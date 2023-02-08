Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Bubble Room returns to selling cakes behind Broadway Palm in Fort Myers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:132f5c2c8a62c3bf91bc1811 Player Element ID: 6320053615112. The Bubble Room, a popular Captiva Island restaurant since opening in 1979, has been shut down since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian flooded the...
wogx.com
Where is Harriet? Beloved eagle from South Florida still missing
The search continues for Harriet the Eagle who left her mate and babies last week in North Fort Myers. She had just finished defending her nest from an intruder.
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, Florida
After being destroyed by Hurricane Ian, this new bar is set to open soon. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is no stranger to adversity. His restaurant was demolished in September of 2022 thanks to Hurricane Ian ripping through Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
NCH announces new "Rooney Heart Institute" for SWFL
Former Naples Representative Francis Rooney and his wife, Kathleen, gave $20,000,000 for its new heart institute.
WINKNEWS.com
Junkanoo Below Deck opens on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:e9fb5ebb3e1f1c7fa15f04ec Player Element ID: 6319995382112. The rebuild process is ongoing all over Southwest Florida, and on Wednesday, Junkanoo, a hot spot on Fort Myers Beach, opened its doors again...
businessobserverfl.com
Popular national wine bar and eatery expands in SWFL, seeks to hire 100 people
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is opening its second Southwest Florida location, this one in Fort Myers. The new spot for the popular wine bar and eatery, scheduled to open this spring on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway, joins a sister location in Naples and is store No. 55 companywide. Other Cooper’s Hawk locations are in Sarasota and Tampa.
WINKNEWS.com
4 months after Ian, Indian Creek RV Resort telling residents to leave without power or water
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:dd51444c343c642d1d7573e8 Player Element ID: 6320005655112. Homeowners are still not allowed to sleep in their homes Wednesday night four months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. People living at the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral launches a free city-wide scavenger hunt
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:e3301849207d2c3bb7b4790 Player Element ID: 6319996749112. There is a fun new way to explore Southwest Florida’s largest city. It is called Cape Coral Quest. It is a free scavenger hunt...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Study: Cape Coral-Fort Myers area remains most overpriced rental market
Rents decreased in 71 of the U.S.’s 100 largest metropolitan areas in December 2022. However, rental markets in Florida remain overvalued, according to the Waller Weeks and Johnson Rental Index, a collaboration by researchers from Florida Atlantic University, University of Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast University. The most overpriced rental market in the nation in December was Cape Coral-Fort Myers, where renters paid 17.85% more than they should based on a history of rents. The market’s average rent in December was $2,251, up 1.25% from November. North Port-Bradenton is the next most overvalued market with a 14.72% premium, followed by Miami at 14.66%.
Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations Manager
Kim McGonnell Named Food and Beverage Operations Manager for Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has announced the appointment of Kim McGonnell to the position of Food & Beverage Operations Manager — with a primary focus on the upcoming three destination restaurants at the corporation's flagship resort, 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island.
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
SWFL shrimp company pushing on despite seafood industry’s struggles
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Shrimpers tell us it’s been an excellent year for pink shrimp, despite Southwest Florida’s struggling seafood industry. We checked in with Erickson & Jensen Seafood, the only shrimp company with boats in the water right now on Fort Myers Beach. Some of...
WINKNEWS.com
Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:5a1941b7d641182fdec95ca4 Player Element ID: 6320050413112. Revamping a Southwest Florida staple, a project at the Old Naples Marina would replace some longtime businesses with new sights and new sounds. Hurricane...
The Daily South
One Week Later, Famous Florida Bald Eagle Harriet Still Missing From Nest
Sad news out of Fort Myers, Florida, where the search continues for Harriet. The bald eagle of Southwest Florida Eagle Cam fame has not been seen for seven days, leaving her mate M15 to care for their two young eaglets alone and a community of fans to fear for the worst.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Mexican Food on Marco Island, FL
In addition to its white sand beaches and pristine oceans, Marco Island, a tropical paradise off the coast of Florida, is renowned for its varied culinary scene. Mexican restaurants stand out among the island’s many dining options for their flavorful and genuine fare. These eateries are a must-visit for foodies since they provide a wide variety of traditional cuisine as well as contemporary takes on old favorites.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FlixBus to move Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall
FlixBus intercity bus service will move its Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall beginning Thursday. Fort Myers is a stop along three major FlixBus lines in Florida. St. Petersburg to Miami operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and includes stops at Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport. The second line runs all week from Orlando International Airport to downtown Miami with stops at University of Central Florida, Orlando International Drive, University of South Florida, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Miami International Airport and downtown Miami. The third line operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and runs from Miami International Airport to Tallahassee with stops in Hollywood, Naples, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Sarasota, Tampa and Gainesville.
techaiapp.com
An Idyllic Family Escape to Naples, Florida
Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Naples is the quintessential beach town, known for its soft, white-sand beaches, emerald waters, stunning sunsets, and endless acres of unspoiled landscapes. It’s also a destination frequented by luxury-seeking travelers looking to indulge in high-end shopping, world-class arts and culture, and sophisticated dining experiences....
Cape Coral Pride to continue family-friendly events amid lawmaker’s plans to punish drag shows
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is following through on his plan to punish groups who expose kids to drag shows. The governor is attempting to revoke the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation’s liquor licenses for a drag show held in December. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Florida lawmaker aims to criminalize...
Casey DeSantis Announces $2.1 Million from Private Sector to Help Hurricane Ian Recovery
At the end of last week, First Lady Casey DeSantis met with individuals impacted by Hurricane Ian and awarded funding through the Florida Disaster Fund to non-profits and faith-based organizations that have supported Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. While in Fort Myers, the First Lady announced the donations of hundreds...
espnswfl.com
Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023
Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
