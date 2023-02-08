Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
HB1133 passes the South Dakota House
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
hubcityradio.com
Expansion of Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health underway
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The expansion project of Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health, based in Yankton is still underway. Executive Director Tom Stanage says they are working through lots of details. Stanage says they want to consolidate all their services at one location. Stanage says there is a growing need for mental...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem appoint Steven Perkins to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Steven (Steve) Perkins to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards, effective immediately. He will take the seat previously occupied by Becky Guffin. “Steve has grandkids of his own, and he realizes that their future is of...
hubcityradio.com
SD Dept of Health reports 1 new COVID-19 related death
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 1 new COVID-related death, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,153. The state had 996 new cases and 898 recoveries, increasing active infections to 630. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 66.
hubcityradio.com
Democrats commenting on funding private schools
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota legislators will debate a bill that would allow students to use their state aid money to attend a private school. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says public schools are underfunded already. House Assistant Minority Leader, Representative Erin Healy of Sioux Falls says its...
Comments / 0