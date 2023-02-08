ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
infomeddnews.com

In-Home Care vs. Dementia Care Facility: Which Is Right for Your Loved One?

Dementia is a broad term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It can affect memory, thinking, language, and judgment. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and it is not reversible. There are many different causes of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body disease, frontotemporal dementia, and...
McKnight's

Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study

Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
KevinMD.com

Women should be allowed to exercise autonomy with regard to their bodies and their medical care

When I walked into the ultrasound room, I immediately noticed the patient’s red-rimmed eyes and cloud of mussed-up brown hair. My eyes tracked the defeated curve of her back and its stark contrast to the sterile environment of the obstetrics and gynecology exam room, with its muted grey and blue tones. A forty-year-old woman, she had used in-vitro fertilization to become pregnant because she wanted her toddler son to have a sibling. She had come to terms with the arduous process of in-vitro fertilization. Still, she had not anticipated the severe nausea and vomiting that greeted her during her early pregnancy, deciding to take root and become a permanent fixture through a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum. A once healthy, physically fit woman, she had lost ten pounds during her pregnancy and now got weak standing up for any extended period of time. Despite all of her suffering, this patient had dearly wanted both this pregnancy and this baby. Even though she was fortified by the hopeful promise of a new family member and a sibling for her son, she still expressed feelings of misery and resentment.
KevinMD.com

Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important

It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
MedicalXpress

Hundreds of US doctors lost their lives during pandemic

Many of America's doctors who were heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic paid the ultimate price for their efforts, a new analysis shows. An estimated 622 extra deaths occurred among U.S. doctors aged 45 and over from the pandemic's onset in March 2020 through December 2021, researchers say. Older...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KevinMD.com

When a loved one is a patient: Navigating the emotional burden for physicians

It can be uniquely difficult as a physician when your loved one needs medical care, and you can’t help them in the way you would like. Many feelings arise (failure, anger, anxiety, frustration) and the sense that you are letting them down. As with anything, speaking about the commonality...
The Independent

Thousands of families to be offered parenting help through local hubs

Thousands of families across England will be offered help with infant feeding, mental health and relationship building through “family hubs” being rolled out in communities.The Government said the £300 million programme will benefit 75 areas up to 2025, with hubs offering support from conception through to age 19, or up to 25 for children with special education needs and disabilities.Family hubs will act as a “one-stop shop” to offer guidance and advice on issues including infant feeding, mental health support, health visits and parenting classes.They will also offer advice on getting into work, relationship building and stop smoking services.The cost-of-living...
boldsky.com

Pregnancy: What’s The Difference Between A Doula And Midwife? Do You Need Both?

In addition to providing support to mothers during childbirth, midwives and doulas assist with women's reproductive health as well. Doulas assist mothers prior to, during, and shortly after childbirth, but do not deliver the child themselves. Midwives provide gynaecological examinations, birth control counselling, prescriptions, and labour and delivery services [1].
WebMD

Three Wild Technologies About to Change Health Care

Star Trek. I was dazzled by the space travel, sure, but also the medical technology. A handheld “tricorder” detected diseases, while an intramuscular injector (“hypospray”) could treat them. Sickbay “biobeds” came with real-time health monitors that looked futuristic at the time but seem primitive today.
msn.com

Like eating orange? Get serving size guidelines, health risks, and more

Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Livia Dickson ChenThe best way to ingest the orange is together with the bagasse to use all its fiber. To get the benefits of oranges at least one raw orange or 150 mL of its natural juice should be consumed per day.→ See benefits of Orange from this expert→ Love Orange? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Science Friday

Rethinking The Future Of Dementia Care

Scientists estimate that the number of people living with dementia will triple within the next 30 years, but healthcare systems, policies, and public health measures in the US aren’t prepared to accommodate this growing population. This week, we’re digging into dementia care, and taking listener calls live. Alzheimer’s...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy