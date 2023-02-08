ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Puerto Rican Arroz con Salchichas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Puerto Rican arroz con salchichas (rice with Vienna sausages) is one of my favorite pantry dishes that we ate when I was growing up — and one that I still enjoy to this day. Now more than ever, people are feeling the financial impact of grocery shopping due to inflation and the current economic climate. I’m a firm believer in having a well-stocked pantry — it’s truly a game-changer when it comes to planning a variety of dinners throughout the week while on a limited budget. And this recipe uses ingredients I always have on hand at home, which helps me avoid the need to buy additional ingredients.
Mother Jones

The $400 Billion Man Running America’s Clean Energy Transition

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Deep in the confines of the hulking, brutalist headquarters of the US Department of Energy, down one of its long, starkly lit corridors, sits a small, unheralded office that is poised to play a pivotal role in America’s shift away from fossil fuels and help the world stave off disastrous global heating.
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

Meet the ‘Caspian Sea Monster,’ the 302-Foot Soviet Superplane That May Get a Second Life as a Luxury Commuter

Two years ago, Russian authorities pulled a “sea monster” from a remote military pier on the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water. But the 302-foot Lun-class ekranoplan was no legendary Nessie swimming the depths of Loch Ness. It was a hybrid boat-aircraft built during the Cold War, weighing 380 tons, with a 148-foot wingspan and 340-mph top speed. The military aircraft, designed to attack NATO nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, first entered service in 1987. It was decommissioned when the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s. The Lun-class craft spent three decades hidden away at a naval...
Mother Jones

Bolsonaro is Living the American Dream: Retired in Florida and Posting on TikTok

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between 2019 and 2022, Jair Bolsonaro governed a country with a population of almost 215 million people, but since losing Brazil’s presidential election to the Worker’s Party’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in late October, Bolsonaro’s real-life universe has shrunk considerably. It is now confined to Kissimmee, Florida, in one of two houses owned by José Aldo, a retired Brazilian MMA fighter who has publicly declared support for his president-turned-tenant.
KISSIMMEE, FL
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
Robb Report

Prince’s Massive Former Estate in Turks and Caicos Is Now Available for Vacation Rentals

Want to vacation like Prince? It’s as easy as booking this new Turks & Caicos offering. Fans of the late Purple Rain singer can now stay at his former private villa, the glamorous Emara Estate, found within the tropical archipelago. Sitting on eight acres of land in Providenciales, the 17-bedroom mansion has every bit of glitz and high style that you’d expect a rock star pad to have, including unobstructed views of that famous clear-blue ocean from every vantage point. And you’re in luck: 33 of your friends and family can tag along on the tranquil getaway, as the expansive property...
Vice

Photographing 20 years of Haitian carnivals

Leah Gordon's show “Kanaval", currently on view at MOCA North Miami, captures 20 years of exuberant carnival street entertainment in Haiti through a series of enthralling black-and-white photographs. The visuals — replete with elaborately masked, veiled and body-painted figures — recreate longstanding tropes, and are paired with excerpts of stories reflecting the mythology prevalent in Haitian history and culture.
Lord Ganesh

The History Behind the California Sushi Roll's

The California roll is a type of sushi roll that has become a staple in the cuisine of many countries around the world. Despite its popularity, the origin of this roll is not well known and is a topic of debate among food historians and sushi enthusiasts.
MLB

Caribbean Series poised for exciting final day of pool play

With just one day of pool play left in this year’s Caribbean Series, seven teams remain in contention for a spot in the semifinals. Day 6 game action in Caracas, Venezuela, included a key blowout win for Colombia, yet another victory for Mexico and a potential make-or-break contest between Curaçao and Venezuela.
Mother Jones

The US Just Shot Down High-Altitude Chinese “Spy Balloon”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The giant white, aerial blob that US officials described as a Chinese spy balloon was seen plummeting towards the Atlantic Ocean near Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon, having been shot down by a US military fighter jet.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Washington Examiner

Don’t give India the Saudi treatment

President Joe Biden's national security team is increasingly uneasy with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two have little in common. Biden and his top aides are overwhelmingly irreligious. Modi, though, is a devout Hindu. Biden considers himself an orator; Modi is one. And, while Biden sees himself as an effete intellectual, Modi is a populist. Perhaps this is the root of the problem. Biden and his progressive base continue to blame Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots in which more than 1,000 mostly Muslim Indians perished.
mitziemee.com

Korean food: Chongga Kimchi

When I was visiting Ella at her home in Masan, South Korea, last year, I was very fascinated by her kimchi fridge, which was an entire fridge full of boxes with different kinds of pickled, fermented and salted vegetables. Ella’s mom makes most of the kimchi herself, and she makes big batches, so there are enough to last for a long time.
Mother Jones

Mother Jones

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.

 http://www.motherjones.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy