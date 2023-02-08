Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis City Council looking into creating a new ordinance for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – The city of Sturgis began discussions this week on the possible creation of a new City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Ordinance. City Manager Daniel Ainslie says the purpose of this proposed title is twofold. Ainslie says first, it would consolidate all of the various portions of...
wnax.com
SD Housing Program Funded, Waiting on Rules
While the South Dakota legislature has approved two hundred million dollars for housing infrastructure development, the rules on how to use it are still being written. Dave Mingo, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Yankton says they do know that thirty percent of the money is set aside for Sioux Falls and Rapid City…..
drgnews.com
Former Sturgis AD Has Teaching Certificate Permanently Revoked
Former Sturgis athletic director and former Central South Dakota teacher Todd Palmer had his teaching certificate permanently revoked in December after he created a Twitter account with sexually explicit images. A document released in early February by the South Dakota Department of Education confirmed the action against Palmer, and the...
KELOLAND TV
RC’s Monument hosts back to back shows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After a week long of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, this week began the cleanup process as well as setting up for the annual Sports Show. Clean up started right after the last event of the Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday. Crews have been working long hours to get ready for the Monument’s next big event, the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo.
moodycountyenterprise.com
Loiseau Construction receives award
The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
kotatv.com
A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although mother nature’s offering a bit of warmth in the current forecast, it’s still winter, meaning chilly mornings and the desire to warm up your car before heading out for the day. But be warned. It could easily go from a warm car...
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
KULR8
Two people have been arrested in South Dakota for fire that killed a person in Montana
FALLON, Mont. - Two people have been arrested after a fire in Fallon in January. The Montana Attorney General’s Office reports the fire resulted in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon on Jan. 23. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, and was charged with...
newscenter1.tv
What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
KEVN
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
KEVN
Central High School renames its auditorium after former band Director Jack Knowles.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Former Band director Jack Knowles passed away several years ago and was the first band director of Central High School. His family members felt it fitting to honor him by renaming the Auditorium after him. ”We thought it was really appropriate to honor him by renaming...
gowatertown.net
DCI clears police and jail staff in young mother’s death, seeks info on meth dealer
PIERRE, S.D.–Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into Steele’s death at the request of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail where Steele’s heart stopped on Nov. 16, and the Rapid City Police Department, which employs the officer who arrested her on warrants for missed court appearances hours before she was resuscitated and transported to Monument Health.
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
sdpb.org
Tribal sovereignty embraced in new Oyate Health Center
The Oyate Health Center sits on a plot in west Rapid City on the campus of the old Sioux San Hospital. It opened its doors for the first time Monday. Jerilyn Church is president and CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Health Board. She said while bittersweet, leaving Sioux San represents a reclamation of tribal sovereignty.
mitchellnow.com
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage at gas station in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene. The suspect then brought the clerk outside with the knife still held near her. In a release sent Friday evening, the Attorney General’s Office said that the suspect refused commands to surrender before he was shot. He died later at a hospital.
newscenter1.tv
The Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo serves more as a showcase for outdoor vehicles
The 2023 Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo is set to begin soon. With about 85 vendors, it’s the one stop shop if you’re looking for boats, motorhomes, RVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, or any kind of outdoor vehicle. It’s the perfect time and place where you can look at all of it under one roof.
gowatertown.net
Rapid City police shoot and kill man involved in hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene.
newscenter1.tv
Is Southwest Middle School a good school? Here’s a look at its report card
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are many different public middle schools in the Rapid City area, and not all of them offer the same quality educational experience. South Dakota maintains a state Report Card system that grades each public school on a variety of metrics. Here’s how Southwest Middle School shapes up:
KELOLAND TV
Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow
Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
