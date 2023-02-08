The first solid scientific evidence that Vikings brought dogs and horses to Britain has been discovered by archaeologists.Research led by Durham University, and the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium, looked at human and animal remains from Britain’s only known Viking cremation cemetery at Heath Wood in Derbyshire.Scientists found that within the context of the archaeology, one human adult and several animals almost certainly came from the Baltic Shield area of Scandinavia, covering Norway and central and northern Sweden, and died soon after arrival in Britain.This indicates Vikings were not only stealing animals when they arrived in Britain – as some accounts...

