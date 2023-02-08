ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive.com

MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Feb. 9

As we inch closer and closer to the Michigan high school basketball postseason, the top girls senior players continue to make their case for the Miss Basketball award. MLive has kept tabs on how the top seniors from across the state have performed throughout the season and now we give an update on how they performed through the first week of February.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here is who is trending up in girls basketball in the Jackson area

JACKSON – There has been some movement in the latest Jackson-area girls basketball power rankings. East Jackson’s win over Grass Lake last week meant the Trojans and Warriors flip spots this week. Grass Lake did win the previous meeting, but these two teams are pretty close to each...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State DT transfer from Florida State looking to dominate

EAST LANSING – After five years in college split between a pair of ACC programs, Jarrett Jackson went looking for a third school. The graduate transfer defensive tackle with one season of eligibility remaining found it in Michigan State. “Just wanted to maximize my opportunity for my last year,”...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

2 Michigan basketball staff members out with COVID

ANN ARBOR -- There is an empty seat on the Michigan bench for Wednesday night’s game against Nebraska. Men’s basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli is not in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19. A program spokesperson relayed the news shortly before tipoff at Crisler Center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s rare 4-star OT signee is ‘workhorse’ addition

EAST LANSING – At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Stanton Ramil has ideal size for a young offensive tackle. The 2023 prospect from Thompson High School in Alabama who signed with Michigan State in December is also one of the top recruits in the nation. Ramil gives the Spartans a rare four-star addition at the position but he isn’t basking in the hype.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter

Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

What does Michigan need to do to make the NCAA Tournament?

Last season, Michigan snuck into the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament as the last team to avoid a play-in game. This year’s Wolverines, at the moment, have a considerably less impressive résumé. As a result, no bracket projections include Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State blows early lead, recovers late to top Maryland

EAST LANSING – When Michigan State needed to wake up a sleepy late crowd, get some baskets and save itself from a potentially damaging home loss, Tyson Walker once again came through. The Spartans senior guard scored 12 second-half points to lead Michigan State to a 63-58 win over...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan makes 14 3s to run away from Nebraska for third straight win

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s play was offensive in the best sense of the word on Wednesday night. The Wolverines used crisp ball movement and hot outside shooting to run away from Nebraska, 93-72, at Crisler Center for their third straight win. Six different Wolverines combined to make 14-of-26 3-pointers,...
LINCOLN, NE

