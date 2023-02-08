Read full article on original website
Recent Obituaries: Phyllis Joan Kalmbach, Kenneth Clarence Toney
She was born July 18, 1931, in Ann Arbor Michigan, the daughter of Walter A. and Elsie M. Heydlauff Kalmbach. Phyllis graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1955, with a degree in education, and went on to earn a Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan. She taught elementary school, mainly second grade, in Jackson until she retired in 1989.
Meet Fire Chief Rob Arbini of the Chelsea Area Fire Authority
(This is the third in a large series of profile stories planned for 2023 to introduce the Chelsea community to the folks who keep it humming each day. We want you to learn more about Chelsea as a community — as told through the eyes, ears and voices of many different people.)
Tickets on Sale for Feb. 17-19 Chelsea Area Players ‘If the Shoe Fits’ Dessert Theatre
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Dania Dunlop for the information in this story.) Chelsea Area Players (CAP) will present a night of sweet treats and comedy with a dessert theatre performance of If the Shoe Fits at St. Mary Catholic Church, 14200 E. Old US-12 on Feb. 17-18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
Plastic Collection Has Resumed at Chelsea High School and Partners’ Collection Sites
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shawn Sinacola for the information in this story.) Chelsea High School and partners have resumed collection of plastic from the community. Recyclable plastic bags and film can once again be dropped off at the high school or participating collection drop offs: Chelsea District Library, WSEC, Dexter Township, Lakehouse Bakery, and Silver Maples.
CCF Grant to The Purple Rose Theatre Funds Script Readings
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Katie Hubbard for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) awarded The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC), a grant in the amount of $13,672 to fund the theatre’s script development and concert readings for the coming year. Since 2010, The...
Learn About the ‘On My Own’ Program at the Chelsea Senior Center
There are many senior citizens who live on their own, and for some it’s not a choice. The Chelsea Senior Center added a monthly program last October called On My Own, which features monthly speakers about topics that are relevant to many people, and targeted at those who are living on their own.
Chelsea School District’s Spring Student Count Remains Steady
There are an estimated 2,300 students in the Chelsea School District (CSD) on Feb. 8, Michigan’s mandated Spring Count Day. Although the count remains unofficial until the certified audit is completed by July 26, it appears the number of students is essentially stable. Superintendent Mike Kapolka reported the official number of full-time equivalent students in the district on Fall Count Day, based on the State Aid Report released Jan. 20, was 2,295.91.
