ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

What is Gen Z age range? These are the years that the generation was born.

By Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzi1t_0kgFxCBz00
With a credit card--and internet access--your teen will have plenty of opportunities to spend. Discuss the difference between wants and needs. Getty Images / Prostock-Studio
With a credit card--and internet access--your teen will have plenty of opportunities to spend. Discuss the difference between wants and needs. Getty Images / Prostock-Studio

Every day, Generation Z makes headlines for the ways they are doing life differently than their parents and grandparents. Youth voters are setting and breaking records for voter turnouts, and they're overwhelmingly Democrat . They're changing humor on the internet and making fun of Millennials in the process. They're even resurrecting flip phones — using social media to spread the gospel of taking a break from social media.

They're also the most diverse and best-educated generation thus far. Here's everything you need to know about the generation that's grown up through a pandemic, social media, climate change urgency and political divisiveness.

What years are Gen Z?

Gen Z spans from 1997 to 2012, meaning anyone born within those years belongs to this generation.

According to Pew Research, the cutoff represents major political, economic and social events that set Gen Z apart from Millennials. For example, most Millennials were old enough to comprehend the significance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks when they happened in 2001, but Gen Z was either barely old enough or not yet born.

The Great Recession from 2007 to 2009 also came at a time when most Millennials were coming of age and entering the workforce.

Technology also plays a role in the dividing of generations. Millennials came of age when the iPhone was in its infancy, but Gen Z is growing up in an age dominated by technology and social media. Instagram and Snapchat came out between 2010 and 2011, meaning many of the older Gen Z members created their first social media accounts when they were in middle school or early high school.

"What is unique for Generation Z is that all of the above have been part of their lives from the start," Pew Research Center writes.

Is TikTok the new Google?: Why the video app is Gen Z's favorite search engine

What years are Gen X?: Get to know the "resourceful, independent" generation

How old is Gen Z in 2023?

This year, Gen Z will turn anywhere from 11 to 26 years old.

While it may seem like a large gap, Gen Z's 15 years is actually not uncommon for a generational group. Millennials and Gen X both span 15 years as well — it's Boomers who have the largest age range of 18 years between 1946 to 1964.

Mentoring a generation: Mentors are now more common, but Gen Z has less access

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is Gen Z age range? These are the years that the generation was born.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

What Gen Z wants to be when they grow up

Despite the rise of social media and the ubiquity of the creator economy, most Gen Z-ers are interested in the same traditional careers as generations before them. Driving the news: Young people today are more likely to job-hop, but they are also looking for stability by pursuing careers as CEOs, doctors and engineers, according to a new Axios/Generation Lab study.
techxplore.com

What happens to our data when we no longer use a social media network or publishing platform?

The internet plays a central role in our lives. I—and many others my age—grew up alongside the development of social media and content platforms. My peers and I built personal websites on GeoCities, blogged on LiveJournal, made friends on MySpace and hung out on Nexopia. Many of these earlier platforms and social spaces occupy large parts of youth memories. For that reason, the web has become a complex entanglement of attachment and connection.
Vice

Why Do People Believe Everything They Watch on TikTok?

Dakota Fink didn’t mean to spread a lie. Honestly, she didn’t. It was May 2021 and the 23-year-old LA-based model was wearing a face mask. “I was thinking I needed to be more involved with TikTok,” she says. So she decided to record a video as a joke: She’d pull off the flesh-coloured face mask on camera, and subtitle it with a claim that women had to peel layers of their skin off after their period.
Daily Beast

The Chatbot Wars Will Change the Internet Forever

On Feb. 8, Google did something surprisingly out of its nature: it played catch up. The Big Tech giant has cultivated a reputation over the years by being top dog in the game when it comes to search and advertising. While its competitors have been trying to do all they can to threaten its dominance, it seemed like nothing would ever throw it off balance.
Phys.org

Relationships matter more than emotion when it comes to 'likes' on Instagram

The emotional buzz of receiving a like to an Instagram post can leave people more disposed to return a like in the future, but it's the status of the relationship that is the overriding factor in determining the tap of approval, according to a study from the University of Bath.
Advocate

Study Reveals 'Clear Bias' Against Nonbinary Job Applicants

Nonbinary job-seekers are facing “clear bias,” says a new study from Business.com. The site recently conducted a three-phase study on the issue. It interviewed more than 400 nonbinary Americans and found that over 80 percent of them “believed that identifying as nonbinary would hurt their job search,” the site reports.
OREGON STATE
Hr Morning

How ‘microinequities’ devalue employees – and a guide to help stop them

“Microinequities” is a broad spectrum of workplace behaviors that have the potential to devalue employees, hurt morale and destroy culture. It’s important that HR address the issue. After decades of employee listening tools collecting data from workers around the world, most of the findings on what drives employee...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

772K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy