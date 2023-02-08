Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Related
msn.com
'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes
MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
BBC
Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil's ex-president attended election plot meeting - senator
A Brazilian senator has said the country's former leader, Jair Bolsonaro, was at a meeting about a plot to keep him in power. Marcos do Val has alleged he was asked to get the head of the electoral authority to compromise himself to discredit the presidential election. Mr Bolsonaro narrowly...
Elian Gonzalez set to become Cuban lawmaker
Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions, has been nominated to serve in the island's National Assembly, the communist-party daily Granma said Monday.
Brazil's president visits the White House as he tries to counter rising threats to democracy at home
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet with President Biden at the White House on Feb. 10, 2023, to discuss several joint issues. But democracy is job one.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Revealed: Trump secretly donated $1m to discredited Arizona election ‘audit’
Funding for controversial review of state’s vote count in 2020 election can be traced to former president’s Pac
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
America 'unrecognizable' and on the brink of collapse, experts warn: 'Turning on our own legacy'
Fox Nation's 'American Requiem' dissects America's torn cultural fabric that faces a steady decline in light of inflation, division and foreign affairs.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Watch George Santos Bizarrely Mislead About His Name In Startling Video
He has called himself Anthony Devolder, George Devolder and “George Anthony Devolder Santos, commonly known as Anthony," on video and social media.
Upworthy
Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey
Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
Popculture
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip Hotel Gets a Dubious Honor
Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip hotel, which doesn't have a casino, made an unflattering list.
All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People
When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 1