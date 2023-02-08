Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bill Belichick Names Tom Brady's 'Greatest Skill'
Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. After all, he coached Brady for two decades in New England and won six Super Bowls with him. He recently went on an episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast and touched on numerous topics, including Brady's "greatest skill." ...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
NBC Sports
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson
For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
Lip Reader Decodes Tom Brady’s Heated Retirement Day Phone Call: ‘She’s Hard Work’
The day Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, he was caught on what looked like a relatively heated phone call. It’s hard to tell what the sports icon was saying in the clip, but he did seem generally disgruntled by the conversation. A lip reader took a...
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired
Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Patriots Insider Predicts When Bill Belichick Will Retire
Eventually, the legendary Bill Belichick will announce his retirement from coaching. Fortunately for the Patriots, that day hasn't arrived yet. That being said, one of the most respected Patriots reporters thinks Belichick will retire within the next two years. While on NBC Sports' ...
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster gets $1 million if Chiefs win and he plays 50 percent of snaps
Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed one of the NFL’s most incentive-heavy contracts this offseason, and his last chance to hit a major incentive is on Super Bowl Sunday. If the Chiefs win and Smith-Schuster plays at least 50 percent of their offensive snaps, he gets another $1 million.
NBC Sports
Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NBC Sports
Will Belichick eventually leave Patriots? Curran, Florio swap theories
There's been plenty of discussion about legacy after Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this month. And while Bill Belichick's legacy as an all-time great is already secure, there's still one milestone he's chasing. The New England Patriots head coach enters the 2023 season needing 19 wins to surpass Don Shula as the winningest head coach in NFL history (including playoffs).
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt: I don’t know if George Pickens understands just how good he is
The Steelers selected a pair of offensive players with their top two picks in the 2022 draft in quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver George Pickens. Both made plays throughout the regular season, with Pickens finishing second on the club with 801 receiving yards while catching a team-high four touchdowns. Pickett...
NBC Sports
Tucker explains why 49ers must explore Lance as starting QB
The 49ers will have two young quarterbacks to choose from next season in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom will be looking to bounce back from injury and prove they're worthy of the starting role. Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has plenty...
NBC Sports
49ers legend Willis not voted into Pro Football Hall's 2023 class
PHOENIX — The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced on Thursday at NFL Honors. Linebacker Patrick Willis, who starred for the 49ers and was a finalist for the Hall of Fame, did not make it. Zach Thomas, a fellow former linebacker who received public support...
NBC Sports
49ers QB Purdy optimistic after making difficult surgery decision
Brock Purdy's decision to have surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow wasn't easy. After suffering the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie quarterback took some time to decide what's best for his career, and he chose earlier this week to undergo the repair, which likely will sideline him for six months.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson talked to Jeffrey Lurie, ripped Jerry Jones’ claim that Eagles bet it all for one year
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones raised plenty of eyebrows when he claimed that the Eagles bet it all to win this year, while the Cowboys are trying to build a consistent winner. Among those who have wondered what Jones was thinking were Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Super...
NBC Sports
Every player will practice for the Chiefs today
The Chiefs practiced in pads Monday. They will have a light practice today before the three official practice days of the week. Coach Andy Reid said every player practiced Monday and will practice again Tuesday. “We’re all doing well there,” Reid said Tuesday morning. Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis)...
NBC Sports
Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: The sooner the decision is made, the better
Aaron Rodgers is planning an “isolation retreat” in the near future that he hopes will bring him closer to making a decision about whether or not he plans to continue his playing career and the quarterback’s current team will be waiting to hear what he has in mind.
