Highland Square Café is moving into the previous Cobblestone Café spot, which closed in August last year after being a staple in the community for 17 years. Highland Plaza, located at 654 Highlands Ave. in Fort Thomas, came under new ownership on Jan. 6, and the new owners made it a top priority to fill the vacancy of the anchor tenant in the plaza.

FORT THOMAS, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO