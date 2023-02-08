ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Tom Brady's 'Greatest Skill'

Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. After all, he coached Brady for two decades in New England and won six Super Bowls with him. He recently went on an episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast and touched on numerous topics, including Brady's "greatest skill." ...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson

For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired

Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Will Belichick eventually leave Patriots? Curran, Florio swap theories

There's been plenty of discussion about legacy after Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this month. And while Bill Belichick's legacy as an all-time great is already secure, there's still one milestone he's chasing. The New England Patriots head coach enters the 2023 season needing 19 wins to surpass Don Shula as the winningest head coach in NFL history (including playoffs).
NBC Sports

Tucker explains why 49ers must explore Lance as starting QB

The 49ers will have two young quarterbacks to choose from next season in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom will be looking to bounce back from injury and prove they're worthy of the starting role. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has plenty...
NBC Sports

49ers legend Willis not voted into Pro Football Hall's 2023 class

PHOENIX — The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced on Thursday at NFL Honors. Linebacker Patrick Willis, who starred for the 49ers and was a finalist for the Hall of Fame, did not make it. Zach Thomas, a fellow former linebacker who received public support...
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

49ers QB Purdy optimistic after making difficult surgery decision

Brock Purdy's decision to have surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow wasn't easy. After suffering the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie quarterback took some time to decide what's best for his career, and he chose earlier this week to undergo the repair, which likely will sideline him for six months.
NBC Sports

Every player will practice for the Chiefs today

The Chiefs practiced in pads Monday. They will have a light practice today before the three official practice days of the week. Coach Andy Reid said every player practiced Monday and will practice again Tuesday. “We’re all doing well there,” Reid said Tuesday morning. Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis)...
NBC Sports

Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: The sooner the decision is made, the better

Aaron Rodgers is planning an “isolation retreat” in the near future that he hopes will bring him closer to making a decision about whether or not he plans to continue his playing career and the quarterback’s current team will be waiting to hear what he has in mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy