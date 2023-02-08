An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On Sunday, 2/5/23, Sheriff Bill Elliotte was en route to an administrative call. Sheriff Elliotte heard a dispatch regarding a theft at Canada Town Dollar Store. He was able to intercept the suspect’s vehicle on Liberty Church Road. The vehicle failed to yield to Sheriff Elliotte’s lights/sirens and proceeded for approximately 1.5 miles before coming to a stop. Sheriff Elliotte conducted an investigation and arrested the individual that was involved and recovered property for the Dollar Store. It was also later determined that as she exited the parking lot of the dollar store she nearly struck a vehicle that was occupied by three people (two were juveniles). The driver that was almost struck was able to follow the suspect’s vehicle and provided important location details.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO