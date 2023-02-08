ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Bubble Room returns to selling cakes behind Broadway Palm in Fort Myers

The Bubble Room, a popular Captiva Island restaurant since opening in 1979, has been shut down since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian flooded the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Junkanoo Below Deck opens on Fort Myers Beach

The rebuild process is ongoing all over Southwest Florida, and on Wednesday, Junkanoo, a hot spot on Fort Myers Beach, opened its doors again...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Popular national wine bar and eatery expands in SWFL, seeks to hire 100 people

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is opening its second Southwest Florida location, this one in Fort Myers. The new spot for the popular wine bar and eatery, scheduled to open this spring on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway, joins a sister location in Naples and is store No. 55 companywide. Other Cooper’s Hawk locations are in Sarasota and Tampa.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral launches a free city-wide scavenger hunt

There is a fun new way to explore Southwest Florida's largest city. It is called Cape Coral Quest. It is a free scavenger hunt...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Study: Cape Coral-Fort Myers area remains most overpriced rental market

Rents decreased in 71 of the U.S.’s 100 largest metropolitan areas in December 2022. However, rental markets in Florida remain overvalued, according to the Waller Weeks and Johnson Rental Index, a collaboration by researchers from Florida Atlantic University, University of Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast University. The most overpriced rental market in the nation in December was Cape Coral-Fort Myers, where renters paid 17.85% more than they should based on a history of rents. The market’s average rent in December was $2,251, up 1.25% from November. North Port-Bradenton is the next most overvalued market with a 14.72% premium, followed by Miami at 14.66%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Outlier Brands

Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations Manager

Kim McGonnell Named Food and Beverage Operations Manager for Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has announced the appointment of Kim McGonnell to the position of Food & Beverage Operations Manager — with a primary focus on the upcoming three destination restaurants at the corporation's flagship resort, 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes

Revamping a Southwest Florida staple, a project at the Old Naples Marina would replace some longtime businesses with new sights and new sounds. Hurricane...
NAPLES, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Mexican Food on Marco Island, FL

In addition to its white sand beaches and pristine oceans, Marco Island, a tropical paradise off the coast of Florida, is renowned for its varied culinary scene. Mexican restaurants stand out among the island’s many dining options for their flavorful and genuine fare. These eateries are a must-visit for foodies since they provide a wide variety of traditional cuisine as well as contemporary takes on old favorites.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FlixBus to move Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall

FlixBus intercity bus service will move its Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall beginning Thursday. Fort Myers is a stop along three major FlixBus lines in Florida. St. Petersburg to Miami operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and includes stops at Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport. The second line runs all week from Orlando International Airport to downtown Miami with stops at University of Central Florida, Orlando International Drive, University of South Florida, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Miami International Airport and downtown Miami. The third line operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and runs from Miami International Airport to Tallahassee with stops in Hollywood, Naples, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Sarasota, Tampa and Gainesville.
FORT MYERS, FL
techaiapp.com

An Idyllic Family Escape to Naples, Florida

Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Naples is the quintessential beach town, known for its soft, white-sand beaches, emerald waters, stunning sunsets, and endless acres of unspoiled landscapes. It’s also a destination frequented by luxury-seeking travelers looking to indulge in high-end shopping, world-class arts and culture, and sophisticated dining experiences....
NAPLES, FL
espnswfl.com

Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023

Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

