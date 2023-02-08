Read full article on original website
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Rep. Tim Reisch said he used to believe that it wasn’t a big deal that South Dakota ranked 50th in teacher pay. After all, South Dakota doesn’t have income taxes and teachers get the summer off, Reisch said in the Feb. 8 House Education Committee meeting.
A bill to establish a statewide policy for the handling of public library materials deemed obscene or harmful to minor was shelved Wednesday by the House Education Committee.
The Senate Education committee voted 4-2-1 Tuesday morning to kill Gov. Kristi Noem’s Senate Bill 100. SB 100 would’ve created a $15 million scholarship fund through the Department of Education spanning three years for children in foster care to receive scholarships up to $4,000 for a variety of K-12 expenses.
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their eventual deaths.
The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who...
