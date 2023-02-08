INVITATION TO BID (ITB) The City of Roswell is seeking GDOT Prequalified Contractors for Work Class: 400 - HOT MIX ASPHALTIC CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION and Work Class: 432 - MILL ASPHALT PAVEMENT. The project consists of resurfacing a total of 38 roads within the city of Roswell with a total area of 196,795 square yards of asphalt pavement and total length of 11.54 center line miles. Ninety (90) calendar days have been set aside for performance of the contract. The bid is a firm fixed price to complete the work based on the submitting contractor's understanding of the scope and assessment of the sites with a payment term of Net 30 days.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO