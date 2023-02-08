ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State announces student id+ re-carding dates, rollout

Penn State announced students at the University Park campus will receive new id+ cards during upcoming re-carding events between March 20 and April 7, according to a release. According to the release, re-carding will take place in alphabetical groups by last name. Each group will receive their new id+ card on a specific date through the id+ Office in the HUB-Robeson Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State NIL collective Success With Honor takes flight

STATE COLLEGE — Name. Image. Likeness. Chances are that by now you have heard all about NIL and how it is changing collegiate sports. Success With Honor, the Penn State all-sports NIL collective, is making sure PSU doesn’t get left behind. Kerry Small, one of the founders of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Allar No. 1 Early, but Room Not Set in Stone

Make sure you’re sitting down for this, but Penn State is going to start things out this early spring with Drew Allar as the No. 1 quarterback. “I think obviously, across the board, we would say that there is a clean slate to a degree,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday. “But as you know, we’re going to have to put somebody out there first, based on how the season ended and Drew’s role last year, then that would be him. But we’re going to need both of those guys specifically… not only competing, but also taking on a significant leadership role. Again, no one cares that they’re young, they’re in that position. And a big part of that position is leadership. Sean [Clifford] did a great job with that. So you know for us I don’t want them to go from zero to 100, just start to work into that role and take responsibility and have a plan and be intentional like in everything else we do. But I think I think Drew and Beau are ready for that.”
WTAJ

Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Jim Leous Appointed to Fill State College Area School Board Vacancy

A former longtime State College Area School Board member is temporarily returning to the role. The school board on Monday night voted to appoint Jim Leous to fill the vacancy created by Amber Concepcion’s departure to become a Centre County commissioner last month. Board member Dan Duffy nominated Leous...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Lady Little Lions pick up 27 medals at home invite

UNIVERSITY PARK — The State College Area High School girls indoor track and field team grabbed 27 medals — including four golds — as the school hosted its second invitational of the season on Feb. 1 at the Penn State Indoor Multisport Facility’s Horace Ashenfelter III track.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Bader to Seek Third Term on State College Area School Board

State College Area School Board member Amy Bader is running for a third term in the 2023 election, she said in a press release on Wednesday. Bader, who was first elected in 2015, was the board’s vice president from 2018-22 and has served on a variety of its committees, including culture, climate and learning; facilities and grounds; finance and audit; and policy development.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Sandusky files for new trial citing ‘altered’ testimony, memories

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State coach, and convicted child molester, has filed an amended motion for a new trial, citing that witnesses had their memories “altered,” according to a release from his attorney. Sandusky, and his attorney, Al Lindsay of Lindsay Law Firm in Butler, claim that prosecutors were […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Arts Festival Names New Executive Director

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has a new leader. The festival’s board of directors has appointed Pamela Snyder Etters as executive director, effective Feb. 10, according to a news release on Tuesday. She succeeds Rick Bryant, who retired in January after 18 years in the role and more than 35 years with the organization as a volunteer and staff member.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home

State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg-Osceola students win PennDOT’s Paint the Plow competition

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg-Osceola students were presented certificates for winning the annual PennDOT paint the plow program. Schools that participate are asked to produce original artwork for a PennDOT plow that will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in their respective county. The students took home top prizes in the “Fan Favorite” voting […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Altoona

Altoona is a charming city in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania. Known for its rich railroad history and scenic beauty, it offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are many things to do in Altoona. Whether...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Village of Hope expanding to provide more assistance

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Village of Hope is growing rapidly as construction crews continue to complete new homes at the site.  An endeavor of Mature Resources and the Area Agency on Aging, 12 units, each housed in duplexes, have been finished and are occupied by the first residents to call the Village home.  […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections. Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

