Kentucky State

linknky.com

Senate passes income tax bill, heads to governor

Today, the Senate passed legislation to further reduce the income tax from 4.5 to 4%, and the bill will now head back to the House for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1 codifies the cut in House Bill 8 — a bill passed during the...
WBKO

Ky. GOP lawmakers propose bills on how LGBTQ topics should be handled in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican lawmakers are proposing bills aimed at how LGBTQ topics should be handled in Kentucky’s schools. Republican lawmakers filed House Bill 173 Tuesday and Senate Bill 102 was filed Wednesday. The bills have nearly identical language. Senator Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, also filed Senate Bill 150, a similar bill.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Moore, democratic lawmakers support enshrining abortion rights

(The Center Square) – Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Wes Moore are pushing this legislative session to pass a constitutional amendment that would establish a “right to reproductive freedom” in the Maryland Constitution, a measure they say is necessary to permanently protect abortion access in the state. Moore and Democratic leaders in both the House of Delegates and state Senate announced support Thursday for a constitutional amendment introduced this session, which would enshrine the right to an abortion and reproductive freedom in the state constitution. ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Gun control measures pass Senate, future uncertain in House

(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate lawmakers passed a range of gun control measures in a floor vote Monday, including bills to crack down on ghost guns, place prohibitions on where assault firearms can be carried and clarify Virginia’s “Red Flag Law.” Lawmakers in the Democrat-majority state Senate largely voted along party lines to pass three gun control measures Monday, forwarding them on to be heard in the House of Delegates. The bills will likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled chamber, where lawmakers...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE

