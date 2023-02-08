If you’re looking for a fun and productive weeknight out on the town, tonight’s upcoming network event is just your opportunity!. Networking can be challenging. Although you try to make all the right connections, reaching the right people at the right time can sometimes be difficult. Through designated networking events, businesspeople and other key stakeholders can meet under one roof to connect and make great things happen. If you’re a professional in the Capital City looking to network with other like-minded innovators, this evening’s event will undoubtedly be one for the books.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO