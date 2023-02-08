Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested on strangulation, assault charges
A Jamestown man was arrested earlier this week on charges of strangulation and assault. According to jail records, 26-year-old Dakota Crabtree was arrested by Jamestown Police Tuesday evening and charged with strangulation second degree and assault fourth degree – domestic violence. Crabtree was arrested by Officer Heath Tarter with...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested by KSP
Kentucky State Police arrested a Russell Springs woman on several traffic-related charges Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. Kala Carey, 20, was charged by Trooper Lucas Justice with driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense, failure to maintain required insurance 1st offense, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to wear seat belts.
sam1039.com
London Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For DUI And Three Warrants
The London Police Department reports Sgt. Drew Jackson noticed a car with expired tags on Tobacco Road and pulled it over on East Fourth Street. During the stop, Sgt. Jackson noticed the driver, 44-year-old Christopher Spurlock of Tyner, had slurred speech and was lethargic. Spurlock failed several field sobriety tests. He was also found to be driving on a DUI suspended license and had three active arrest warrants. Spurlock was arrested and in addition to the warrants, was changed with driving under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates and failure to wear a seat belt. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sgt. Jackson was assisted by Sgt. Troy Truett in the arrest.
wymt.com
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky. Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday. Deputies found one suspect,...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Trespassing and Drug Possession After Police Respond to Trespass Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Justin Moore age 24 of London on Monday morning February 6, 2023 at approximately 9:16 AM. The arrest occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 6 miles...
lakercountry.com
Indiana man arrested in Jamestown
An Indiana man was arrested in Jamestown Wednesday morning. According to jail records, 47-year-old Robbie Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police and charged with receiving stolen property including a vehicle. Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police Chief Jeff Kerns and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
WKYT 27
Police: Barren County Jailer charged for stealing from inmate
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County Deputy Jailer has been charged after police said he allegedly stole money from an inmate. Dustin Young, 25, of Edmonton, was charged with theft by unlawful taking on Wednesday morning. According to a citation, police learned that Young had taken money from an...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on multiple charges Friday night
A Russell Springs man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night by Russell Springs Police. According to police records, 29-year-old Joe D. Johnson was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest, reckless driving, no registration, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested After Deputies Found Meth and Paraphernalia
A Whitley County man was arrested today after deputies found meth and paraphernalia on his person. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced today that they have arrested 32 year old Jonathan Melton of Williamsburg. According to officials, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were returning to Williamsburg after they...
wymt.com
Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
q95fm.net
Whitley County Woman Arrested On Shoplifting Charges After Alleged Dollar Store Theft
An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:. On Sunday, 2/5/23, Sheriff Bill Elliotte was en route to an administrative call. Sheriff Elliotte heard a dispatch regarding a theft at Canada Town Dollar Store. He was able to intercept the suspect’s vehicle on Liberty Church Road. The vehicle failed to yield to Sheriff Elliotte’s lights/sirens and proceeded for approximately 1.5 miles before coming to a stop. Sheriff Elliotte conducted an investigation and arrested the individual that was involved and recovered property for the Dollar Store. It was also later determined that as she exited the parking lot of the dollar store she nearly struck a vehicle that was occupied by three people (two were juveniles). The driver that was almost struck was able to follow the suspect’s vehicle and provided important location details.
lakercountry.com
Taylor County man sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison
A Taylor County man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison followed by a 3-year term of supervised release earlier this week for illegally possessing two firearms in nearby Campbellsville. According to court documents, in March 2021, Jeffrey R. Beard, 62, a convicted felon, possessed a New England Firearms...
sam1039.com
Man Is Arrested On Drug Charges After Refusing To Leave Laurel County Business
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Stephen Walker and Deputy Wes Brown were dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a man had been asked by staff to leave and had refused. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Alonzo Colson Brown of Barbourville there. During the investigation Brown was found in possession of hypodermic needles, and suspected methamphetamine along with more drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
clayconews.com
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
lakercountry.com
Two arrests made locally Thursday
Two arrests were made locally on Thursday. According to Russell Springs Police, 57-year-old Freda Whittle of Russell Springs was arrested following a traffic stop at Northridge Shopping Center and was charged with possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and having one headlight. Kentucky State Police also made...
lakercountry.com
Incident prompts evacuation, closure of Jamestown City Hall Tuesday morning
An incident at Jamestown City Hall prompted the building to close Tuesday morning and the nearby areas to be evacuated. Jamestown Police Chief Jeff Kerns told WJRS News that a local citizen was cleaning a residence when she came upon a live rifle round, possibly belonging to a .50 caliber rifle, and brought the round to the police department to be properly disposed of.
lakercountry.com
Hammond named Task Force Officer of the Year
Russell County’s Scott Hammond was named the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Kentucky Task Force Officer of the Year. Hammond was chosen as the recipient of the award from about 95 officers in the state of Kentucky. Hammond is a detective with the Kentucky State Police and Columbia...
WKYT 27
Lexington man dead after being hit by car
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is dead after he was hit by a car. State troopers say Jordan Wilkinson was walking on U.S. 127 in Lincoln County when he was hit by a car around 8 p.m. Monday. Crews rushed him to the hospital, where the Boyle...
