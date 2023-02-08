Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State announces student id+ re-carding dates, rollout
Penn State announced students at the University Park campus will receive new id+ cards during upcoming re-carding events between March 20 and April 7, according to a release. According to the release, re-carding will take place in alphabetical groups by last name. Each group will receive their new id+ card on a specific date through the id+ Office in the HUB-Robeson Center.
State College
Penn State NIL collective Success With Honor takes flight
STATE COLLEGE — Name. Image. Likeness. Chances are that by now you have heard all about NIL and how it is changing collegiate sports. Success With Honor, the Penn State all-sports NIL collective, is making sure PSU doesn’t get left behind. Kerry Small, one of the founders of...
State College
Penn State Football: Allar No. 1 Early, but Room Not Set in Stone
Make sure you’re sitting down for this, but Penn State is going to start things out this early spring with Drew Allar as the No. 1 quarterback. “I think obviously, across the board, we would say that there is a clean slate to a degree,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday. “But as you know, we’re going to have to put somebody out there first, based on how the season ended and Drew’s role last year, then that would be him. But we’re going to need both of those guys specifically… not only competing, but also taking on a significant leadership role. Again, no one cares that they’re young, they’re in that position. And a big part of that position is leadership. Sean [Clifford] did a great job with that. So you know for us I don’t want them to go from zero to 100, just start to work into that role and take responsibility and have a plan and be intentional like in everything else we do. But I think I think Drew and Beau are ready for that.”
Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
State College
Jim Leous Appointed to Fill State College Area School Board Vacancy
A former longtime State College Area School Board member is temporarily returning to the role. The school board on Monday night voted to appoint Jim Leous to fill the vacancy created by Amber Concepcion’s departure to become a Centre County commissioner last month. Board member Dan Duffy nominated Leous...
State College
Lady Little Lions pick up 27 medals at home invite
UNIVERSITY PARK — The State College Area High School girls indoor track and field team grabbed 27 medals — including four golds — as the school hosted its second invitational of the season on Feb. 1 at the Penn State Indoor Multisport Facility’s Horace Ashenfelter III track.
State College
Bader to Seek Third Term on State College Area School Board
State College Area School Board member Amy Bader is running for a third term in the 2023 election, she said in a press release on Wednesday. Bader, who was first elected in 2015, was the board’s vice president from 2018-22 and has served on a variety of its committees, including culture, climate and learning; facilities and grounds; finance and audit; and policy development.
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
wtaj.com
Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
Sandusky files for new trial citing ‘altered’ testimony, memories
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State coach, and convicted child molester, has filed an amended motion for a new trial, citing that witnesses had their memories “altered,” according to a release from his attorney. Sandusky, and his attorney, Al Lindsay of Lindsay Law Firm in Butler, claim that prosecutors were […]
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
State College
Arts Festival Names New Executive Director
For the first time in nearly two decades, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has a new leader. The festival’s board of directors has appointed Pamela Snyder Etters as executive director, effective Feb. 10, according to a news release on Tuesday. She succeeds Rick Bryant, who retired in January after 18 years in the role and more than 35 years with the organization as a volunteer and staff member.
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
Philipsburg-Osceola students win PennDOT’s Paint the Plow competition
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg-Osceola students were presented certificates for winning the annual PennDOT paint the plow program. Schools that participate are asked to produce original artwork for a PennDOT plow that will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in their respective county. The students took home top prizes in the “Fan Favorite” voting […]
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Altoona
Altoona is a charming city in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania. Known for its rich railroad history and scenic beauty, it offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are many things to do in Altoona. Whether...
Blair County and Cambria County DAs say school threats are on the rise
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair and Cambria County District Attorneys say that school threats are on the rise in central Pennsylvania and that they must stop. “We certainly have dealt with more threats regarding violence at schools from last May to now than we have I would say in the years before this,” Blair County DA […]
Village of Hope expanding to provide more assistance
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Village of Hope is growing rapidly as construction crews continue to complete new homes at the site. An endeavor of Mature Resources and the Area Agency on Aging, 12 units, each housed in duplexes, have been finished and are occupied by the first residents to call the Village home. […]
Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections. Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 […]
Coffee & Chocolate Trail in central Pa. offers sweet treats at 16 places
A sweet new trail runs through Cumberland County. The new Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail highlights more than a dozen chocolate and coffee shops throughout the region.
Comments / 0