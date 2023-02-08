ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracking possibility of snow in north Georgia for weekend

ATLANTA - There is a lot of buzz on social media in Georgia about the possibility of some winter weather this weekend. The FOX 5 Storm Team is currently tracking a complex weather system that will bring mostly rain, but keeping on the possibility there could be a changeover in some areas early Sunday morning.
Police: Serial thief targeting Home Depots in metro Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a suspect wanted for a series of thefts targeting metro Atlanta Home Depot stores. Officials shared two surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying him. According to police, at around 6 p.m. on Feb....
Arrest made in series of dating app armed robberies in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have made an arrest in their investigation into a series of armed robberies targeting gay men using a popular dating app. At least a dozen victims have reported being lured to a stretch of Old National Highway in the city of South Fulton by someone they connected with on dating apps like Grindr. At the scene, the victims say they were robbed at gunpoint.
Mom calls 911 after toddler gets head stuck in angel food cake pan

LEWISTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mom and her 2-year-old daughter have some local firemen to thank after the toddler somehow got her head stuck in an angel food cake pan. Erin Meixel told FOX TV Stations she was working from home and in the same room with her daughter Quinnley on Feb. 6 when she heard her say, "Mommy, stuck! Mommy, stuck!"
