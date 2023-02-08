Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip
Substitute Jadon Sancho secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds to deny their managerless rivals a famous first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years.The relegation-threatened Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was on course to mastermind an unforgettable victory two days later.Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as Leeds dreamt of a first league win at Old Trafford since February 1981.Points shared after an electric second half#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/Wvm0K0FhJe— Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2023But Erik...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
Report: Napoli Interested In Chelsea Striker Armando Broja
Napoli have an interest in replacing Victor Osimhen with Chelsea striker Armando Broja.
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
Sean Dyche ‘will receive mega bonus payment’ if he steers Everton away from Premier League relegation
SEAN DYCHE is reportedly set for a big payday if he keeps Everton in the Premier League. The former Burnley boss took over as manager at the end of last month. He is believed to have agreed a contract worth almost £5million a year. And if Dyche keeps Everton...
Report: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Newcastle Have All Shown Interest In Ajax Midfielder
Edson Alvarez was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer.
BBC
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run
Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay. Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp...
Yardbarker
Man Utd add January trio to Europe League squad list
Manchester United have added their three January signings to the Europa League squad list. Departed stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Axel Tuanzebe and Martin Dubravka were all dropped from the Red Devils' 25-man list. They have made way for January arrivals Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland. Donny van de Beek,...
BBC
FA Cup: Sunderland 2-3 Fulham - highlights
Watch highlights as Fulham see off Championship play-off hopefuls Sunderland to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United. MATCH REPORT: Fulham set up Leeds tie after win over Sunderland. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
BBC
Hugo Lloris: Tottenham goalkeeper ruled out for at least six weeks with knee ligament injury
Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has been ruled out for between six and eight weeks with a knee injury. The former France skipper, 36, sustained ligament damage in Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Spurs have former Southampton and England international Fraser Forster...
Yardbarker
Man Utd make sure Casemiro available for Carabao Cup final
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will make the Carabao Cup final. The Brazilian midfielder, 30, was sent off on Saturday after a VAR check revealed Casemiro had has hands around Will Hughes' neck during a melee against Crystal Palace. He was then dismissed by Andre Marriner upon the advice of Video...
BBC
Transfer news: Reds keen on Toffees defender Branthwaite
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external. The Reds are also interested in Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 alongside Arsenal and Newcastle. (Caught Offside),...
gamblingnews.com
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
msn.com
FA Cup 4th round fixtures, results, replays, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup Fourth Round got off to a cracking start with Premier League champions Manchester City knocking out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first match of the Round of 32. A goal by Nathan Ake decided the FA Cup showdown, with City gaining the upper hand ahead of...
Yardbarker
Report: Jude Bellingham Has Already Turned Down A Move To Chelsea
Chelsea have already lost the race for Jude Bellingham according to reports in Germany, as it has been stated the midfielder has already said no to a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blue's have heavy interest in Bellingham and would have seen him as one of the top transfer targets for the summer window, but they may now have lost out completely.
Soccer-Everton looking for another major scalp to compound Liverpool misery
MANCHESTER, England, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Life as Everton coach could not have got off to a better start for Sean Dyche but all eyes will be on Anfield in the latest round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool host their Merseyside rivals looking to bring them back down to earth.
Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fresh from bringing Arsenal down to earth, Sean Dyche now has Liverpool in his sights and the chance to make himself an immediate icon among Everton fans. As one of English soccer’s ultimate disrupters, Everton’s new manager can upset the odds in Monday’s Merseyside derby...
Yardbarker
Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
