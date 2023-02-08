ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Moving lights in sky over metro Detroit are Starlink Satellites

(WXYZ) — Many 7 Action News viewers began reaching out to us on Sunday night about strange lights they saw in the sky. Several were concerned, especially after the military shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron earlier in the day. However, the object that people were seeing...
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices in Michigan & metro Detroit drop once again

Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit saw another drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan. The organization reports that gas prices in the state dropped 8 cents to an average of $3.31 per gallon. That's 2 cents more than this time last month but 5 cents less than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Flint placed on boil water advisory after water main break

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An entire Michigan city has been placed on a boil water advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break. The advisory in Flint was announced late Friday morning by the mayor's office. The break occurred in a 24-inch transmission line, according to WJRT-TV. Water...
FLINT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle. 7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local athlete makes her mark in the male-dominated world of snowboarding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Snowboarding enthusiasts took over Detroit's Hart Plaza as Red Bull's Heavy Metal competition kicked off. The snowboarding competition made a return after a 19-year hiatus. Around 40 professional athletes from all over the world took part in the one-day event. One of them was a metro...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust. Police say, a 20-year-old female stabbed a 54-year-old male who has been identified as the woman's father. The man was transported...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is in need of help after months of being targeted by thieves. Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen. The thefts have sidelined some of the vehicles in their fleet. The vehicles are needed to transport clients to and from activities and the facility itself.
SOUTHGATE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southfield-based charity witnesses lives saved as they help Turkey earthquake victims

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you want to help people survive the devastation left by an earthquake in Turkey, a local charity wants to connect with you. Helping Hand for Relief and Development, which is headquartered in Southfield, has launched a $5 million campaign to provide relief and assistance for victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake in southern Turkey. It raised more than a million dollars in a matter of days.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Warren police investigating death of one month old infant

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police have confirmed the death of a one month old female infant. Warren police were dispatched Saturday morning to a home in the 27400 block of Sutherland in Warren following a call about a baby not breathing. Once on the scene, police identified an...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local nonprofit works to keep food out of landfills, on kitchen tables

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit is working to keep food out of landfills and on tables of families that are struggling with food insecurity. Make Food Not Waste was established in 2017. The environmental organizations' works with professional chefs to turn food materials that would otherwise be thrown out into gourmet meals.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

NextGen TV: The new way to watch HD TV for free

(WXYZ) — Channel 7's parent company Scripps has launched an awareness campaign about a new broadcast technology set to create waves. It's called NextGen TV, and experts say it will revolutionize how people consume content soon. 7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed went to ABC Warehouse in Bloomfield Township...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

People rally over hospital's decision to end midwifery services

There's a new fight in the ongoing controversy surrounding maternity care at a metro Detroit hospital. Several people rallied outside of Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield on Sunday afternoon to protest its decision to end midwifery services. The services will end on March 1, and the cancellation is now forcing...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Troy High School students raise $33K to support fellow students struggling

TROY, Mich. — Students at Troy High School raised over $33,000 after a week of fundraising. The school calls the annual tradition Activist Week. Every year students pick a charity to raise money for. This year, the students decided to keep the money for other THS students who may be silently struggling.
TROY, MI

