dailyhodl.com
One Metaverse Altcoin Seeing Increased Attention As Massive Whale Transfer Hits Binance: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) is attracting more attention after whales moved massive amounts of the token to Binance. According to Santiment, interest in The Sandbox is rising after three addresses moved 78 million SAND tokens valued at $56 million to the world’s largest crypto exchange.
cryptoslate.com
DeFi TVL increased 26.82% in January
DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) recorded an increase of 26.82% in January to reach $74.6 billion, according to DappRadar’s January Industry report. “The DeFi market showed signs of recovery in January 2023,” the report stated, as the TVL recorded a rise in January. Currently, DeFi TVL is...
cryptoslate.com
Smaller exchanges see around $200M in Bitcoin withdrawn over past week
Around $200 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from smaller exchanges over the past week, according to Glassnode’s data as analyzed by CryptoSlate. Gate.io recorded the highest withdrawals during this period — the exchange saw $120 million. It was followed by Bithumb, which saw $60 million in withdrawals, and Luno, with $45 million in withdrawals.
cryptoslate.com
Robinhood saw crypto transaction revenue fall by 24% in Q4 2022
Trading app company Robinhood reported various cryptocurrency-related trends in its quarterly and full-year report published on Feb. 8. The company said that it saw cryptocurrency transaction revenues decrease 24% to $39 million sequentially during the fourth quarter of 2022. This trend was part of a larger decline that saw all transaction-based revenue fall 11% to $186 million.
cryptoslate.com
Is your crypto safe? Check the security of your portfolio with NGRAVE
Hardware wallet manufacturer NGRAVE has launched the Security Self-Audit, enabling users to check the safety of their crypto portfolio. Despite the ongoing bear market, there has been no decrease in crypto crimes. Hackers stole around $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in 2022, making it a record year for crypto crime. Most of the stolen funds can be attributed to smart contract exploits, drained wallets, and user mistakes that accounted for a significant loss.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Rival Explodes 134% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Resurgence
A lesser-known dog-themed memecoin has erupted over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market continue to show signs of recovery. The altcoin Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) soared from a seven-day low of $0.000000001468 to a high of $0.000000003443 – representing a massive 134% increase. The memecoin...
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
cryptoslate.com
Average BTC block size reaches new ATH at over 2 MB
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that Bitcoin (BTC) average block size reached a new all-time high by reaching 2.25 megabytes (MB). The chart above demonstrates the average block size of BTC since the beginning of 2022. A recent spike pushed the block size over 2 MB. The data indicates that the block size continues to grow at the time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Polygon shows strength amid wider market downturn
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $22.7 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.06 trillion — down 2% from $1.08 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 1.9% and 2.3% to $437.66 billion and $199.88 billion, respectively. The...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin supply in profit and loss has diverged, potentially marking a bottom in cycle
The circulating supply in profit, i.e., the amount of coins, the price of which at the time they last moved, was lower than the current price. The circulating supply in loss, i.e., the amount of coins, the price of which at the time they last moved, was higher than the current price.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
cryptoslate.com
Whale activity on the Bitcoin network makes up 50% of all transactions
Entity-adjusted relative on-chain volume breakdown by the USD value of the transactions. Whale activity in terms of transactions now accounts for 50% of the Bitcoin network. Whale activity is defined by a transfer volume of $1M or more. During the FTX collapse, whale activity decreased to as low as 39%.
cryptoslate.com
Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin
Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
