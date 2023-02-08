ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

SD Housing Program Funded, Waiting on Rules

While the South Dakota legislature has approved two hundred million dollars for housing infrastructure development, the rules on how to use it are still being written. Dave Mingo, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Yankton says they do know that thirty percent of the money is set aside for Sioux Falls and Rapid City…..
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Former Sturgis AD Has Teaching Certificate Permanently Revoked

Former Sturgis athletic director and former Central South Dakota teacher Todd Palmer had his teaching certificate permanently revoked in December after he created a Twitter account with sexually explicit images. A document released in early February by the South Dakota Department of Education confirmed the action against Palmer, and the...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

RC’s Monument hosts back to back shows

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After a week long of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, this week began the cleanup process as well as setting up for the annual Sports Show. Clean up started right after the last event of the Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday. Crews have been working long hours to get ready for the Monument’s next big event, the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo.
RAPID CITY, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Loiseau Construction receives award

The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
gowatertown.net

DCI clears police and jail staff in young mother’s death, seeks info on meth dealer

PIERRE, S.D.–Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into Steele’s death at the request of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail where Steele’s heart stopped on Nov. 16, and the Rapid City Police Department, which employs the officer who arrested her on warrants for missed court appearances hours before she was resuscitated and transported to Monument Health.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Tribal sovereignty embraced in new Oyate Health Center

The Oyate Health Center sits on a plot in west Rapid City on the campus of the old Sioux San Hospital. It opened its doors for the first time Monday. Jerilyn Church is president and CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Health Board. She said while bittersweet, leaving Sioux San represents a reclamation of tribal sovereignty.
RAPID CITY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage at gas station in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene. The suspect then brought the clerk outside with the knife still held near her. In a release sent Friday evening, the Attorney General’s Office said that the suspect refused commands to surrender before he was shot. He died later at a hospital.
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

Rapid City police shoot and kill man involved in hostage situation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow

Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy