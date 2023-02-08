Read full article on original website
Vogue
Here’s Your At-A-Glance Guide To Fashion Month AW23
Attention, fashion fans! The autumn/winter 2023 shows are looming, and what a womenswear season it’s gearing up to be. Prepare for significant creative director debuts, schedule shake-ups and city shifts, as brands battle it out for the biggest viral moment of the season across New York, London, Milan and Paris.
Louis Vuitton Ties Up With Artists to Reinterpret LV Trainer Style
MILAN — Louis Vuitton has tied up with artists Lady Pink, Lee Quiñones and the estate of Rammellzee to reinterpret the LV Trainer sneaker style, which was originally designed by the late Virgil Abloh for spring 2019, his debut collection as men’s creative director of the brand.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods Developed by the company in the last few months based on an idea initiated in 2021 by Abloh in partnership with Sky Gellatly, the project marks the first iteration of a new series of artistic...
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Louis Vuitton Vintage Bags
Buying vintage is the obvious sustainable and affordable solution to getting your hands on an iconic Louis Vuitton bag. But with so many bogus bags on the market, which websites can you trust?. Founded in Paris in 1854, Louis Vuitton has become a staple for the style-conscious. Renowned for its...
The world's richest person just made his daughter the CEO of Dior
Bernard Arnault, worth $178 billion, runs luxury conglomerate LVMH. Delphine Arnault and his other four children work for the company or its brands.
The $400 Tiffany & Co. and Nike sneaker collab is just the beginning — the brands are also hawking silver accessories like shoe horns totaling over $1000
Sneaker collaborations normally include apparel drops. But in Tiffany's style, the brand is selling four silver accessories to accompany the release.
New York Post
The collab of our dreams: Tiffany & Co. and Nike — here’s what we know
It’s been said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but Tiffany & Co. decided to leave the glam and glitz behind for its latest, buzz-generating collab with Nike on its soon-to-be-launched sneaker. Though you won’t find diamonds on the sneaker (ha, if only), you’ll find the classic...
The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend
From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
A fugitive billionaire just auctioned off $3.2 million worth of luxury handbags — see highlights from his prized collection
Lau is a prolific collector who's reportedly purchased roughly 1,500 Hermès bags over the years, including rare Birkin and Kelly bags.
EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
Bergdorf Goodman’s Immersive Campaign to Support Independent, New York City Brands
Bergdorf Goodman is digging into its hometown legacy with help from a celebrated illustrator. On Wednesday, the luxury department store unveils “Only in New York,” a 360-degree campaign featuring drawings by New York born-and-bred artist, Joana Avillez.More from WWDA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the Looks The immersive project leverages Bergdorf’s investment in independent, New York-based fashion labels. The retailer enlisted Avillez to draw a fantasy dinner party of current New Yorkers, dressed in locally designed brands. They include Bergdorf’s fashion director Linda Fargo, alongside stylist Dara Allen,...
Gizmodo
Luxury Handbag Maker Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against ‘MetaBirkin’ NFT Maker
Look to your left, and see an image of a famed, extremely expensive luxury Birkin-brand handbag. On your right, is a non-fungible token, a digital image whose rights of ownership are recorded on a blockchain. On Wednesday, a jury in New York decided that these MetaBirkin NFTs were indeed a big ripoff of the famous Birkin brand bags.
This Legendary Fashion Editor's Vintage Luggage Collection Will Be Sold at Auction Next Week
André Leon Talley's personal luggage collection will be auctioned off at Christie's on Feb. 15.
BCBGMaxAzria to Present Its Recent Collaboration With Stylist Maeve Reilly on a Metaverse Runway
New York is abuzz right now with scores of fashion brands pulling back the curtain on their latest collections for New York Fashion Week. But BCBGMaxAzria has decided to showcase its latest collaboration with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly in a different venue: the metaverse.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside the New L.A. Loewe Store On Thursday, the decades-old label, now owned by Marquee Brands, sent out notices to customers to click on a link to see Reilly and BCBGMaxAzria creative director Albino...
hypebeast.com
Clints Just Unveiled a New France-Inspired TRL 2.0 Sneaker in Paris
Manchester-based streetwear label Clints has just unveiled a brand-new iteration of its TRL 2.0 sneaker — and Junior Clints’ brand took to the streets of Paris to reveal the new style, along with a selection of new T-shirts, varsity jackets, and accessories. Recently, Clints has been consistently presenting...
fashionunited.com
With a world in flux, Milan Men's Fashion Week means business
2023 was supposed to be a year of promise, with analysts back in 2020 forecasting the post-pandemic recovery would be a thing of the past. Yet the start of this year feels anything but promising. While some parts of the world are battling a resurgent coronavirus, like China, in other regions, like the Ukraine, war rages onward, with no sign of peace after a year bombing. Globally we are walking a tightrope, with no easing of supply chain woes, a compounding cost of living crisis and no significant advancement on climate change.
Vice
Timberland toasts its iconic boot with Samuel Ross, Edison Chen and more
When you hit the big 5-0, one celebration just doesn’t feel enough. Indeed, that’s the mentality that the team over at Timberland seem to have adopted, opting for a whole year’s worth of festivities around the 50th anniversary of its iconic 6-inch boot! Rather than parties, though, the global brand will be toasting its flagship footwear by way of a series of collaborations with a coterie of boundary-pushing creatives, spanning disciplines of art, fashion and design.
Piaget Just Added a Sleek Perpetual Calendar Watch to Its Polo Collection
For the first time since its redesign in 2016, Piaget has added a mechanical perpetual calendar to its beloved Polo collection. Piaget’s history dates back nearly 150 years, beginning as a movement maker and later producing its own watches around the time of the Second World War. Yet, that proficiency in crafting superior movements never faded, and by the mid-century, Piaget had established itself as the leader in ultra-thin calibers with the launch of the manually wound caliber 9P (just 2mm tall) in 1957 followed by the automatic 12P (2.3mm) in 1960, which marked the thinnest automatic movement in the world...
EXCLUSIVE: Off-White Names Isamaya Ffrench Beauty Curator
Off-White has teamed with Isamaya Ffrench to broaden its beauty offerings. Ffrench has been named the beauty curator of Off-White, the latest in her roster of collaborators. A statement from Off-White cited her “ambition of pushing the brand into new beauty territory with high quality, luxurious products and boundary-breaking, elevated packaging, designed for everybody.”More from WWDOff-White Pre-Fall 2023Chicago Bulls Celebrate Off-White Collab in ParisMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the Looks Ffrench has previously helped several brands enter color cosmetics. She developed Byredo’s first makeup foray with founder Ben Gorham, and has also worked with Burberry and Tom Ford Beauty. Last year,...
anothermag.com
It’s Official: Phoebe Philo Is Returning in September
In July 2021, it was announced that the beloved British designer Phoebe Philo was to make her return to fashion with her own eponymous, LVMH-backed label. Then there was a deafening silence. Whispers that it might in fact never happen were alarming, and seemed more likely as each day passed – but if there’s a designer who is bound to adopt a slower, more thoughtful approach to fashion, it’s Phoebe Philo. Now, over a year and a half later, in a statement posted today on Instagram, the designer has confirmed that her inaugural collection will be unveiled in September this year.
Essence
Street Style From Copenhagen Fashion Week 2023
As we gear up for NYFW next week, Copenhagen Fashion Week has just came to a close — and my god the FASHION! While brands like Saks Potts, Holzweiler and Ganni showed their newest collections on the runways, the street style outside was just as interesting. As with any other major fashion week, there’s a certain aesthetic to Copenhagen. It’s cool and relaxed with a focus on smart tailoring and jackets, while also being fun and colorful with a masterful use of print juxtaposition. The nordic fashion week also centers around sustainability and the street style reflects that with many attendees wearing vintage, sustainable brands or reimagining things in their wardrobe.
