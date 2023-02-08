Composition of President Biden and word cloud of his 2023 State of the Union speech Photo by Getty Images/ Photo-illustration: Javier Zarracina

President Joe Biden spoke about police reform, the need to preserve Medicare and Social Security, his optimism about the American economy and the Ukraine war during his second State of the Union address Tuesday night.

"The State of the Union is strong," Biden said, noting the unemployment rate was at 3.4%.

The president called for higher taxes on wealthy Americans and urged Republican lawmakers to work with his administration on federal spending. He spoke for about 73 minutes, longer than his two previous addresses to Congress.

Focus points of Biden's address by word estimates and a comparison of 2023 speech with previous ones:

State of the Union addresses have varied in length but have trended longer since the 1960s.

Biden's address set a record with 9,191 words , according to the American Presidency Project. That surpasses Bill Clinton's 1995 address with 9,190 words.

Measured by time, Clinton's address in 2000 is the longest, at 1 hour, 28 minutes, and 49 seconds.

By the clock, lengths of delivering speeches do not necessarily correlate to the number of words in an address. The pace of delivery and breaks for applause can lengthen a speech.

With a few exceptions, the number of those watching the address on television has decreased over time.

________

SOURCE USA TODAY Network reporting and research; global.nielsen.com; whitehouse.org; Associated Press; American Presidency Project

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A look inside the numbers on Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address