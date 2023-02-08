La Previa: Legends’ Chus Bueno, the Other Fútbol and Man City’s EPL Woes

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner talk to Chus Bueno, the managing director of Legends on the Iberian peninsula.

Legends, the hospitality and experiences business, was started by the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees in 2008, though San Francisco-based private equity firm Sixth Street is now the controlling shareholder.

Bueno joined the company in October 2022 to oversee the development and implementation of its operations in Spain. Before that, he’d been with the NBA for 12 years, most recently in the role of European vice president. “Basketball will always be my biggest passion,” said Bueno, who started his career as a player.

Legends has seen an bump in Spain over the last couple of years. Last May, the company and Sixth Street signed a $380 million partnership deal with Real Madrid , and in December, Barcelona FC made a with Legends to renovate and manage Camp Nou stadium’s VIP sections. Most recently, Getafe, another first-division soccer club from Spain, signed a 15-year strategic partnership to oversee the renovation of the club’s stadium. “There is a big difference between working with bigger and smaller clubs,” Bueno said. “They require different services, different teams, different strategies.”

The hosts also discuss the importance of the Super Bowl’s ad business, what’s next for the NFL, and the Premier League’s Manchester City investigation .

