)
February 9, 2023 - LOS ANGELES — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents have apprehended a participant who walked away from a Male Community Reentry. Program (MCRP) in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2023. Carlos Montes was taken into custody on Feb. 8 at approximately 7:30 p.m....
scvnews.com
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
Lawsuit alleges new deputy 'gang' forming in LA County Sheriff's Department
A new lawsuit alleges some Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are forming a new "gang" in the department's East L.A. station.
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
NBC Los Angeles
Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest
Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
signalscv.com
30-year-old Saugus resident arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges
A 30-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 25500 block of The Old Road on Monday and saw a male seated in the driver seat of a silver vehicle that had expired registration. He was slumped over the steering wheel.
Multiple SoCal schools receiving false reports of shootings
Multiple Southern California schools were locked down temporarily after receiving false reports of shootings Tuesday, officials say.
signalscv.com
Report of rumble at Ross prompts law enforcement response
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported no crime was committed at a Ross in Stevenson Ranch, where deputies received reports of a possible fight. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies received a call for service regarding four customers yelling at each other and possibly fighting on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.
signalscv.com
Man shot in Newhall, suspects at large
A man was taken to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station,...
Friends help track down slain dancer's family
As police look for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old woman in South Los Angeles last Friday, her friends have been looking for her family. The Los Angeles Police Department said 28-year-old Ekaterina Gurova, or Russia as she was called, was gunned down last Friday in front of her South L.A. home. Just before 8:30 p.m. a man drove up to Gurova's home in the 100 block of 103rd Street and opened fire on the dancer before speeding away. Gurova died at the hospital shortly after. When her body went unclaimed, her friends posted a video on social media asking for help...
foxla.com
Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run
SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
foxla.com
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Traps Driver in SUV, Dogs Rescued
Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA: A driver traveling with three small dogs was trapped in an SUV after a traffic collision involving another vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday morning. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and county firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard...
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
Comments / 1