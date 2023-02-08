ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Briefing: 'We’ve been sent here to finish the job'

By Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address in a packed House chamber Tuesday night when he encouraged bipartisan legislation and American steadfastness over division. Also in the news: How a FedEx and Southwest plane came within 100 feet of colliding and LeBron James has broken the NBA's all-time scoring record.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert , Daily Briefing author. Remember these iconic past Super Bowl commercials ?

Now, here we go with Wednesday's news.

Biden tells Americans economy is roaring back, spars with GOP over debt

In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden took credit for what he said was the country's economic revival while pushing an agenda of reducing prescription drug costs, protecting abortion rights and banning assault weapons.

In a preview of an expected reelection campaign announcement, he noted that the unemployment rate was at a 50-year low while inflation has been easing. "We’ve been sent here to finish the job," Biden said, invoking a phrase he used several times in his speech.

  • Blue-collar pitch : Promoting his economic plan, Biden assured Americans that he wants to invest in "places and people that have been forgotten," arguing that "too many people have been left behind or treated like they’re invisible."
  • Abortion; Ukraine; teacher pay; trafficking of fentanyl : Biden stressed bipartisanship and touched on a range of his administration's accomplishments so far and also mapped out his priorities for the next two years.
  • The president prompted protests from Republicans when he repeated his accusation that the GOP was trying to cut Social Security Medicare entitlements. When the protests continued, Biden said he wasn’t arguing that all Republicans back reviewing entitlement programs every five years. "But it’s being proposed," he said.

👉 Read our columnist's analysis: Dark Brandon shows up at State of the Union, mops the floor with lost Republicans .

📷 Photo of the day: GOP reacts to 2023 State of the Union address 📷

While President Joe Biden called for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address, Republicans made clear they will try to thwart him on any number of contentious issues – from the Biden debt ceiling plan to his re-election prospects in 2024. Read more about the official Republican response to Biden's address and c lick here to see more photos from the 2023 State of the Union address.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, yells in the chambers as President Joe Biden speaks during the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington. Josh Morgan, USA TODAY

Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000; deadliest in decade

The death toll from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria has passed 11,000, making the quake the deadliest in more than a decade. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting the quake zone Wednesday where thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the catastrophic quake. He said the fatalities in Turkey alone have passed 8,500. He conceded shortfalls in the response during the first day but said the situation has improved since then. Erdogan vowed no one would be left in the streets. Read more

An aerial view shows smoke billowing from the scene of collapsed buildings on February 08, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. Burak Kara, Getty Images

More news to know now

🌤 What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here .

Ex-Memphis police officer took photos of Tyre Nichols after beating, documents say

After Memphis police officers brutally beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, one took photos of the bloodied and injured man with his personal cell phone and sent it to multiple people, newly released official documents show. Former officer Demetrius Haley "took two photographs while standing in front of the obviously injured subject after he was handcuffed." He then "admitted [he] shared the photo in a text message with five people; one civilian employee, two MPD officers, and one female acquaintance." Haley is one of six officers fired from the police department in recent weeks. He is also one of five who were indicted on multiple criminal charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Read more

Tyre Nichols' parents, Rodney and RowVaughn Wells, were invited to the State of the Union by U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, the head of the Congressional Black Caucus. The camera focused on the Wells several times throughout Biden's remarks. AP

FedEx, Southwest and 'potential catastrophe'

The FedEx and Southwest Airlines flights that nearly collided at an Austin airport over the weekend came within 100 feet of each other, federal investigators say. The FedEx plane was attempting to land on the same runway the Southwest Airlines flight was scheduled to depart from before the FedEx flight aborted its landing. Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board, told CNN she was proud of the the FedEx flight crew and pilot for avoiding the collision, while also telling Reuters the Southwest Airlines pilots would not have known what was going on. “They saved, in my view, 128 people from a potential catastrophe," Homendy said. Read more

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast, AP

LeBron James breaks NBA’s all-time scoring record

LeBron James is the NBA’s king of scoring. The Lakers star became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points, on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The record-setting points, his 35th and 36th of the game, came on a fadeaway mid-range jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter. As sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri looked on, James set one of sport's most hallowed records, one Abdul-Jabbar had held for nearly 40 years. Read more

LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to playing the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ashley Landis, AP

One more thing

Dancer Brandon Mathis revealed on his Instagram Story earlier this week that the stage "started spinning in reverse" from the direction everyone had rehearsed. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY

