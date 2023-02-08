Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK will not send fighter jets to Ukraine ‘if there is a risk to British safety’
Comments from Downing Street come as Zelenskiy follows up trip to UK with Brussels visit in the hope of receiving more military aid
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Reporters face jail for interviewing Christian who left LGBT lifestyle, warn of assault on free speech
Maltese journalists are raising an alarm about the state of free speech in Europe as they face prosecution for interviewing a Christian who talked about leaving the LGBT lifestyle.
I have seen race hate in the US and UK and the message is the same: no one is free until we are all free
I came to London more than 30 years ago to protest against the vicious murder of 15-year-old Rolan Adams. He and his younger brother were waiting at a bus stop when they were chased by a gang of white teenagers, many yelling racial epithets. Adams was stabbed in the neck with a butterfly knife and died.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Ukraine Has Exactly One T-80UK Command Tank. It Just Fought A Dangerous Solo Battle Near Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian army has captured exactly one Russian T-80UK command tank that independent analysts have been able to confirm. That sole command tank, perhaps the rarest in Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, just made a dramatic reappearance—on the side of Ukraine. Speeding along the E40 highway just north...
China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon
As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Launches its version of a #spyballoon! #balloon #China #US #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/KuA4p4xuXz— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) February 5, 2023 Comments on social media from Chinese officials and commentators echoed similar sentiments...
Elon Musk Says Most People 'Oblivious To The Danger' Of WW3 As UN Chief Fears Escalation In Ukraine War
Elon Musk once again reiterated his world war three warning on Tuesday. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a tweet about fears of a ‘wider war’ over Ukraine-Russia, said people aren’t aware of the dangers of a world war. "Most are oblivious to the danger," tweeted Musk.
Blacklisted Chinese-Made Cameras Found in Use at Australian Government Sites
More than 900 units of surveillance equipment, built by companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and implicated in the mass surveillance of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang, have been uncovered at government locations across Australia. An audit of surveillance equipment, conducted by Australian Shadow Minister for Cyber...
Putin's Getting What He Wants
A new report this week provides Russia with some political ammo to use against the United States.
Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders
Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
Meet the ‘Caspian Sea Monster,’ the 302-Foot Soviet Superplane That May Get a Second Life as a Luxury Commuter
Two years ago, Russian authorities pulled a “sea monster” from a remote military pier on the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water. But the 302-foot Lun-class ekranoplan was no legendary Nessie swimming the depths of Loch Ness. It was a hybrid boat-aircraft built during the Cold War, weighing 380 tons, with a 148-foot wingspan and 340-mph top speed. The military aircraft, designed to attack NATO nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, first entered service in 1987. It was decommissioned when the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s. The Lun-class craft spent three decades hidden away at a naval...
Study finds first solid scientific evidence Vikings brought animals to Britain
The first solid scientific evidence that Vikings brought dogs and horses to Britain has been discovered by archaeologists.Research led by Durham University, and the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium, looked at human and animal remains from Britain’s only known Viking cremation cemetery at Heath Wood in Derbyshire.Scientists found that within the context of the archaeology, one human adult and several animals almost certainly came from the Baltic Shield area of Scandinavia, covering Norway and central and northern Sweden, and died soon after arrival in Britain.This indicates Vikings were not only stealing animals when they arrived in Britain – as some accounts...
Russia promises retaliation after US Navy blew up the Nord Stream pipeline
A new investigative report claims US President Joe Biden was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline blast. US Republican Senator Mike Lee does not rule out that the Bidden Administration ordered the operation. Russia has promised to retaliate against Biden Administration's sabotage. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh...
Hollywood’s China Predicament: New Law Restricts U.S. Cooperation On Projects Modified To Appease Beijing
EXCLUSIVE: The furor over a Chinese spy balloon that flew over U.S. airspace has further chilled D.C.-Beijing tensions, but the entertainment industry already has been swept up in the heightened atmosphere of American hawkishness. Hollywood studios and producers are poised to get a new level of scrutiny over their dealings with China — reflecting a bipartisan hardline toward Beijing and escalating concerns over its influence. A little publicized provision of a recently passed defense bill restricts the U.S. government from spending funds on movies that, to gain entry into the Chinese marketplace, are altered in the face of Chinese government dictates. The...
‘They’ve taken away my freedom’: the truth about the UK state’s crackdown on protesters
Dozens of people have been imprisoned, as changes in the law are used to curb protest. Is it part of a turn towards a more authoritarian state?
‘We just want to live in a normal world’: China’s young protesters speak out, and disappear
Cao Zhixin was an ordinary young woman with no political ambition, but a fateful decision to take to the streets one night last year has inadvertently turned her into the face of resistance in China. “She was just a girl who was keen on books, she didn’t have great ambitions,”...
More US firms in Taiwan say they're seeing 'significant disruption' due to rising tension with China
The number of companies in Taiwan saying they're experiencing business disruptions due to rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing has almost doubled, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.
