Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
MLive.com
See who sits at No. 1 in latest Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings
ANN ARBOR -- There has been quite a stir up in the Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings in the past few weeks. Less than a week after taking over the top spot in the rankings, Saline saw its win streak end to Ann Arbor Skyline while Huron and Chelsea each got back to their winning ways.
MLive.com
Ferndale boys basketball hangs on to beat Oak Park, 60-52, in tight OAA Red matchup
FERNDALE -- Ferndale boys basketball coach Juan Rickman expects a lot from his players. After putting his team through a gauntlet of a schedule that saw the Eagles open the season with a 1-5 record, Rickman pulled no punches when it came to building one of the state’s toughest schedules.
MLive.com
MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Feb. 9
As we inch closer and closer to the Michigan high school basketball postseason, the top girls senior players continue to make their case for the Miss Basketball award. MLive has kept tabs on how the top seniors from across the state have performed throughout the season and now we give an update on how they performed through the first week of February.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: Saline’s Beth Ann Ford makes history; Chelsea girls notch 80 points again
Beth Ann Ford became the program’s all-time winningest player during Saline’s 55-10 win over Monroe. The senior forward pulled down five rebounds and three steals in the milestone victory pushing her personal record to 73-12 during her four years on varsity.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 7
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Here is who is trending up in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON – There has been some movement in the latest Jackson-area girls basketball power rankings. East Jackson’s win over Grass Lake last week meant the Trojans and Warriors flip spots this week. Grass Lake did win the previous meeting, but these two teams are pretty close to each...
MLive.com
Michigan State DT transfer from Florida State looking to dominate
EAST LANSING – After five years in college split between a pair of ACC programs, Jarrett Jackson went looking for a third school. The graduate transfer defensive tackle with one season of eligibility remaining found it in Michigan State. “Just wanted to maximize my opportunity for my last year,”...
MLive.com
Why Tom Izzo still thinks Michigan State can make a ‘big run’ late in the season
EAST LANSING – Time is getting short for Michigan State to make a late-season run and build momentum for the postseason. But Tom Izzo still thinks that, despite just two wins in his team’s last seven games, his team is poised for better results in the final eight games of the regular season.
MLive.com
2 Michigan basketball staff members out with COVID
ANN ARBOR -- There is an empty seat on the Michigan bench for Wednesday night’s game against Nebraska. Men’s basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli is not in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19. A program spokesperson relayed the news shortly before tipoff at Crisler Center.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Tyson Acuff have strong showing for EMU basketball in high-scoring game
Tyson Acuff joined Emoni Bates with another impressive scoring performance on Tuesday night. Acuff scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-16 shooting, while Bates added 27 on 8-of-17 shooting in a 102-97 loss to Buffalo. With his 35-point performance, Acuff joined Bates as the second Eagles player to surpass 30...
MLive.com
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s rare 4-star OT signee is ‘workhorse’ addition
EAST LANSING – At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Stanton Ramil has ideal size for a young offensive tackle. The 2023 prospect from Thompson High School in Alabama who signed with Michigan State in December is also one of the top recruits in the nation. Ramil gives the Spartans a rare four-star addition at the position but he isn’t basking in the hype.
HometownLife.com
Canton football has hired a new coach. Where he's from will surprise you.
Don't even bother asking Casey Bess. Not even the new Canton football coach knows the answer yet. "That's the million dollar question everyone has been asking me," said Bess, who was hired Feb. 3 to replace Andy LaFata as the Chiefs' next head coach. Obviously, if you're familiar with the...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Tuesday, February 7
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Tuesday, February 7. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
MLive.com
What does Michigan need to do to make the NCAA Tournament?
Last season, Michigan snuck into the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament as the last team to avoid a play-in game. This year’s Wolverines, at the moment, have a considerably less impressive résumé. As a result, no bracket projections include Michigan.
Look: Michigan Football Star Guarantees National Championship
The Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. One key player on those teams is back for next year, and he's making a big claim. Running back Blake Corum took the mic during Michigan's basketball game on Wednesday against Nebraska. While ...
MLive.com
Michigan State blows early lead, recovers late to top Maryland
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State needed to wake up a sleepy late crowd, get some baskets and save itself from a potentially damaging home loss, Tyson Walker once again came through. The Spartans senior guard scored 12 second-half points to lead Michigan State to a 63-58 win over...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Free throw redemption, finishing the job vs. Maryland
EAST LANSING – The road there wasn’t always pretty, but Michigan State got where it needed to get to on Tuesday night. Michigan State blew a 15-point lead but rallied late to beat Maryland, 63-58, at the Breslin Center to snap a two-game losing streak. Here are some...
MLive.com
Michigan makes 14 3s to run away from Nebraska for third straight win
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s play was offensive in the best sense of the word on Wednesday night. The Wolverines used crisp ball movement and hot outside shooting to run away from Nebraska, 93-72, at Crisler Center for their third straight win. Six different Wolverines combined to make 14-of-26 3-pointers,...
