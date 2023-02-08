ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Mother Jones

Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.

