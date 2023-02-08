Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Highland Square Café to fill previous Cobblestone Café location in Highland Plaza
Highland Square Café is moving into the previous Cobblestone Café spot, which closed in August last year after being a staple in the community for 17 years. Highland Plaza, located at 654 Highlands Ave. in Fort Thomas, came under new ownership on Jan. 6, and the new owners made it a top priority to fill the vacancy of the anchor tenant in the plaza.
linknky.com
NKY’s Incubator Kitchen hosting wholesale food show connecting entrepreneurs to costumers
Incubator Kitchen, a entrepreneurship incubator in the Northern Kentucky, is putting on a wholesale food show called Good n’ Local. The goal? Connecting customers with local artisans and makers. “Good n’ Local, really for me, is this idea that it’s connecting local buyers to local makers,” founder Rachel DesRochers...
linknky.com
Free training for women interested in serving on civic boards, commissions
The training program Appointed 101 is coming to Northern Kentucky. The program is a non-partisan initiative that identifies opportunities for women to serve on civic boards and commissions. Appointed 101 is a half-day board training session that will teach the nuts and bolts of civic engagement and board service, including...
linknky.com
Baker Hunt Art Center to host National Ceramics Conference
Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center, located in Covington, will host three exhibitions for the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) conference from March 13 to March 18. The conference itself will take place at the Duke Convention Center in Cincinnati, where presentations, training sessions and other...
linknky.com
More than just a haircut: Local barber seeks to become community resource
This story originally appeared in the Feb. 3 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. During an unseasonably warm winter morning, Covington-based barbershop Hair on the Floor is literally buzzing. Barber Ryan Richardson uses a razor to cut a client’s hair, while owner Reginald...
linknky.com
NKY business owner honored at 2023 YWCA Career Women of Achievement awards
This year’s YWCA Greater Cincinnati Career Women of Achievement honorees have been announced, including Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Catrena Bowman. The Career Women of Achievement award honors role models for their leadership, vision and professional success. Bowman has worked with Community Action Commission for...
linknky.com
Laughing Bees Honey hosts event to celebrate two years of business
Northern Kentucky candy company Laughing Bees Honey will host an event to celebrate its second year of business on Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pique, an arts organization in Covington. Called the Palentine’s Day Disco Party, the event will feature food and drink, party festivities and...
eaglecountryonline.com
DeVille Pharmacies Closing After Decades of Serving the Community
"It has been our privilege serving the people of Dillsboro, Rising Sun, and the surrounding area for many years," said Camille DeVille Boyken. (Dillsboro, Ind.) – DeVille Pharmacies in Dillsboro and Rising Sun have been sold to CVS Pharmacy in Aurora. Owner Camille DeVille Boyken made an official announcement...
WLWT 5
Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country
CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
New Installation at Cincinnati Art Museum Features Intriguing Works by Post-Modern and Contemporary Artists
The whole gallery space is rewarding for some unusual reasons.
linknky.com
Breeze Airways adds two more direct flights at CVG
Breeze Airways has added two more direct flights to its list. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Breeze took the first passengers directly to San Francisco, CA (SFO) and Charleston, SC (CHS). The flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport to SFO is a direct flight that departs at 12:25 p.m. and lands at...
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
linknky.com
Silver Grove wins grant to improve electrical infrastructure
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to city management and improvement, recently issued a 2022 Liability Grant to the city of Silver Grove in Campbell County. The city intends to use the funds from the grant to trim excessive tree growth around electrical substations. The Kentucky...
spectrumnews1.com
Breeze Airways to take inaugural flights out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky
CINCINNATI — Breeze Airways announced it will start service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with its first two flights Wednesday. Flights to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8 are the first two scheduled Breeze Airways flights to leave the airport. The flight to San Francisco will depart at 9:50 a.m. The flight to Charleston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
linknky.com
Holy Cross to host 25th annual mulch sale this April
Holy cross High School is having its 25th annual mulch sale with deliveries beginning on April 1. They will sell three kinds of mulch: dark brown double shredded hardwood plus black and red dyed mulch in two cubic foot bags for $4.75 per bag and pine straw for $9.50 per bale. The pine straw is approximately 12″ by 12″ by 23″.
West End business owner seeks FC Cincinnati's help
Ahmed Hmoud, owner of Liberty Used Tires LLC, said he was told to move his business by Feb. 28 as a condition of FC Cincinnati’s purchase of the building.
linknky.com
Thomas More, Erlanger/Elsmere Independent launching new college prep program
Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District and Thomas More University are launching a Thomas More University college prep program, which will be made official at a signing ceremony this week. The college prep program encourages high school students to register for college and prepares rising juniors and seniors for dual credit and...
Woodworking shop in NKY focused on veteran's health and wellness
Patriots Landing is a years-long dream for Joe Montgomery, who saw woodworking as a way for veterans to work through life’s issues while building more than comradery.
WLWT 5
Smoking ban passed unanimously by Northern Kentucky city, goes into effect in May
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue, Kentucky has unanimously passed a citywide ordinance prohibiting smoking on city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. The Bellevue City Council voted on its passage during Wednesday's meeting. "I am proud of the council's commitment to our community health," said Charlie...
thegnarlygnome.com
Listermann Has New Owners, And If You’re Scared Of That, You Haven’t Been Paying Attention.
I do actually understand the knee-jerk fear when a place that you love gets new ownership. When the news hit that Dan and Sue Listermann were going to retire, and with that new ownership was going to be coming in and assuming leadership of the historic brand, some of you were freaking out.
Comments / 0