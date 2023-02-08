What is Gen Z age range? These are the years that the generation was born.

With a credit card--and internet access--your teen will have plenty of opportunities to spend. Discuss the difference between wants and needs. Getty Images / Prostock-Studio With a credit card--and internet access--your teen will have plenty of opportunities to spend. Discuss the difference between wants and needs. Getty Images / Prostock-Studio

Every day, Generation Z makes headlines for the ways they are doing life differently than their parents and grandparents. Youth voters are setting and breaking records for voter turnouts, and they're overwhelmingly Democrat . They're changing humor on the internet and making fun of Millennials in the process. They're even resurrecting flip phones — using social media to spread the gospel of taking a break from social media.

They're also the most diverse and best-educated generation thus far. Here's everything you need to know about the generation that's grown up through a pandemic, social media, climate change urgency and political divisiveness.

What years are Gen Z?

Gen Z spans from 1997 to 2012, meaning anyone born within those years belongs to this generation.

According to Pew Research, the cutoff represents major political, economic and social events that set Gen Z apart from Millennials. For example, most Millennials were old enough to comprehend the significance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks when they happened in 2001, but Gen Z was either barely old enough or not yet born.

The Great Recession from 2007 to 2009 also came at a time when most Millennials were coming of age and entering the workforce.

Technology also plays a role in the dividing of generations. Millennials came of age when the iPhone was in its infancy, but Gen Z is growing up in an age dominated by technology and social media. Instagram and Snapchat came out between 2010 and 2011, meaning many of the older Gen Z members created their first social media accounts when they were in middle school or early high school.

"What is unique for Generation Z is that all of the above have been part of their lives from the start," Pew Research Center writes.

How old is Gen Z in 2023?

This year, Gen Z will turn anywhere from 11 to 26 years old.

While it may seem like a large gap, Gen Z's 15 years is actually not uncommon for a generational group. Millennials and Gen X both span 15 years as well — it's Boomers who have the largest age range of 18 years between 1946 to 1964.

