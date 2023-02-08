Read full article on original website
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Babysitter or teacher?: Living wages, professional upgrades sought for early educators
Stephanie Weathermon has a passion for teaching young San Antonians. To the San Antonio Independent School District Head Start teacher, early childhood education sets the foundation for the way children will learn for the rest of their lives. “It’s learning through play and making sure that it’s fun for them,”...
Three San Antonio lawmakers named to powerful House spending committee
As state lawmakers in Austin try to figure out how to spend a massive budget surplus in the coming months, San Antonio will be well represented on the committee tasked with making major spending decisions. Reps. Trey Martinez Fischer, Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, both Democrats, and Steve Allison, a Republican, were named...
The struggle for early child care is real
When Cara Sager and her husband Brian visited San Antonio in December 2021 ahead of a job-related move, she discovered the wait list for the local day care center she’d hoped to use was an untenable eight months. This meant Sager, a 34-year-old physical therapist, wouldn’t have child care...
Deemed unenforceable by the city, proposed policing reforms will appear on the May ballot
A proposed City Charter amendment that seeks to ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds, as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes, has enough certified signatures supporting it to appear on the ballot in San Antonio’s May municipal election. However, City Attorney...
Citing pandemic recovery and school shootings, public schools expand mental health services
School districts that started offering mental health services to their students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are getting an infusion of cash from Bexar County’s federal pandemic relief. Four districts — Edgewood, Northside, Somerset and Southside independent school districts — will receive the one-time funds to put...
Proposed police reforms face legal challenge at Texas Supreme Court
Opponents of the so-called Justice Charter have filed an emergency petition asking the Texas Supreme Court to require separate votes for each of its provisions, including decriminalizing marijuana and abortion and banning police chokeholds and no-knock warrants. Progressive groups last month submitted roughly 38,000 petition signatures to get the proposed...
City to clarify SAWS development rules over recharge zone
Developers interested in building over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone within the city’s jurisdiction may soon find they are no longer guaranteed water and sewer service from the San Antonio Water System — at least, not without meeting new requirements. Under current rules, any development that wants to...
