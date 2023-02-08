Those who are still using Microsoft's Xbox 360 console will soon be losing access to purchase 46 games in total from the platform's digital storefront. Although it might not seem that old, the Xbox 360 originally launched all the way back in 2005. Since that time, Microsoft has gone on to release a number of new Xbox consoles, most notably with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. And while some fans might still be using their Xbox 360 periodically, Microsoft is now beginning to delist some notable titles from the legacy hardware.

4 DAYS AGO