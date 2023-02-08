ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Comments / 0

Related
hubcityradio.com

HB1133 passes the South Dakota House

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Expansion of Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health underway

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The expansion project of Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health, based in Yankton is still underway. Executive Director Tom Stanage says they are working through lots of details. Stanage says they want to consolidate all their services at one location. Stanage says there is a growing need for mental...
YANKTON, SD
hubcityradio.com

SD Dept of Health reports 1 new COVID-19 related death

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 1 new COVID-related death, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,153. The state had 996 new cases and 898 recoveries, increasing active infections to 630. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 66.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Democrats commenting on funding private schools

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota legislators will debate a bill that would allow students to use their state aid money to attend a private school. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says public schools are underfunded already. House Assistant Minority Leader, Representative Erin Healy of Sioux Falls says its...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy