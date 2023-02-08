Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Moving lights in sky over metro Detroit are Starlink Satellites
(WXYZ) — Many 7 Action News viewers began reaching out to us on Sunday night about strange lights they saw in the sky. Several were concerned, especially after the military shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron earlier in the day. However, the object that people were seeing...
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices in Michigan & metro Detroit drop once again
Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit saw another drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan. The organization reports that gas prices in the state dropped 8 cents to an average of $3.31 per gallon. That's 2 cents more than this time last month but 5 cents less than this time last year.
Tv20detroit.com
Flint placed on boil water advisory after water main break
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An entire Michigan city has been placed on a boil water advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break. The advisory in Flint was announced late Friday morning by the mayor's office. The break occurred in a 24-inch transmission line, according to WJRT-TV. Water...
Tv20detroit.com
DDOT adds 10 new clean-diesel buses to its fleet, looking to hire 100 drivers
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) is adding 10 new clean diesel buses to its fleet, the city announced on Monday. This is the newest addition after the city added 28 new buses last August, and the city is expected to take delivery of them in the spring.
Tv20detroit.com
Pothole-riddled road damaging vehicles, disrupting traffic in Flat Rock, neighbors say
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Peters Road in Flat Rock is causing a lot of problems for surrounding neighborhoods. People say the potholes are damaging cars and messing with traffic patterns. There's now a petition circulating to get the road paved. "I changed all four of my tires six...
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle. 7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.
Tv20detroit.com
Seniors at Detroit apartment complex want answers following string of catalytic converter thefts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame. Jean Price was one of the unfortunate victims. She said the gate, or lack thereof, is partially...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit City Clerk requests salary increase; calls pay disparity 'insulting'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who would say that Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey doesn't have a lot on her plate. Winfrey manages a budget of over $17 million and oversees approximately 200 full and part time employees and about 10,000 poll workers. "I'm over...
Tv20detroit.com
Local athlete makes her mark in the male-dominated world of snowboarding
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Snowboarding enthusiasts took over Detroit's Hart Plaza as Red Bull's Heavy Metal competition kicked off. The snowboarding competition made a return after a 19-year hiatus. Around 40 professional athletes from all over the world took part in the one-day event. One of them was a metro...
Tv20detroit.com
'Everybody loved Shep.' Inside the Highland Park barber shop nearing 80 years in business
(WXYZ) — As we continue our Black History Month coverage throughout the month of February, we're shining a light on the people and places that make metro Detroit special. In Highland Park, there is a small business that has been a constant since the 1940s: Shep's Barber Shop. “It’s...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust. Police say, a 20-year-old female stabbed a 54-year-old male who has been identified as the woman's father. The man was transported...
Tv20detroit.com
Cass Tech High School students launch clothing companies while still in school
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the month of February, we wanted to share a Black History Month story with you. Today we wanted to shine the spotlight on two young African American students in Detroit starting their own clothing companies while still in high school. Demetrious Yancy and Joshua...
Tv20detroit.com
'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is in need of help after months of being targeted by thieves. Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen. The thefts have sidelined some of the vehicles in their fleet. The vehicles are needed to transport clients to and from activities and the facility itself.
Tv20detroit.com
Southfield-based charity witnesses lives saved as they help Turkey earthquake victims
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you want to help people survive the devastation left by an earthquake in Turkey, a local charity wants to connect with you. Helping Hand for Relief and Development, which is headquartered in Southfield, has launched a $5 million campaign to provide relief and assistance for victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake in southern Turkey. It raised more than a million dollars in a matter of days.
Tv20detroit.com
Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to reading and Black History Month
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s time to hear what you, our viewers, have to say. Our Channel 7 editorial talking about the importance of reading for young people prompted this reaction. Shelly Winfrey said:. “Amen! I couldn’t have put it any better. If we don’t invest our time now...
Tv20detroit.com
Warren police investigating death of one month old infant
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police have confirmed the death of a one month old female infant. Warren police were dispatched Saturday morning to a home in the 27400 block of Sutherland in Warren following a call about a baby not breathing. Once on the scene, police identified an...
Tv20detroit.com
Local nonprofit works to keep food out of landfills, on kitchen tables
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit is working to keep food out of landfills and on tables of families that are struggling with food insecurity. Make Food Not Waste was established in 2017. The environmental organizations' works with professional chefs to turn food materials that would otherwise be thrown out into gourmet meals.
Tv20detroit.com
NextGen TV: The new way to watch HD TV for free
(WXYZ) — Channel 7's parent company Scripps has launched an awareness campaign about a new broadcast technology set to create waves. It's called NextGen TV, and experts say it will revolutionize how people consume content soon. 7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed went to ABC Warehouse in Bloomfield Township...
Tv20detroit.com
People rally over hospital's decision to end midwifery services
There's a new fight in the ongoing controversy surrounding maternity care at a metro Detroit hospital. Several people rallied outside of Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield on Sunday afternoon to protest its decision to end midwifery services. The services will end on March 1, and the cancellation is now forcing...
Tv20detroit.com
Troy High School students raise $33K to support fellow students struggling
TROY, Mich. — Students at Troy High School raised over $33,000 after a week of fundraising. The school calls the annual tradition Activist Week. Every year students pick a charity to raise money for. This year, the students decided to keep the money for other THS students who may be silently struggling.
