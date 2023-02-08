ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

rockmnation.com

SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Missouri kicks off 2023 season at NFCA Leadoff Classic

It’s here! Softball season has arrived! And while it will be a good month or so — March 8 to be exact — before we can actually see the Tigers in person in CoMo, the Tigers are kicking things off at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in the Sunshine State and taking on five teams in three days. Might as well jump right in, eh?
COLUMBIA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jags honor fallen coach, champ by winning meet

Looking a lot like a team capable of competing for a Class 4 state title this month, the Seckman boys wrestling team scored 285.5 points to win the second annual Cody Greene Memorial Tournament, hosted by the Jaguars Saturday. Jefferson City, winner of last year’s inaugural tournament, finished second with...
IMPERIAL, MO
kwos.com

A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight

A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening. Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking drought conditions across Missouri and California

The second half of 2022 brought well below average precipitation totals to much of the United States including both Missouri and California. This lead to widespread drought conditions increasing wildfire dangers and even brought issues across the farming industry. Just three months ago, the state of Missouri saw 9% of...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine

One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
HERMANN, MO
Outsider.com

World Record Blue Sucker Fish Caught By Missouri Angler

Two good buddies from Missouri recently went fishing on the famed Osage River in central Missouri. The dynamic duo was up for whatever the day’s fishing adventure brought them. However, they were pleasantly surprised when they caught one of the rarest fish in the entire river. The fish wasn’t just rare though, it’s also the largest fish in the world for that species.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
BOONVILLE, MO
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri

Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen supports Missouri senate resolution on casinos

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Board of Aldermen in Lake Ozark unanimously approved to be in support of Senate Joint Resolution 14. It addresses casinos. Right now casinos are only allowed on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. If the Missouri Senate resolution passes the legislature and then wins voter approval, gambling boats would be allowed at Lake of the Ozarks.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs and works to stay afloat. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sentencing for Eldon man, convicted of killing Columbia man, delayed for months

Sentencing for an Eldon man, convicted of murdering a Columbia man during a deadly drug deal, is delayed by months. In December, a jury found Christopher English guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. English was one of three men accused of murdering Aaron Brant in 2019. Brant’s body was found about a month later in a wooded area of Miller County.
ELDON, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking widespread showers with possible snow

Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-40s as widespread showers pull in from the southwest this afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no concerns of anything besides a few downpours associated with todays system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to upper 30s as rainfall switches to a wintry...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North Garth Avenue.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia couple sentenced to federal prison for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs

A Boone County couple accused of running a counterfeit Disney DVD operation is headed to federal prison. Tabitha Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint, 49, of Columbia, were sentenced Wednesday. Tabitha was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to pay $26,573 in restitution to the government for collecting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits she wasn’t entitled to.
COLUMBIA, MO

