fox5atlanta.com
Tracking possibility of snow in north Georgia for weekend
ATLANTA - There is a lot of buzz on social media in Georgia about the possibility of some winter weather this weekend. The FOX 5 Storm Team is currently tracking a complex weather system that will bring mostly rain, but keeping on the possibility there could be a changeover in some areas early Sunday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes case for 3-day weekends
A 6-year-old Georgia boy has made his case that there should be three days off school per week. Watch the adorable video here.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man wanted in assault of Clayton County girl may be fleeing to Virginia
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a suspect they say is on the run after assaulting a girl last year. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Dec. 22, officers received a report of an assault on a juvenile girl in the Riverdale area.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Serial thief targeting Home Depots in metro Atlanta
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a suspect wanted for a series of thefts targeting metro Atlanta Home Depot stores. Officials shared two surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying him. According to police, at around 6 p.m. on Feb....
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in series of dating app armed robberies in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have made an arrest in their investigation into a series of armed robberies targeting gay men using a popular dating app. At least a dozen victims have reported being lured to a stretch of Old National Highway in the city of South Fulton by someone they connected with on dating apps like Grindr. At the scene, the victims say they were robbed at gunpoint.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom calls 911 after toddler gets head stuck in angel food cake pan
LEWISTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mom and her 2-year-old daughter have some local firemen to thank after the toddler somehow got her head stuck in an angel food cake pan. Erin Meixel told FOX TV Stations she was working from home and in the same room with her daughter Quinnley on Feb. 6 when she heard her say, "Mommy, stuck! Mommy, stuck!"
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 4-year-old South Fulton boy critically injured after accidentally shooting himself
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after officials say he accidentally shot himself at a South Fulton home Tuesday afternoon. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass.
fox5atlanta.com
Sailor from Marietta who died in Pearl Harbor attack identified through DNA testing
MARIETTA, Ga. - A sailor from Marietta will be laid to rest on Feb. 9, more than 82 years after he was killed. Shipfitter 3rd Class John Donald was one of the 429 sailors lost on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. December 7th, 1941 was a...
