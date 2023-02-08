ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportico

La Previa: Legends’ Chus Bueno, the Other Fútbol and Man City’s EPL Woes

By Asli Pelit
Sportico
Sportico
 1 day ago

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner talk to Chus Bueno, the managing director of Legends on the Iberian peninsula.

Legends, the hospitality and experiences business, was started by the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees in 2008, though San Francisco-based private equity firm Sixth Street is now the controlling shareholder.

Bueno joined the company in October 2022 to oversee the development and implementation of its operations in Spain. Before that, he’d been with the NBA for 12 years, most recently in the role of European vice president. “Basketball will always be my biggest passion,” said Bueno, who started his career as a player.

Legends has seen an bump in Spain over the last couple of years. Last May, the company and Sixth Street signed a $380 million partnership deal with Real Madrid , and in December, Barcelona FC made a  with Legends to renovate and manage Camp Nou stadium’s VIP sections. Most recently, Getafe, another first-division soccer club from Spain, signed a 15-year strategic partnership to oversee the renovation of the club’s stadium. “There is a big difference between working with bigger and smaller clubs,” Bueno said. “They require different services, different teams, different strategies.”

The hosts also discuss the importance of the Super Bowl’s ad business, what’s next for the NFL, and the Premier League’s Manchester City investigation .

(You can subscribe to La Previa through Apple , Google , Spotify , or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Man City Under Investigation for Breaking EPL Financial Rules

On Monday, the English Premier League accused Sheik Mansour’s Manchester City F.C. of violating financial rules, mainly its sponsorship revenue and operating costs, over multiple seasons. The club has failed to give “a true and fair view of the club’s financial position,” failed to include full details of “manager and player remuneration,” failed to comply with “UEFA’s financial fair play regulations,” and failed to “cooperate in Premier League’s investigation,” according to the statement released by the league. In response to these accusations, the EPL has created an independent commission to investigate the alleged breaches that occurred from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 season....
Sportico

Sporticast: Super Bowl Business Boom, Plus Man City’s EPL Warning

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the upcoming Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet on Sunday in the biggest annual sporting event in America. Beyond the game, the NFL’s business is booming. The league emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with the two major pillars of its commercial strategy—labor peace and broadcast deals—locked up for at least the next seven years. That will allow the NFL to focus on some secondary things, such as international growth, new stadiums, venture investing,...
Sportico

Suns $4B Sale Sees Dyal Cash Out in First NBA Private Equity Exit

As private equity firms rush toward sports franchises as a new asset class, there’s been one burning question across the industry: What’s the exit strategy? An early answer came this week. As part of Mat Ishbia’s record purchase of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, which closed Tuesday, a majority of the team’s limited partners were bought out at a $4 billion valuation. According to multiple sources familiar with the deal, that includes at least some of the franchise equity held by private equity fund Dyal HomeCourt, which bought into the team in July 2021 at a $1.55 billion valuation. That’s a 158%...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

Man United Stock Soars on Unsourced Reports of Qatari Investors Bid

Qatari investors are planning a bid for Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) that will “blow the competition out of the water,” according to an unsourced report in The Daily Mail. The story sent shares soaring 15% on the New York Stock Exchange in early Wednesday morning trading. The report by the UK tabloid says a group of “private, high-wealth individuals”—who are separate from Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain—are looking to buy the Premier League club. The market gains would imply a market cap of $4 billion and an enterprise value, including net debt, of $4.8 billion. The...
Sportico

Eagles Lose Workers’ Comp Case Against Emmanuel Acho

With Super Bowl LVII just five days away, the Philadelphia Eagles are flying high, but their multiyear workers’ comp battle against a former linebacker turned national media personality has been shot down. On Feb. 3, a three-judge panel on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court affirmed a workers’ comp award to Emmanuel Acho, who played for the Eagles from 2013 to 2015, when a thumb injury ended his career. A sixth-round pick out of Texas in 2012, Acho played in 20 regular season games during his NFL career, starting two. Since retiring from the NFL, the 32-year-old has become an Emmy-award winning broadcaster. Acho...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Welcome to European Soccer: Wrexham Success Yields Business Lessons

