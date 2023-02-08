Read full article on original website
Kentucky lawmakers attack LGBTQ school policies in new bills banning drag shows, curriculum
“I refuse to stand idly by and let a school system pervert the minds of our children,” Republican State Rep. Josh Calloway said in a social media post.
linknky.com
Senate passes income tax bill, heads to governor
Today, the Senate passed legislation to further reduce the income tax from 4.5 to 4%, and the bill will now head back to the House for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1 codifies the cut in House Bill 8 — a bill passed during the...
Tennessee Senate considers strengthening laws to protect abandoned infants
NASHVILLE, TN. - Senate Bill 534, recently introduced to the General Assembly of Tennessee, brings significant changes to the state's laws related to children. The bill amends three existing titles in the Tennessee Code Annotated: Title 36, Chapter 1; Title 37, Chapter 5, and Title 68, Chapter 11.
WBKO
Ky. GOP lawmakers propose bills on how LGBTQ topics should be handled in schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican lawmakers are proposing bills aimed at how LGBTQ topics should be handled in Kentucky’s schools. Republican lawmakers filed House Bill 173 Tuesday and Senate Bill 102 was filed Wednesday. The bills have nearly identical language. Senator Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, also filed Senate Bill 150, a similar bill.
Moore, democratic lawmakers support enshrining abortion rights
(The Center Square) – Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Wes Moore are pushing this legislative session to pass a constitutional amendment that would establish a “right to reproductive freedom” in the Maryland Constitution, a measure they say is necessary to permanently protect abortion access in the state. Moore and Democratic leaders in both the House of Delegates and state Senate announced support Thursday for a constitutional amendment introduced this session, which would enshrine the right to an abortion and reproductive freedom in the state constitution. ...
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
Gun control measures pass Senate, future uncertain in House
(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate lawmakers passed a range of gun control measures in a floor vote Monday, including bills to crack down on ghost guns, place prohibitions on where assault firearms can be carried and clarify Virginia’s “Red Flag Law.” Lawmakers in the Democrat-majority state Senate largely voted along party lines to pass three gun control measures Monday, forwarding them on to be heard in the House of Delegates. The bills will likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled chamber, where lawmakers...
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
vpm.org
GOP kills Virginia lawmaker’s attempt to ban Jan. 6 rioters from public positions
Virginia lawmakers never got a chance to vote on a bill that would have barred people convicted of participating in an insurrection from “positions of public trust” including teaching, law enforcement and public office. The Republican-controlled House of Delegates didn’t give a hearing to the bill from Del....
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Senate Republicans push for concealed carry reciprocity in new Second Amendment bill
More than 40 Senate Republicans are pushing to expand Second Amendment protections to make concealed carry permits reciprocal across states.
After marijuana vote, Missouri House passes bill to make it harder to change constitution
“Marijuana would still be illegal in this state, would still be fully criminalized in this state, if not for the ballot initiative that allowed less than 60% to pass,” state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat said on the floor Thursday.
WJLA
Lawmakers reintroduce bills to grant DC full control over its National Guard, police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the U.S. Capitol Police are once again putting out all the security measures to keep everyone around Capitol Hills safe. Fencing has already been set up around the grounds, and legislation has once again been introduced to...
House bill requiring waiting period for gun purchases passes committee
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee discussed a firearms bill Tuesday that would put a waiting period in place for gun purchasers. House Bill 100 would require buyers to wait 14 days before they could legally obtain a firearm. The waiting period would begin the day a federal background check was […]
Washington Examiner
Republicans push to repeal DC law allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections
A pair of Republican lawmakers in Congress are poised to introduce legislation that would repeal a law passed by the D.C. Council last year allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections beginning in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced on Thursday they plan to...
Abbott wants state agencies to ban employees from conducting state business on devices that can download or use TikTok
Governor Abbott's administration has proposed that state agencies prohibit employees from conducting official business on any device that is capable of downloading or using TikTok.
