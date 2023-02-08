Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Woman cuts off dad after hearing his bucket list wish: "I've been rethinking every hug, gift, compliment he's given me"
It's heartbreaking when you know that someone you love doesn’t look at you the same way. A recent Reddit post has gone viral with over 1.5K upvotes and 300 comments, where a woman cuts off her dying dad after he expresses a wish from his bucket list.
infomeddnews.com
In-Home Care vs. Dementia Care Facility: Which Is Right for Your Loved One?
Dementia is a broad term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It can affect memory, thinking, language, and judgment. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and it is not reversible. There are many different causes of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body disease, frontotemporal dementia, and...
McKnight's
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
KevinMD.com
Women should be allowed to exercise autonomy with regard to their bodies and their medical care
When I walked into the ultrasound room, I immediately noticed the patient’s red-rimmed eyes and cloud of mussed-up brown hair. My eyes tracked the defeated curve of her back and its stark contrast to the sterile environment of the obstetrics and gynecology exam room, with its muted grey and blue tones. A forty-year-old woman, she had used in-vitro fertilization to become pregnant because she wanted her toddler son to have a sibling. She had come to terms with the arduous process of in-vitro fertilization. Still, she had not anticipated the severe nausea and vomiting that greeted her during her early pregnancy, deciding to take root and become a permanent fixture through a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum. A once healthy, physically fit woman, she had lost ten pounds during her pregnancy and now got weak standing up for any extended period of time. Despite all of her suffering, this patient had dearly wanted both this pregnancy and this baby. Even though she was fortified by the hopeful promise of a new family member and a sibling for her son, she still expressed feelings of misery and resentment.
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
MedicalXpress
Hundreds of US doctors lost their lives during pandemic
Many of America's doctors who were heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic paid the ultimate price for their efforts, a new analysis shows. An estimated 622 extra deaths occurred among U.S. doctors aged 45 and over from the pandemic's onset in March 2020 through December 2021, researchers say. Older...
AHA News: They Married at Hospital Chapel, Days Before Groom's Triple Bypass Surgery
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Although weekday weddings are a growing trend, Daniel Pecoraro and Lisa Siegel hadn't originally scheduled theirs for a Monday afternoon. And certainly not at a hospital near their home in Boynton Beach, Florida. But married life requires adjusting to situations, and...
KevinMD.com
When a loved one is a patient: Navigating the emotional burden for physicians
It can be uniquely difficult as a physician when your loved one needs medical care, and you can’t help them in the way you would like. Many feelings arise (failure, anger, anxiety, frustration) and the sense that you are letting them down. As with anything, speaking about the commonality...
Thousands of families to be offered parenting help through local hubs
Thousands of families across England will be offered help with infant feeding, mental health and relationship building through “family hubs” being rolled out in communities.The Government said the £300 million programme will benefit 75 areas up to 2025, with hubs offering support from conception through to age 19, or up to 25 for children with special education needs and disabilities.Family hubs will act as a “one-stop shop” to offer guidance and advice on issues including infant feeding, mental health support, health visits and parenting classes.They will also offer advice on getting into work, relationship building and stop smoking services.The cost-of-living...
boldsky.com
Pregnancy: What’s The Difference Between A Doula And Midwife? Do You Need Both?
In addition to providing support to mothers during childbirth, midwives and doulas assist with women's reproductive health as well. Doulas assist mothers prior to, during, and shortly after childbirth, but do not deliver the child themselves. Midwives provide gynaecological examinations, birth control counselling, prescriptions, and labour and delivery services [1].
WebMD
Three Wild Technologies About to Change Health Care
Star Trek. I was dazzled by the space travel, sure, but also the medical technology. A handheld “tricorder” detected diseases, while an intramuscular injector (“hypospray”) could treat them. Sickbay “biobeds” came with real-time health monitors that looked futuristic at the time but seem primitive today.
msn.com
Like eating orange? Get serving size guidelines, health risks, and more
Quantity recommendation by Livia Dickson ChenThe best way to ingest the orange is together with the bagasse to use all its fiber. To get the benefits of oranges at least one raw orange or 150 mL of its natural juice should be consumed per day.
Science Friday
Rethinking The Future Of Dementia Care
Scientists estimate that the number of people living with dementia will triple within the next 30 years, but healthcare systems, policies, and public health measures in the US aren’t prepared to accommodate this growing population. This week, we’re digging into dementia care, and taking listener calls live. Alzheimer’s...