Today’s guest columnist is Jordan Gardner, a consultant for Twenty First Group in their Commercial Specialist Group. Already, the Wrexham AFC story is a part of media-industry folklore: In November 2020, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and American actor Rob McElhenney, through the RR McReynolds Company LLC, bought the small fifth-tier Welsh club. Following the takeover, they announced a docuseries, which made its debut last August on FX and Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in the United Kingdom. Welcome to Wrexham was an instant hit, garnering a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and thrusting lower-division English soccer into the...
Sportico

UFC Following China Playbook with Mexico City Investment

UFC is expanding its presence in Mexico, the MMA giant’s latest targeted push to train more elite fighters, and therefore grow its commercial presence, in new markets. On Tuesday, the Endeavor-owned company announced the construction of a new performance center in Mexico City that is set to open by the end of year. These training facilities are the vanguard of UFC’s international strategy, which emphasizes the development of more elite fighters in markets where it already has many fans. The playbook in Mexico may look similar to what UFC has done in China. In 2019, the company spent $13 million to build...
Sportico

NFL Remains Sponsorship Champ With $1.9B During 2022 Season

U.S. sports leagues and teams have recently embraced new sponsorship categories, like cryptocurrency, and auctioned off the real estate on their jerseys, where the highest bidder can plant company logos. In both cases, the NFL said, not so fast. It’s easy to move judiciously when you are the richest sports league in the world and most teams turn a nine-figure profit. NFL sponsorship revenue rose 4% during the 2022 season to a record $1.88 billion, according to a new report from consultancy IEG and its Sponsorship Intelligence Database, 15% ahead of the NBA. “They stayed squeaky clean during the whole thing,” Peter Laatz,...
Sportico

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham Spins FA Cup Run Into $1M U.S. Tournament

Three years ago, no one outside of Wales had heard of Wrexham AFC, a club that competes in the fifth tier of English soccer. Now, since Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny bought the club in 2020 and revamped it—making a show, Welcome to Wrexham, along the way—the team’s profile is skyrocketing. Last weekend, the Welsh squad drew Sheffield in an FA Cup fourth-round game that ESPN aired, with both teams scoring in the match’s final minutes. Sunday’s match was the most-followed FA match across ESPN’s website and digital platforms in the United States. “It was so popular,” Reynolds tweeted after...
Sportico

Sports Still Reigns as the Ultimate Content Model Amid Streaming Growth

Today’s guest columnist is Alex Michael, managing director at LionTree. As we enter 2023, it’s no surprise sports programming has taken center stage in the streaming wars. Sports remains the ultimate front-end model, churning out live, must-watch content that feeds consumer and advertising thirst for fresh, engaging entertainment on a regular basis. As media and big tech collide for live sports rights, it’s led to a flurry of recent activity, from Amazon’s Thursday Night Football play to Apple’s MLS deal to the Big Ten’s massive Fox rights package. But what is perhaps less trumpeted is that as a result of streaming, social...
Sportico

LeBron’s Road to 38,388 Points: NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders

LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points to become the all-time scorer in NBA history on Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. And it may be a very long time before we see a new record-holder. James was only 18 years and 303 days old when he started his first career NBA game—just 15 players in league history were younger when they made their debut. Abdul-Jabbar, for contrast, was 22 years old when he entered the league, and Michael Jordan’s 22nd birthday was during his rookie season. James came to the NBA directly from high school. Starting in 2006,...
Sportico

The Old Man and the Seed: The Super Bowl’s Sodfather Carries On

George Toma is 94 years old. The groundskeeper of all groundskeepers has been retired from full-time work since 1999. But when it comes to the Super Bowl, the National Football League still asks him to help plant the seeds, till the soil and lay down the most beautiful green turf in football. This is his 57th big game. There have only 56 before it, starting with Green Bay’s defeat of Kansas City in the inaugural NFL-AFL championship game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. For that game, commissioner Pete Rozelle gave him free reign to oversee painting logos on the field. Since...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportico

Mavericks Nab Kyrie Irving From Nets, Add $29M to Luxury Tax Bill

The tumultuous tenure of Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is over. The Nets are sending the All-Star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple draft picks. Irving joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, and his pairing with Kevin Durant was expected to elevate Joe Tsai’s team into title contention. Instead, Irving played only 143 games over four seasons, and the Nets won a single playoff series. He missed games for injuries, his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and a suspension this year for promoting an antisemitic movie. Irving is in the final...
BROOKLYN, NY
Sportico

Booming NFL Looks Ahead With ‘Healthy Paranoia’ After Media Deals

The NFL will finish this season with eight more years of labor peace, $130 billion in new media deals and soaring valuations. Attendance and sponsorships are up. TV ratings are dominant. So what’s next for the world’s richest sports league? On the Friday before Christmas, NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp started his day with a pair of morning meetings—one to discuss flexible timeslots for Week 18 games, the other to brainstorm possible uses for blockchain technology. The day before, the NFL had announced YouTube as the next home of its Sunday Ticket package. The seven-year, $14 billion deal was...
Sportico

Fox Weathers Crypto Crash on the Way to Selling Out Super Bowl LVII

Fox has sold off the last of its available in-game commercial units for Super Bowl LVII, but a few spots immediately before and after the NFL title tilt remain available for marketers looking for a zero-hour deal. According to Mark Evans, executive VP of ad sales at Fox Sports, the last unit set to air during the Feb. 12 Chiefs-Eagles showdown was booked late last month, effectively bringing a close to the multimillion-dollar Super Sunday selloff. Fox had sold multiple in-game spots for $7 million a pop or better, with the average rate landing somewhere between $6.6 million and $6.7 million....
Sportico

Lawyering Up: ACC Joins Power 5 Peers With In-House Counsel Job

Reflecting the increasingly litigious reality of sports in general—and collegiate sports, in particular—the Atlantic Coast Conference is creating its first in-house general counsel position, joining the rest of the Power 5 leagues that have already carved out slots on their executive staffs for active members of the bar. The ACC’s move was prompted by the retirement of Jon Barrett, a North Carolina-based attorney who operated as outside counsel for the conference the last couple years. He fulfilled a similar job as a contracted lawyer for the Big Ten for two decades. “Although the role has previously been handled differently in the ACC,...
Sportico

Disney’s Iger: ESPN Is Not for Sale as Company Restructures

Disney CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday announced a new operating structure for the company, one that finds ESPN—which is decidedly not for sale—functioning as a standalone unit under chairman Jimmy Pitaro. Speaking to analysts during Disney’s year-end earnings call, Iger said he had dissolved the corporate architecture devised by the successor/predecessor Bob Chapek. Under the new scheme, Pitaro will lead the ESPN family of linear TV channels and the ESPN+ streaming service. The sports juggernaut will operate independently of the newly formed entertainment and parks units. Iger said that the decision to set up ESPN on a virtual Revis Island does...
Sportico

There’s a Reason Sports Broadcasts Suddenly Look Like Video Games

For years, sports video games did all they could to replicate the TV experience, from hiring the same announcers to adding authentic sponsorship placements around their virtual fields.  “Now it’s the other way around,” Fox Sports SVP for technical and field operations Michael Davies said. “You look at what you can do in video games, and sometimes you try to replicate it as best you can.” The most recent example of that will be apparent during Sunday’s Super Bowl, as Fox plans to integrate player tracking data into its skycam shots, adding names below athletes’ feet for easy identification. ESPN added a similar...
Sportico

Flores Case, Rooney Rule Flaws Put Pressure on NFL Hiring Practices

The NFL will finish this season with eight more years of labor peace, $130 billion in new media deals and soaring valuations. Attendance and sponsorships are up. TV ratings are dominant. So what’s next for the world’s richest sports league? Terry Robiskie felt he earned an opportunity to be a head coach after serving as an offensive coordinator and position coach for eight teams across 38 years in the NFL. But, says Robiskie, so did Emmitt Thomas, Willie Brown, Jimmy Raye and many other successful black assistants who never got the chance. That list also includes Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
NEVADA STATE
Sportico

Bobby Sharma Rolls Out $300 Million Bluestone Sports Fund

Sports investing veteran Bobby Sharma has rolled out a $300 million sports-focused private equity fund, Bluestone Equity Partners. Bluestone is seeking to acquire minority and control stakes in sports teams and leagues around the world, through both equity and debt. “Our fund was oversubscribed with interest, with a single closing consisting exclusively of institutional-grade capital,” said Sharma in a press release Wednesday. “This not only reflects a high degree of investor confidence in Bluestone, but also a validation of our differentiated strategy to unlock value through both control and minority positions across sectors and asset types.” According to paperwork filed with the...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy