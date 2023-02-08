Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
Super Bowl NFT player cards resale starts on February 9
Looks like Mythical Games is prepared to gain benefit from the rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Web3 gaming studio is launching new NFT player packs in its NFL Rivals game prior to Super Bowl LVII even though this year’s event lacks cryptocurrency advertising.
Xbox Game Pass members receive the perfect NFL Super Bowl prep
Microsoft has announced Madden NFL 23 will be added to Xbox Game Pass this week, enabling gamers to simulate Sunday’s real life NFL Super Bowl. The annual EA Sports update – this one with Madden himself on the cover – will be available for Game Pass subscribers on console and PC from Thursday February 9.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Lip Reader Decodes Tom Brady’s Heated Retirement Day Phone Call: ‘She’s Hard Work’
The day Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, he was caught on what looked like a relatively heated phone call. It’s hard to tell what the sports icon was saying in the clip, but he did seem generally disgruntled by the conversation. A lip reader took a...
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Users Losing Access to 46 Games Very Soon
Those who are still using Microsoft's Xbox 360 console will soon be losing access to purchase 46 games in total from the platform's digital storefront. Although it might not seem that old, the Xbox 360 originally launched all the way back in 2005. Since that time, Microsoft has gone on to release a number of new Xbox consoles, most notably with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. And while some fans might still be using their Xbox 360 periodically, Microsoft is now beginning to delist some notable titles from the legacy hardware.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players quitting in Season 2 if promised feature isn’t added
Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are threatening to quit the battle royale over a lack of stat tracking, with many worried it’s not coming with Season 2. For many longtime Call of Duty players, one of the biggest parts of any yearly release is finding out where they sit on the global leaderboards and how they stack up against friends with stats.
studyfinds.org
Best Video Games Of All-Time: Top 5 Titles In History According To Gamers
If you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, there’s a good chance you grew up playing video games. From Atari to Nintendo to Sega Genesis, playing video games became a rite of passage for millennial kids. There was nothing better than hanging out with friends on a Friday night, eating pizza, and joining forces to beat level after level on the way to gaming glory. With all the love for gaming, how do we decide on the best video games of all time?
There’s a Reason Sports Broadcasts Suddenly Look Like Video Games
For years, sports video games did all they could to replicate the TV experience, from hiring the same announcers to adding authentic sponsorship placements around their virtual fields. “Now it’s the other way around,” Fox Sports SVP for technical and field operations Michael Davies said. “You look at what you can do in video games, and sometimes you try to replicate it as best you can.” The most recent example of that will be apparent during Sunday’s Super Bowl, as Fox plans to integrate player tracking data into its skycam shots, adding names below athletes’ feet for easy identification. ESPN added a similar...
IGN
The Callisto Protocol - Official Hardcore Mode and Outer Way Skins Collection Trailer
A free update for The Callisto Protocol brings a Hardcore Mode to the survival horror game. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Hardcore Mode, which features limited ammo and health drops, reduced contraband value, and more dangerous enemies. The latest update is available now. Additionally, the Outer Way Skin Collection is also available for season pass owners.
Pikmin 4 Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Dive once more into the world of Pikmin, and make sure you don’t miss when you throw them. Read on to learn more about Pikmin 4, its release date, gameplay, and story. Pikmin 4 will release on July 21, 2023. It is now available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch. Players who pre-order the game will be able to pre-load it once pre-loading is available. This allows players to play the game as soon as it launches.
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy sets Record on Twitch!
Bandung Hogwarts have set record many views on Twitch! This is a proud achievement, even if it isn’t fully published to the public and cannot be boycotted by netizens. This is proof that the anticipation for games based on the Harry Potter franchise has returned to the end.
Madden and Gundam lead the Xbox Game Pass games for February 2023
Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Pass games for February 2023, and while the lineup is a bit slim, there are some heavy hitters in the mix. Leading the pack, and just in time for Super Bowl LVII, is Madden NFL 23 for console and PC. Mech-loving folks can get their hands on Gundam, and you can plan the city of your dreams – or everyone else’s nightmares – in Cities Skylines.
NME
Nintendo confirms new steampunk-inspired ‘Professor Layton’ game
Nintendo has confirmed a new Professor Layton game will be coming to the Switch, six years after the release of Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle And The Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Revealed during yesterday’s (February 8) Direct livestream, Nintendo confirmed the existence of Professor Layton And The New World Of Steam...
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy: Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring must tremble
2/08/2023 by Thilo Bayer The deluxe purchasers of Hogwarts Legacy ensure a good deal of traffic on Steam. Over 35,000 players are at the start of the project. This puts the pure single-player title just behind the multi-player heavyweights. The fact that Hogwarts Legacy sold very well was already foreseeable...
