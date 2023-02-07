Fantasy Baseball: These players switched teams in the MLB offseason — here's why they could benefit

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: J.D. Martinez & Miguel Vargas Work Out At Dodger Stadium
Spring Training is right around the corner, but several Los Angeles Dodgers players have been getting ahead of the curve, including J.D. Martinez and Miguel Vargas working out at Dodger Stadium. Both figure to be important parts of the Dodgers’ success in 2023, with Martinez likely filling in as the...
Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate
Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
Top Unsigned MLB Players Still Available At Each Position; How Red Sox Can Bolster Roster
The Boston Red Sox could still use a piece or two with spring training around the corner. Here are the best players available.
FOX Sports
MLB's new rules already altering roster decisions
Across Arizona and Florida, major-leaguers are already trickling into towns, reporting early to spring training. Intake physicals are required by next week. Games begin the following week. The baseball season is about to begin, and it promises to look notably different than seasons past. This year, in fact, could mark...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Ronald Acuna to the WBC, Matt Olson, more
We are on the home stretch to pitchers and catchers reporting, as most of the transactions that were going to happen have happened already. It was reported on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna had been given permission to play in the World Baseball Classic by the Braves and has chosen to do so, a reverse from the team’s prior opinion. This is not the first time that the Braves have reversed an initially cautious decision regarding Acuna’s knee injury. The good news is that Acuna has reportedly had no issues with his knee as of late.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to make moves. Los Angeles officially signed former Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Rubby De La Rosa to a minor-league deal Friday, according to the MiLB Transaction Log. De La Rosa was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent...
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wbaltv.com
Orioles sending 6 players to 2023 World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic returns this spring after a six-year absence after the 2021 games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Baltimore Orioles will have several members compete for teams from across the world facing off to take home the crown. The United States is the defending champion after a...
Yardbarker
Diamond Dynasty Cards MLB The Show 23 Needs: NL East
Breaking down at least one diamond addition to MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty from each team in the NL East. I’m going to cut to the chase: I need March 24 to get here pronto. Why Because if you preorder MLB The Show 23 now, you'll be able to gain access to the game four days before the March 28 release date.
MLB gives pitchers OK to call own PitchCom signals in spring training
In yet another nod to technology, Major League Baseball will permit pitchers in spring training to wear wristbands that will let them signal to the catcher what's coming next.
Sporting News
World Baseball Classic 2023: MLB team-by-team roster breakdown
There will certainly be changes to just about every team’s roster between today and the start of play — such is the nature of spring training — but this is the starting point, the baseline. Work to find potential replacements has been going on for quite a while already.
Push-Button Pitching: MLB to Let Pitchers Call Own Signals
Push-button pitching: MLB to let pitchers call own signals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bases loaded, one out, full count and Justin Verlander knows exactly what pitch he wants to throw. Starting this month, he can call it himself. In yet another nod to new technology, Major League Baseball...
Spring training’s start brings pitch clocks, shift limits
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeff McNeil thinks he’ll adapt quickly to baseball’s big shift — really, an anti-shift. “I’m playing a normal second base now instead of in short right field. I’ve been playing second base my whole life so it shouldn’t be too hard to adjust to,” the New York Mets All-Star infielder and big league batting champion said.
