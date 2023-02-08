Read full article on original website
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
rockmnation.com
SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Missouri kicks off 2023 season at NFCA Leadoff Classic
It’s here! Softball season has arrived! And while it will be a good month or so — March 8 to be exact — before we can actually see the Tigers in person in CoMo, the Tigers are kicking things off at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in the Sunshine State and taking on five teams in three days. Might as well jump right in, eh?
abc17news.com
Mizzou’s in-state third baseman selected to Preseason All-SEC First Team
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) St. Louis native and Mizzou senior third baseman Luke Mann was named to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Baseball First Team on Thursday. Mann is coming off a breakthrough 2022 season totaling 17 home runs, which was the most by any Tiger since 2004. The fifth-year Tiger also...
rockmnation.com
Tigers survive South Carolina’s upset attempt thanks to Brown’s all-around effort
Missouri could ill-afford a home loss to South Carolina on their NCAA Tournament résumé. The Gamecocks nearly pulled off the upset on Tuesday, but the Tigers (18-6, 6-5) survived USC’s best effort and won 83-74 at Mizzou Arena. Dennis Gates’ group had to overcome a 26-for-50 shooting...
myleaderpaper.com
Jags honor fallen coach, champ by winning meet
Looking a lot like a team capable of competing for a Class 4 state title this month, the Seckman boys wrestling team scored 285.5 points to win the second annual Cody Greene Memorial Tournament, hosted by the Jaguars Saturday. Jefferson City, winner of last year’s inaugural tournament, finished second with...
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
kwos.com
A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight
A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening. Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.
KOMU
Forecast: Rain will arrive midday and we could get nearly an inch of rainfall
Wednesday will become a rainy day and eventually temps will turn cold to close the week. It has been mild over the last few days where temps have reached the 50s and 60s this week with sunshine. That changes today. Starting this morning, skies will be cloudy with rain developing...
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Tracking drought conditions across Missouri and California
The second half of 2022 brought well below average precipitation totals to much of the United States including both Missouri and California. This lead to widespread drought conditions increasing wildfire dangers and even brought issues across the farming industry. Just three months ago, the state of Missouri saw 9% of...
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
World Record Blue Sucker Fish Caught By Missouri Angler
Two good buddies from Missouri recently went fishing on the famed Osage River in central Missouri. The dynamic duo was up for whatever the day’s fishing adventure brought them. However, they were pleasantly surprised when they caught one of the rarest fish in the entire river. The fish wasn’t just rare though, it’s also the largest fish in the world for that species.
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri
Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
KYTV
Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen supports Missouri senate resolution on casinos
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Board of Aldermen in Lake Ozark unanimously approved to be in support of Senate Joint Resolution 14. It addresses casinos. Right now casinos are only allowed on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. If the Missouri Senate resolution passes the legislature and then wins voter approval, gambling boats would be allowed at Lake of the Ozarks.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs and works to stay afloat. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday...
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Sentencing for Eldon man, convicted of killing Columbia man, delayed for months
Sentencing for an Eldon man, convicted of murdering a Columbia man during a deadly drug deal, is delayed by months. In December, a jury found Christopher English guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. English was one of three men accused of murdering Aaron Brant in 2019. Brant’s body was found about a month later in a wooded area of Miller County.
abc17news.com
Tracking widespread showers with possible snow
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-40s as widespread showers pull in from the southwest this afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no concerns of anything besides a few downpours associated with todays system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to upper 30s as rainfall switches to a wintry...
abc17news.com
Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North Garth Avenue.
kjluradio.com
Columbia couple sentenced to federal prison for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs
A Boone County couple accused of running a counterfeit Disney DVD operation is headed to federal prison. Tabitha Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint, 49, of Columbia, were sentenced Wednesday. Tabitha was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to pay $26,573 in restitution to the government for collecting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits she wasn’t entitled to.
