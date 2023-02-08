ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputies Investigating Shots Fired In Canyon Country

Deputies are investigating after four shots were fired in a Canyon Country neighborhood Wednesday evening.  Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 27700 block of Mahogany Row in Canyon Country for a shots fired call, said Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “Four shots were reported heard in the area,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest

Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

30-year-old Saugus resident arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges

A 30-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 25500 block of The Old Road on Monday and saw a male seated in the driver seat of a silver vehicle that had expired registration. He was slumped over the steering wheel.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Report of rumble at Ross prompts law enforcement response

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported no crime was committed at a Ross in Stevenson Ranch, where deputies received reports of a possible fight. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies received a call for service regarding four customers yelling at each other and possibly fighting on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Man shot in Newhall, suspects at large

A man was taken to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Friends help track down slain dancer's family

As police look for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old woman in South Los Angeles last Friday, her friends have been looking for her family. The Los Angeles Police Department said 28-year-old Ekaterina Gurova, or Russia as she was called, was gunned down last Friday in front of her South L.A. home. Just before 8:30 p.m. a man drove up to Gurova's home in the 100 block of 103rd Street and opened fire on the dancer before speeding away. Gurova died at the hospital shortly after. When her body went unclaimed, her friends posted a video on social media asking for help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
SANTA PAULA, CA

